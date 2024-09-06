New York Sending School Tax Relief (STAR) Checks

Back-to-school time comes with another benefit for New Yorkers: the School Tax Relief Program (STAR). Property tax relief is here again, and, according to the state website, eligible homeowners can expect to receive hundreds of dollars.

Read on for more about program eligibility, how much you can expect, and when you may receive your check.

What is the income limit for STAR in NY?

STAR is two programs rolled into one: Basic STAR and Enhanced STAR (E-STAR). While both provide school district property tax relief, they have different eligibility requirements:

STAR eligibility:

Has no age requirement

Requires that you own and live in your primary residence

Stipulates total income of the household to be $500k or less

E-STAR eligibility:

Requires that you, your spouse, or your sibling on the property be 65 or older by the end of the calendar year

Requires that you must own and live in your primary residence

Requires that you must already have the STAR exemption

For 2024 benefits, total household income must be $98,700 or less

“Total income” for both programs is federal adjusted gross income (AGI) minus any taxable amounts of IRAs or annuities. Income documents are required to establish eligibility.

For further eligibility information, check out the state’s website .

How much is the NY STAR check?

New York State estimates the tax reduction per household will be about $290 for Basic STAR and $650 for E-STAR.

However, it’s important to note that it may depend on your school district. For example, in 2023, some Albany County residents received as much as $1,885 in tax savings, while eligible homeowners in Suffolk could have received as much as $2,695.

Your tax savings may also depend on which city you live in, whether you qualify for Basic STAR or E-STAR, and how much school tax you pay.

How do I know if I am getting a NYS STAR rebate check?

The STAR and E-STAR programs come as a tax exemption or tax credit.

If you were made eligible in the 2015 tax year or earlier, you could receive an exemption. The tax exemption will be a reduction on your annual school tax bill.

If your application was accepted in a later year, you will receive your STAR benefit via check or direct deposit.

Do I have to apply for NYS Enhanced STAR every year?

The STAR or E-STAR credit. Enrollment for the tax credit may be completed through the state’s website at www.tax.ny.gov/star or by calling (518) 457-2036.

You can also enroll or check the status of a current credit via the homeowner benefit portal . The portal helps New York State homeowners check the accuracy of their information and resolve any issues they may have.

The STAR or E-STAR exemption. Enrollment for the tax exemption only applies to those who need re-enrollment or would like to switch from basic STAR to E-STAR. You must apply before March 15 for the following tax year. You may apply online or via mail for STAR or E-STAR .

Note: if your school taxes are due in the summer, you may need to enroll sooner. Check the state’s website to see if there is an announcement for your municipality.

How do I check my NY STAR status?

Generally, New York updates the program credit amounts and exemption savings based on the following schedule:

Nassau County — November

New York City — August

Suffolk — December

All other counties — October

You can also use your zip code and this tool to see when to expect your STAR credit.

If you opt for a mailed check, be sure to watch your mail throughout the end of the year. The holidays are a popular time for mailbox theft.

STAR benefits are expected to rise two percent annually in New York. This could provide some tax relief for one of the most expensive states to live in for homeowners .