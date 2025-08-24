Ten Cheapest Places to Live in Tennessee

Have you ever thought about living in Tennessee? Maybe you’re a bluegrass fan and fantasize about life in “Music City.” Or perhaps you want to escape to the Great Smoky Mountains for a scenic getaway.

Unfortunately, the wide selection of music and entertainment in the Volunteer State can come with a hefty price tag, particularly when it comes to property taxes . For instance, Davidson County (where Nashville is located) has a median annual property tax bill of $2,390 according to the U.S. Census Bureau — nearly five times the lowest bill in the state.

Yet several places in Tennessee have relatively low property taxes, which might help you and your wallet. Here they are.

Cheapest places to live in Tennessee

After Kiplinger ranked property tax bills from highest to lowest per county in Tennessee, one trend jumped out: Rural areas are the cheapest. You’ll typically find a more affordable lifestyle in the country than in metropolitan areas.

So if you’re ready to see rushing rivers and quaint small towns, and are willing to travel to a city for other amusements, look into these affordable places to live in Tennessee.

Note: Kiplinger used 2025 data presented by the Tax Foundation (sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau ) to find the cheapest counties in Tennessee to live.

Perry County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $660

Median Home Price: $113,800

Home prices can be relatively low in Perry, with the median price around $113,800. Property taxes, too, may be quite cheap, as the median property tax bill is just $660, according to the Tax Foundation.

Perry County is characterized by its rustic charm and population density of about 20 people per square mile. But that’s because there’s a lot of wilderness to explore.

The county’s prime location between the Buffalo and Tennessee Rivers makes it an ideal spot for local fishing, canoeing, and kayaking. County residents can also traverse 1,247 acres in Mousetail Landing State Park and check out a 30-foot-tall hand-carved furnace built in the 1800s.

Historic and charming, you may just find yourself moving to Perry, Tennessee, if you want to save a buck on your next property tax bill .

Decatur County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $654

Median Home Price: $133,900

Only a few dollars cheaper than Perry’s property taxes is Decatur County. The median property tax bill is roughly $654. Home prices, however, can be a little more expensive than in Perry, with a median of around $133,900, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

Decatur may be considered “river country” and a sportsman’s paradise.

Residents can boat, waterski, and even go golfing along the Tennessee River, as the county has many marinas and outdoor adventures to choose from. Plus, residents can access Beech Bend Park , which offers 11 campgrounds for family fun.

So if you’re searching for outdoor living along the river, look into Decatur — it might be your new affordable home in Tennessee.

Campbell County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $651

Median Home Price: $169,500

The median property tax bill in Campbell is cheap, at just over $650. Home prices can also be relatively inexpensive, with a median of about $169,500, per the Tax Foundation.

While Campbell is considered to have a “small-town” vibe, it's actually part of Knoxville’s greater metropolitan area (about an hour away by car). Thus, if you become a future resident, you might get the best of both worlds.

For instance, you could access the airport and other amenities within the “Marble City” during the week, and then on weekends, stay home with plenty to do in Campbell. The county has three state parks, boating on Norris Lake , and a variety of music and arts festivals.

Campbell is also known as the “Elk Capital of Tennessee” for its Hatfield Knob Elk Viewing Tower , which could be fun for the kids.

Ergo, if you like the hustle and bustle of the city, but also prefer the peaceful lifestyle of a quaint town, Campbell County may be where you save on your property tax bills.

Scott County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $616

Median Home Price: $116,800

Scott County has the second-cheapest median home price on this list, at just under $117,000. Property taxes are also relatively affordable, with the median barely above $615, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

History buffs may fall in love with Scott. The county is famous for having left Tennessee in protest of the state’s decision to join the Confederacy during the Civil War. Although the secession was only symbolic, some residents may still feel a sense of pride for having come from the “Free and Independent State of Scott.”

Another surprising thing about Scott is the fact that it has a residential airpark.

Yes, that means you can buy a homesite with hangar access in the county’s Big South Fork .

What’s more, Big South National River is home to a local hiking spot. It includes Twin Arches, one of the largest natural land bridges in the eastern U.S.. Nearby recreation areas also offer access to around 200 miles of horseback riding paths and 300 miles of ATV trails.

So if you want to live in a bit of history, ride a horse, and even fly a plane, Scott could be your ticket for more affordable Tennessee living.

Pickett County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $606

Median Home Price: $162,200

Pickett County property taxes are relatively inexpensive, since the annual median bill is barely above $600. Median home prices can also be cheap, at around $162,200, per the latest Tax Foundation data.

Pickett has a population size of around 5,000 people, making it the least populous county in Tennessee. But don’t let that reputation fool you — the area has quite the rapport with lake-goers.

Every year, thousands of tourists flock to resorts in the region for easier access to Dale Hollow Lake , Tennessee, and Lake Cumberland, Kentucky .

And if you’re not a lake fan, there’s still plenty to do in Pickett. For instance, you can enjoy camping or perfect stargazing at a certifiable “dark sky” state park.

Looking to disconnect from the constant “go-go” of city life and reconnect with nature? Pickett County may be the option for you and your wallet.

Van Buren County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $596

Median Home Price: $149,200

Van Buren County’s median property tax bill is less than $600, making its property taxes generally cheaper than neighboring counties. The median home price is also relatively low, at $149,200, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Positioned in “Middle Tennessee,” Van Buren is known for its rolling hills and scenic views. Fall Creek Falls State Park is the largest and most visited park in Tennessee, boasting the highest free-fall waterfall in the eastern U.S.. Outdoor enthusiasts can also tour Big Bone Cave along the historic Cumberland Plateau .

Come and explore majestic mountain views, fishing, and kayaking in Van Buren. But stay for the low annual property tax bill.

McNairy County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $589

Median Home Price: $151,100

Located along the Mississippi border, McNairy County has a low median property tax bill of $589 and a relatively affordable median home price of $151,100, per the latest data released by the Tax Foundation.

Are you a music fan? You’re in luck. McNairy helped develop rockabilly through connections to music legends Carl Perkins and Dewey Phillips. Elvis Presley’s first documented performance outside Memphis, Tennessee, was also in McNairy County, which reportedly helped shape Perkins’ musical career.

As part of the Rockabilly Highway, McNairy hosts live performances like the Highway Revival Festival and Park Music Festival. Plus, residents may enjoy camping and other outdoor excursions at Big Hill Pond State Park . So if you want to get lost in the rhythm and pay a low property tax bill, McNairy might be the affordable place for you.

Grundy County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $563

Median Home Price: $133,400

Home prices in Grundy sit comfortably at $133,400, with a median property tax bill around $560, according to the Tax Foundation. Like other counties on this list, Grundy has a low effective property tax rate, at about .42% — which is way under the national average of .90% !

Grundy has rugged terrain and deep gorges, due to its location on the Cumberland Plateau. Features of the area include steep canyons, high-rising cliffs, and, of course, caves to check out.

Interestingly, Grundy even features live musical performances in a cave. The Caverns is a subterranean venue known for its colorful concerts and caving tours held throughout the year.

The county also has roots in Swiss culture. The City of Gruetli-Laager throws a festival every summer , celebrating its unique cultural heritage and offering traditional crafts, cheese and wine tastings, and German Polka music.

Do you like going off the beaten path? Grundy might be the place for you — and your next property tax bill.

Hancock County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $533

Median Home Price: $118,000

Hancock County property tax bills are generally low, with the median at $533. The median home prices in the area, too, can be cheap, at a flat $118,000 per the U.S. Census Bureau. This gives Hancock the cheapest median property tax bill compared to all its surrounding counties.

In addition to being perhaps more affordable, Hancock has a close-knit and vibrant community.

Key attractions like the Appalachian Quilt Trail showcase the skills of people who have lived in the area for generations. Residents can spot colorful quilt patterns painted on barns, homes, and other structures throughout the county.

Additionally, Hancock holds music events throughout the year, including the Fall Festival in Sneedville, where bluegrass legend Jimmy Martin was born.

And like many other cheap places in Tennessee, you can explore natural waterfalls, enjoy outdoor recreational activities, and discover historic sites in Hancock County.

Fentress County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $519

Median Home Price: $151,800

Fentress County is the cheapest place to live in Tennessee. The median property tax bill is only $519, and home prices are around $151,800, per the most recent Tax Foundation data.

Known as the “Trail Riding Capital of the Southeast,” Fentress residents enjoy horseback riding, mountain biking, and hiking around the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area .

Fentress, and the county seat, Jamestown, can be described as having a “hometown feel.” Historic buildings line the streets in downtown Jamestown. And the county is home to Tennessee’s oldest winery .

The tranquil, nature-focused atmosphere of Fentress — coupled with the strong neighborhood vibe — might have you saying “yes” to the cheapest place to live in Tennessee.