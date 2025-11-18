Could Tax Savings Make a 50-Year Mortgage Worth It?

Half a century might seem like forever to own your home, but a 50-year mortgage is the Trump administration’s latest proposal to address the U.S. housing affordability crisis.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump released a graphic on his social media platform Truth Social titled “Great American Presidents.” Inside the graphic were the words “30-Year Mortgage” above a photograph of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and “50-Year Mortgage” above a photo of Trump.

The post sparked debate as industry experts and elected officials weighed in on a proposed 50-year loan term to help first-time buyers afford a home.

But would such a proposal actually help or hurt a homebuyer’s financial situation? And how would a 50-year mortgage affect another pain point for homeowners: Taxes?

Read on.

Are 50-year mortgages coming?

When homeowners buy a house, they typically secure a 30-year mortgage. This loan lifecycle follows a process called amortization, where the borrower pays fees and interest first, then slowly pays down the principal balance over time. Ideally, after 30 years, the homeowner owns the house.

By stretching the loan term from 30 to 50 years, the buyer effectively pays less every month for the same principal balance.

Consequently, on the surface, a 50-year mortgage might seem to help a first-time homebuyer afford a home, as shown by Fannie Mae’s mortgage calculator:

A 30-year mortgage on a $200,000 home with a 5% down payment and 6% interest rate could result in a monthly mortgage payment of $1,512.

A 50-year mortgage home with the same price and terms as above could lead to a monthly mortgage payment of $1,373.

Compared to a 30-year term, the proposed 50-year mortgage would result in a monthly payment savings of approximately $139 for the homebuyer.

Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Bill Pulte, who reportedly proposed the idea to Trump, called the proposal “a complete game changer,” while sharing Trump’s post on X. Pulte later added that the Trump administration is developing a “WIDE arsenal of solutions” to the housing affordability crisis.

Home affordability has become a recent issue for the Trump administration, as housing prices have skyrocketed more than 50% over the last five years.

And those who can afford a house spend an average of 39% of their income on housing expenses — well over the 30% recommended amount given by financial experts, according to Redfin. Yet some elected officials and industry experts claim the 50-year mortgage proposal could boomerang, leading to significantly higher home costs over time and even threatening future generational wealth.

50-year mortgage Trump proposal

A 50-year mortgage may yield slightly lower monthly payments than a 30-year term. But the total loan cost would be staggering, according to the latest LendingTree analysis using a $500,000 mortgage and a 6.1% interest rate:

For a 30-year fixed loan, a homebuyer would pay $590,791 in interest over the life of the loan.

For a 50-year fixed loan, a homebuyer would pay over $1.1 million in interest alone.

Effectively, the amount of interest you pay on a 30-year vs. a 50-year loan would be more than double, even though your loan only increased by 20 years.

“This is not a good idea,” remarked Richard Green, a professor at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business, who told CNN , “The monthly payment savings would be really small. At the same time, you’re putting people at risk, because it takes a really long time for them to start paying down their loan.”

Just days after the proposal, Trump told Fox News in an interview, “It’s not even a big deal,” and “All it means is you pay less per month. You pay it over a longer period of time. It’s not like a big factor.”

Meanwhile, the average age of a new homebuyer has increased to a record-breaking 40 years old, according to the National Association of Realtors .

If the first-time buyer purchases a home at that age, there’s a good chance they could be dead before their 50-year mortgage matures. Future generations could be on the hook for paying the loan, which means less wealth would be passed down to younger generations.

"I don’t like 50 year mortgages as the solution to the housing affordability crisis,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on X . “It will ultimately reward the banks, mortgage lenders, and home builders while people pay far more in interest over time and die before they ever pay off their home. In debt forever, in debt for life!"

In the meantime, Opendoor’s CEO, Kaz Nejatian, praised the idea on X . “50 year mortgage is probably the most pro-homeowner government policy of the last two decades.”

50-year mortgage vs. 30-year mortgage: Interest tax deduction

Some may wonder whether the cost of a 50-year mortgage could be offset through tax savings. After all, homeowners may take advantage of the mortgage interest deduction (MID) if they itemize their federal returns.

MID allows you to deduct up to $750,000 on qualifying loans after 2017 (before that date, the limit is $1 million).*

Interest paid on a proposed 50-year loan would be higher compared to interest paid on a 30-year loan (even though your monthly mortgage payment would be lower).

Because of this, your annual MID could be potentially higher on a hypothetical 50-year loan compared to a 30-year mortgage.

However, because the MID is capped at $750,000 for new loans, you might not be able to recoup all your interest paid over the life of the loan (plus you’d have to itemize your federal taxes every year just to claim it instead of the standard deduction ).

). And since the average homeowner typically sells their home after 12 years , you likely wouldn’t see a more advantageous tax benefit from the mortgage tax deduction than on a 30-year loan.

And there’s home equity risk, too. The principal is paid down slowly on a 50-year mortgage, which means the homeowner's equity builds at a significantly slower rate. This exposes the homeowner to a greater risk of potential home price declines, or even “negative” equity if the housing market dips.

*Note: The MID limits for married filing separately couples are lower than other filing statuses.

Is a 50-year mortgage a good idea legally?

Before anything else, the Trump administration would need to overcome a legislative hurdle to enact a 50-year mortgage.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Consumer Protection Act , which was designed (in part) to protect homebuyers after the 2008 housing financial crisis, doesn’t currently embrace 50-year mortgages.

So if a 50-year loan were issued, it would likely be “non-qualified,” meaning it wouldn’t be backed federally. The lack of federal assurance increases lender risk, which would likely increase the interest rate for the buyer.

Yet a policy change might not be off the table.

According to ABC News , a White House official said that the administration is "always exploring new ways to improve housing affordability" and will announce any official policy changes directly.

So stay informed and stay tuned.

