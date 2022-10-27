Good GDP Growth Will Not Last

Kiplinger's Economic Outlooks are written by the staff of our weekly Kiplinger Letter and are unavailable elsewhere. Click here for a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or for more information.

GDP rose 2.6% at an annual rate in the third quarter, pushing year-to-date growth positive for the first time. However, economic activity in the fourth quarter and next year is likely to be weaker. Exports rising and imports falling contributed the most to the Q3 growth, but that is not likely to be repeated, given the strength of the U.S. dollar. Consumer spending grew weakly, as purchases of services exceeded a reduction in goods spending. Housing contracted significantly, as buyers have been hit by high mortgage interest rates. Business inventories and commercial construction both fell, as firms pull back in the face of gloomy economic forecasts for next year. These sources of weakness will likely continue.

The U.S. consumer and energy exports are supporting the economy right now. Consumers are being helped both by low unemployment and $2 trillion in extra savings built up during the pandemic. Inflation has caused a dip in purchases of food and gasoline, though recent pump price declines have helped, and have also boosted consumer sentiment a bit.

The Federal Reserve’s mission to combat inflation by raising interest rates could tip the economy into a mild and short recession sometime next year. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Nov. 2, and by a half-point or more on Dec. 14. The Fed will temper its rate hikes as the economy slows, but will not give up on them entirely until inflation starts coming down a lot.

Every cloud has a silver lining: The slowing economy will take the edge off the shortage of workers and new-car order backlogs, perhaps allowing supply to catch up with demand.

On balance, GDP growth will likely slow to 1.9% in 2022, and slow further to 0.5% in 2023 if there is a mild recession. If a recession can be avoided, then growth in 2023 will likely be around 1.1%.

