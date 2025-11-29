A JPMorgan Fund Holds Its Own Thanks to a Focus on Quality
Despite its defensive characteristics, the JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor holds up in good times and in bad.
The U.S. stock market has been notching new highs, which tends to kick up the likelihood of a market pullback (defined as a drop of 5% to 10%) or even a correction (a 10% to 20% sell-off). That's where the JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) comes in.
The fund – a member of the Kiplinger ETF 20, our favorite exchange-traded funds, invests in high-quality U.S. companies with robust profit margins and little debt. Over the past five years, the portfolio of 200-odd stocks has consistently held up better than the S&P 500 Index in down markets.
In the tariff swoon of early 2025, for instance, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor lost 16.7%; the S&P 500, 18.8%. The fund weathered 2022, a tough year, better than the broad-market benchmark, too. And yet, despite the fund's defensive characteristics, its five-year annualized return, 15.8%, has, for the most part, kept pace with the 16.5% climb in the S&P 500.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Quality hallmarks of this JPMorgan fund
But minimizing losses is just a fringe benefit of this index fund's quality focus. The fund's underlying benchmark starts with the 1,000 largest U.S. stocks and ranks them on 10 quality measures that touch on profitability, financial strength and earnings quality.
Companies with good return on equity (a profitability measure), free cash flow (money left over after operating expenses and spending to maintain or upgrade long-term assets) to sales, and cash flow interest cover (a gauge of a company's ability to pay its interest obligations using its operating cash flow), for example, will rank well. Low volatility and stable earnings, among other measures, also matter.
The firms that rank best in each quality measure, on average, make it into the fund, and stocks are weighted by average quality scores.
At last report, Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Broadcom (AVGO) made up the fund's top five holdings. But concentration at the top isn't a concern here: The five stocks account for just 11% of assets.
By contrast, the five biggest stocks in the S&P 500 — Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon.com (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META) —make up 28% of the index.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Nellie joined Kiplinger in August 2011 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong. There, she worked for the Wall Street Journal Asia, where as lifestyle editor, she launched and edited Scene Asia, an online guide to food, wine, entertainment and the arts in Asia. Prior to that, she was an editor at Weekend Journal, the Friday lifestyle section of the Wall Street Journal Asia. Kiplinger isn't Nellie's first foray into personal finance: She has also worked at SmartMoney (rising from fact-checker to senior writer), and she was a senior editor at Money.
-
-
Here's What You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 Into Coca-Cola Stock 20 Years Ago
Even with its reliable dividend growth and generous stock buybacks, Coca-Cola has underperformed the broad market over the long term.
-
The ‘Common Man’ Rule of Retirement Spending
The 'Common Man' rule is for the 'armchair' retiree. It’s a conservative way to live comfortably and leave the rest to heirs.
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Coca-Cola Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Even with its reliable dividend growth and generous stock buybacks, Coca-Cola has underperformed the broad market over the long term.
-
What Fed Rate Cuts Mean For Fixed-Income Investors
The Fed's rate-cutting campaign has the fixed-income market set for an encore of Q4 2024.
-
I'm a Financial Literacy Expert: Bubble-Wrapping Our Kids Robbed Them of Resilience. Now What?
By raising them to think they're amazing no matter what and lifting them over obstacles, we left them unprepared to work in the real world.
-
I'm a Financial Planner: If You're a High Earner, You Need an 18-Month Safety Net
No job seems to be safe in this age of AI. If you make a larger-than-usual salary, then you need to have a larger-than-usual emergency fund. Here's why.
-
If You Put $1,000 into Qualcomm Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You Would Have Today
Qualcomm stock has been a big disappointment for truly long-term investors.
-
Stocks Extend Win Streak on Black Friday: Stock Market Today
The main indexes notched wins in Friday's shortened session, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closing higher on the month.
-
Why I Trust These Trillion-Dollar Stocks
The top-heavy nature of the S&P 500 should make any investor nervous, but there's still plenty to like in these trillion-dollar stocks.
-
As Holiday Shopping Kicks Off, Consider Adding Some Financial Literacy to Your Child's Wish List
Now is a prime time to teach your child some financial literacy and consider focusing on experiences rather than spending hard-earned money on material gifts.