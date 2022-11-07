What the Growing Trade Deficit Means for the Economy
The 2022 trade picture has turned around, with a strong dollar keeping exports down.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Kiplinger's Economic Outlooks are written by the staff of our weekly Kiplinger Letter and are unavailable elsewhere. Click here for a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or for more information.
The trade deficit is growing again, for the first time in six months. The U.S. trade deficit in goods and services rose to a seasonally adjusted $73.3 billion in September from $65.7 billion in August – an 11.6% increase. The trade gap had narrowed for much of this year as the shift in consumer spending toward services and experiences, at the expense of goods, has dampened demand for imports. September’s increase reversed that long-running trend. A strong dollar, supported by a hawkish Federal Reserve, and slowing demand abroad will keep exports restrained in coming months. This means that modest increases to the trade deficit are likely in the fourth quarter, which in turn will act as a drag on GDP growth.
Exports and imports reversed the pattern seen in recent months. Exports declined for the first time in eight months in September, while imports rose for the second time in six months. Total exports fell 1.1% because of lower outbound shipments of industrial supplies and materials, food and beverages. On the imports side, the 1.5% increase can be traced to gains in imports of capital goods and consumer goods. Travel imports, a measure of money spent by Americans abroad on goods and services, also rose during the month. The services surplus narrowed to $19.5 billion, which puts it about 20% below where it stood before the pandemic. Services trade, while a smaller share of the trade balance than goods, is still important for the U.S. deficit since the country has historically run a surplus in services.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Trade won’t contribute much to fourth quarter GDP. The narrowing of the trade deficit between March and August contributed to real GDP growth in the third quarter, but September data suggests that trade won’t be a significant contributor to GDP growth in the last quarter of the year. While a drag on GDP, this will help temper inflation in the U.S.
Net exports should boost GDP growth in the third quarter. The improvement in the trade deficit over the past few months means that international trade will make a significant contribution to U.S. GDP growth in the third quarter.
Rodrigo Sermeño covers the financial services, housing, small business, and cryptocurrency industries for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in 2014, he worked for several think tanks and non-profit organizations in Washington, D.C., including the New America Foundation, the Streit Council, and the Arca Foundation. Rodrigo graduated from George Mason University with a bachelor's degree in international affairs. He also holds a master's in public policy from George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government.
-
-
Time to Invest in Multi-Family Real Estate Stocks? Not So Fast
The Fed's aggressive rate hiking is weighing on the housing market, leading many to wonder if it's a good time to invest in multi-family real estate stocks.
By Will Ashworth • Published
-
5 Survival Tips for the Bear Market
It’s been a painful year for investors, but focusing on the long term and implementing constructive actions can help weather the turbulence.
By Daniel Kern, CFA®, CFP® • Published
-
Inflation Keeps Retail Shoppers Skittish
Economic Forecasts Shoppers are still spending, but they’re growing more cautious as inflation squeezes budgets and recession worries mount.
By David Payne • Published
-
High Inflation to Persist for 2022, Cooling Next Year
Economic Forecasts The first signs of relief from 2022’s sky-high inflation will show up in goods, like cars. Higher prices for services will linger longer.
By David Payne • Published
-
Business Cost Outlooks for 2022: Eight Key Sectors
Economic Forecasts What’s in store for all sorts of business costs in 2022?
By The Kiplinger Washington Editors • Published
-
Our "K-Shaped," Uneven Economic Recovery
Economic Forecasts Confidence is key to the recovery, but the sentiment depends on consumers’ financial circumstances.
By Sandra Block • Published
-
7 Ways the Pandemic Will Change Big U.S. Cities
Economic Forecasts Historically, pandemics transform cities.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
What Do Negative Oil Prices Mean?
Economic Forecasts With oil prices having dipped into negative territory, S&P Global Platts's Vito Turitto joins our hosts Sandy Block and Ryan Ermey to break down exactly what's going on. Also, the cohosts give an update on stimulus checks.
By Sandra Block • Published
-
Is Your State Prepared for a Recession?
Economic Forecasts The Kiplinger Letter's managing editor Jim Patterson joins our hosts Ryan Ermey and Sandy Block to break down the ramifications for states that aren't equipped to handle the upcoming recession. The pair also discusses bear market investing strategies.
By Sandra Block • Published
-
PPP Program Is Out of Funds — But Firms Should Keep Applying
business There’s a reason the money’s all gone — the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses are generous.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Last updated