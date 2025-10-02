Florida Residents Could Soon Get Property Tax Relief
The push for a solution to end high property taxes could lead to significant tax cuts in the Sunshine State next year.
It’s no secret that Florida property tax bills are on the rise, but that might change in the new year.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly called for a “concrete proposal” on the state’s 2026 ballot to reduce or eliminate property taxes. After all, voters must approve any major changes to the Florida property tax system with a 60% “yes” vote.
However, some local officials argue that eliminating the property tax in Florida is problematic, particularly since jurisdictions rely heavily on property taxes to fund school, health, and other public service programs.
Here’s more of what you need to know about where things stand with Florida property taxes.
Property tax relief proposals in Florida
As Kiplinger reported, DeSantis first proposed eliminating Florida property taxes in February of this year. Even though the proposal is facing legal hurdles and disagreements, a demand for some form of property tax relief has gained enough public interest to justify the formation of a legislative committee.
Thus, the Florida House Select Committee on Property Taxes has been tasked with reviewing property tax relief proposals for the upcoming year.
Among the considered proposals for Florida property tax relief are:
- Eliminating the state’s property taxes. This is perhaps the most highly debated proposal, as a significant alternative funding source would have to be found (more on that below).
- Broadening the “portability” provision for an existing tax break. Although homeowners can already transfer their Save Our Homes (SOH) tax savings from a former homestead to a new one when they move, a potential proposal would increase the allowable transfer amount.
Earlier this year, state lawmakers proposed bills that would raise the recently increased Florida homestead exemption from $50,000 to $75,000 (and one bill proposed raising it to $100,000). Another idea from DeSantis was to offer Florida residents a $1,000 property tax rebate. Yet all three proposals failed to pass.
Florida property taxes: Necessary or a ‘waste’?
The property tax reform committee has heard objections from some Florida city and county officials against proposed property tax breaks.
During a hearing in September, Casey Cook, chief of legislative affairs at the Florida League of Cities, stated, "Waste is in the eye of the beholder. Nobody likes paying taxes, but safe isn't free. Clean isn't free."
Cook’s remark was in response to DeSantis and other top state officials, who have levied allegations of “waste, fraud, and abuse” against Florida localities in recent months. DeSantis claims local spending waste is contributing to soaring property taxes in the Sunshine State.
Many local officials, however, note that increased property tax bills are a result of inflation and higher property values, rather than increased tax rates.
Other locals are reportedly concerned about a ‘one size fits all’ mentality when it comes to state property tax relief.
Cragin Mosteller of the Florida Association of Counties shared with ABC7 News that counties are willing to work with lawmakers on property tax relief, but that reform should consider the unique needs of each community.
Mosteller added, “If you think about the things, whether that’s public safety, fire service, libraries…all of those things are paid for with your property taxes.”
Florida property tax cut funding
Florida collects roughly $43 billion annually in property tax revenue. This funding covers essential taxpayer services, like public safety, schools, infrastructure, and parks.
So, to make a large-scale property tax cut work, an alternative funding source must be found. The 2025 Florida property tax relief debate has led to several proposals to fund tax cuts:
- An initial state budget draft suggested diverting Florida’s “bed tax” to compensate for property tax cuts. But the proposal was not incorporated into the 2025-2026 budget due to potential harm to tourism marketing and promotion efforts.
- Another proposal suggested hiking the state’s sales tax to compensate for lost property tax revenue. However, Florida would need to double its sales tax rate to 12%, according to the Florida Policy Institute.
The next state House hearing is this month. Lawmakers will actively pursue a formal property tax relief proposal with a target goal by November or December 2025. If formalized, the proposed legislation could appear on Florida’s November 2026 ballot.
Stay tuned.
