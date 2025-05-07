It’s no secret that property taxes are high in New York. As reported by Kiplinger, New York is the fourth most expensive state for homeowners to live in , with a median property tax bill of $6,450.

However, that averages all counties in New York and doesn’t account for individual areas.

The places on this list have property tax bills that are less than half of the median property taxes in New York State. Plus, each county has its own vibe: some are small business-oriented, others might gel with foodies, and still more counties host an abundance of fishing, equestrian, and skiing spots.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

So if you’re in the state and looking to relocate or are planning a move to The Empire State, here are the ten cheapest places to live in New York.

Cheapest places to live in New York

Kiplinger ranked New York property tax bills from highest to lowest per county, and rural areas won out as the cheapest places to live in the state. You will typically find more affordable living in the countryside than in the hustle and bustle of, say, the Big Apple: New York City.

But if you’re game for enjoying state parks, historical sites, or annual festivals (and maybe want to commute for other enjoyments), check out these cheapest places to live in New York.

Note: Kiplinger used 2025 data presented by the Tax Foundation (sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau ) to find the cheapest counties in New York to live.

Delaware County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $3,059

Median Home Price: $176,200

Home prices in Delaware County are a comfortable $176,200, with a median property tax bill just above $3,000 (according to the Tax Foundation dataset for 2025). While Delaware property taxes are the most expensive on our list, home values are not as high as in other areas of New York.

As part of the picturesque Catskill Mountains , Delaware County might appeal to those seeking a little adventure. Hiking through valleys, canoeing on the Delaware River , and skiing on mountaintops are just a few ways you can enjoy the vibrant locale.

So if you like exploring and hate paying taxes, you may consider a move to Delaware County, New York.

Cattaraugus County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $2,946

Median Home Price: $109,400

Locally known as “Catt” County, Cattaraugus has a relatively cheap median home price of around $109,400. The median property tax bill is also pretty low by New York standards, at less than $3,000 per Tax Foundation data.

Cattaraugus is for nature lovers who prefer peaceful living. Wooded hilltops overlook valleys that were once sculpted by glacial masses. You can see the ancient pathways carved by glaciers at the Otto Stadial Site .

Cattaraugus also offers ski resorts, a state park, and small town charm. Plus, the county is only about an hour and a half south of Niagara Falls .

Otsego County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $2,911

Median Home Price: $175,900

Located in central New York, home prices may be more expensive in Otsego than in other places on this list. However, the median property tax bill is just barely above $2,900, per the Tax Foundation.

About 260,000 people flock to Otsego annually to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum . Known for its rich history and culture, Otsego also hosts the Fenimore Farm and Country Village , a 19th-century recreation of daily life, an art museum, 1800s mansions, and Doubleday Field .

For those who may not know, this historic stadium hosts the annual Hall of Fame Classic played by retired baseball legends. So if you’re a sports fan or a history buff, Otsego might be the place to save on property taxes in New York.

Allegany County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $2,881

Median Home Price: $97,900

Allegany County has the cheapest median home price on our list at $97,900. And the median property tax bill is just under $2,900, according to five-year estimate numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

While the low home prices may be due to declining population , about 46,400 people still live in the area, according to the latest census.

However, the uncrowded locale shouldn’t scare you off. In fact, Allegany is just an hour away from Allegany State Park , which offers 55 miles of equestrian trails, 90 miles of snowmobiling routes in the winter, and several boat launches for summer excursions. Residents can also visit several county parks and a yearly music and arts festival .

Ergo, if you like low property taxes and fun outdoor activities, Allegany County may be your next move.

Jefferson County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $2,851

Median Home Price: $181,000

Named after Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States, the county’s median property tax bill is just over $2,850, and its median home price is barely above $180,000 (according to 2025 Tax Foundation data).

Looking for a waterfront property? Jefferson may have you covered. The county is close to Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands , which may be why it attracts tourists and residents alike.

You can take a boat tour, river cruise, or visit the Boldt Castle for a glimpse back in time. But if touristy attractions aren’t your style, no biggie: You can easily attend local amenities like farmers markets or the Watertown Zoo .

Chautauqua County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $2,846

Median Home Price: $119,300

Houses in Chautauqua County tend to have a lower median price, at around $119,000. Property taxes, too, can be cheap, with a median property tax bill of about $2,800 per the Tax Foundation.

Chautauqua is known as “ America’s Grape Country ,” since the county produces about 65% of New York State’s annual grape harvest.

The Lake Erie Wine Trail , which is shared between Chautauqua and neighboring state Pennsylvania, hosts over 20 wineries, many of which offer tastings. There’s also a local craft beverage scene with various beers and spirits. Plus, many towns in the county have weekly markets with fresh produce and crafts. And if you like comedy, the county hosts the National Comedy Center , featuring the annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival .

So if you’re a foodie and comedy lover looking for someplace cheaper to live in New York, Chautauqua might be the neighborhood for you.

St. Lawrence County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $2,735

Median Home Price: $119,800

Located along the Canadian border, St. Lawrence home prices sit comfortably at around $119,800. The median property tax bill is also on the lower side for New York, at about $2,700 (according to the latest available data from the U.S. Census Bureau).

St. Lawrence is definitely for the fishing enthusiasts. Year-round, anglers can go to over 200 lakes, ponds, and streams in the area, including the St. Lawrence and Raquette rivers .

But if you want to enjoy the waterways in another way, you can access waterfalls, paddle, and scuba dive in the summer. Or, try snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing in the winter.

The county also offers two interesting “barn quilt” trails , which lead folks on a journey through more than 100 barn quilts displayed throughout St. Lawrence.

Come for the low property taxes, but stay in St. Lawrence for the culture and waterworks.

Lewis County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $2,682

Median Home Price: $158,000

Located in the northwestern part of New York, Lewis' home prices are just $158,000 with tax bills under $2,700, as of 2025. Low home prices could be partly due to Lewis’ status as the fourth-least populous county in New York, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

Spacious Lewis County nonetheless has everything for the folks who want to get out of the busy day-to-day and settle into a strong rural vibe. Scenic agricultural fields surround attractions like Whetstone Gulf State Park , Whitaker Park , and golf courses. Residents may also enjoy hiking and kayaking.

So if you’re looking to cut back on noise and focus on nature, on a budget, you might consider a move to Lewis County, New York.

Franklin County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $2,418

Median Home Price: $128,600

Franklin County home prices are relatively cheap, at around $128,600, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Median property tax bills are also inexpensive for the Big Apple State, at just above $2,400. This property tax bill is cheaper than most surrounding New York counties.

Franklin can be great for small business owners. For instance, Adirondack Frontier partners with entrepreneurs and businesses to attract visitors with the goal of them becoming locals.

You can get a great deal of exploring too. The Adirondack Mountains run through Franklin, forming Adirondack Park , a sprawling 6-million-acre wilderness area where folks can boat, hike, or fish.

Ergo, if you’re into a mountainous vibe that’s friendly with business, check out Franklin County’s low property taxes in New York.

Hamilton County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Median Property Tax Bill: $2,369

Median Home Price: $242,000

Hamilton County is the cheapest place to live in New York, according to the Tax Foundation, with a median property tax bill under $2,400 and home prices around $242,000.

Not only is Hamilton “low cost” compared to the rest of the counties in New York, but there is tons to do. For example, residents can visit sites like The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake to get a sneak peek into the area’s historic past. Locals also enjoy whitewater rafting, exploring waterfalls, and fishing. So if you’re looking for outdoorsy fun, your next move may be to Hamilton County, the cheapest place to live in New York.