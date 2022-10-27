Good GDP Growth Will Not Last

Don’t put too much stock in the economy’s positive showing for the third quarter.

Illustration of economic growth
(Image credit: Getty Images)
David Payne
By David Payne
published

Kiplinger's Economic Outlooks are written by the staff of our weekly Kiplinger Letter and are unavailable elsewhere. Click here for a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or for more information.

GDP rose 2.6% at an annual rate in the third quarter, pushing year-to-date growth positive for the first time. However, economic activity in the fourth quarter and next year is likely to be weaker. Exports rising and imports falling contributed the most to the Q3 growth, but that is not likely to be repeated, given the strength of the U.S. dollar. Consumer spending grew weakly, as purchases of services exceeded a reduction in goods spending. Housing contracted significantly, as buyers have been hit by high mortgage interest rates. Business inventories and commercial construction both fell, as firms pull back in the face of gloomy economic forecasts for next year. These sources of weakness will likely continue.

GDP Jumps 2.6% in Q3. Experts Say the Economy Is Still Losing Steam

The U.S. consumer and energy exports are supporting the economy right now. Consumers are being helped both by low unemployment and $2 trillion in extra savings built up during the pandemic. Inflation has caused a dip in purchases of food and gasoline, though recent pump price declines have helped, and have also boosted consumer sentiment a bit.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/xrd7fjmf8g1657008683.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

The Federal Reserve’s mission to combat inflation by raising interest rates could tip the economy into a mild and short recession sometime next year. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Nov. 2, and by a half-point or more on Dec. 14. The Fed will temper its rate hikes as the economy slows, but will not give up on them entirely until inflation starts coming down a lot.

If Home Prices Fall, Will Stocks Follow?

Every cloud has a silver lining: The slowing economy will take the edge off the shortage of workers and new-car order backlogs, perhaps allowing supply to catch up with demand.

On balance, GDP growth will likely slow to 1.9% in 2022, and slow further to 0.5% in 2023 if there is a mild recession. If a recession can be avoided, then growth in 2023 will likely be around 1.1%.

Source: Department of Commerce: GDP Data (opens in new tab)

Explore More
Forecast Coronavirus and Your Money Economic Forecasts
David Payne
David Payne
Staff Economist, The Kiplinger Letter
David is both staff economist and reporter for The Kiplinger Letter, overseeing Kiplinger forecasts for the U.S. and world economies. Previously, he was senior principal economist in the Center for Forecasting and Modeling at IHS/GlobalInsight, and an economist in the Chief Economist's Office of the U.S. Department of Commerce. David has co-written weekly reports on economic conditions since 1992, and has forecasted GDP and its components since 1995, beating the Blue Chip Indicators forecasts two-thirds of the time. David is a Certified Business Economist as recognized by the National Association for Business Economics. He has two master's degrees and is ABD in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸