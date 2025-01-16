Gov. Hochul Vows to Deliver $1 Billion in Tax Relief to New Yorkers
The proposed tax cuts would benefit New York middle-class families.
A large swath of New Yorkers could benefit from a major tax cut aimed at middle-class workers, but is it too good to be true?
Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged a middle-class tax cut that would deliver nearly $1 billion in tax relief to more than 8.3 million New Yorkers. The measure would provide immediate savings to taxpayers earning up to $323,000 for joint filers, and cut rates across five of the state’s nine tax brackets.
The proposal would lower middle-class taxes to the lowest level in nearly 70 years, according to Hochul. Once in place, the middle-class tax cut is estimated to provide hundreds of dollars in average savings for 77% of state filers — that’s three out of every four taxpayers.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
If passed into law, the tax cut would take effect in the current tax year and immediately be reflected in the rates on your paycheck.
The governor’s plan was announced as part of her 2025 State of the State, along with other broad pitches including increasing the Empire State Child Credit, and a first-of-its-kind inflation refund.
Gov. Hochul’s latest tax plans come as state lawmakers argue New Yorkers may need to brace for more taxes and fees to supplement the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) budget shortfall. They also come at the heels of a new congestion pricing toll, which has lost the governor some favor among Manhattan’s commuters.
Here’s what you should know about the governor’s plans for New York taxes in 2025.
New York Inflation Refund
It’s no secret that inflation has been a sour note for New Yorkers. From higher prices at the grocery store for milk and eggs to higher prices on clothing or events. Many locals have had to make adjustments to their spending to keep up with their daily expenses.
New York also levies a 4% state sales tax, with an average combined state and local sales tax rate of 8.53%. That’s among the highest state sales taxes in the country.
“Because of inflation, New York has generated unprecedented revenues through the sales tax — now we’re returning that cash back to middle-class families,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement accompanying the release of her budget plans. “It’s simple: the cost of living is still too damn high, and New Yorkers deserve a break.”
To put more money back into your pockets, Gov. Hochul pitched the state’s first-ever inflation refund. The measure would deliver $3 billion in refunds back to 8.6 million New York taxpayers. If passed, the checks may reach you as soon as the year-end.
Who would benefit from the one-time New York Inflation Refund?
- Joint filers who earn $300,000 or less would receive a $500 refund check
- Single taxpayers who earn $150,000 or less would receive a $300 check
|Region
|Estimated Recipients
|New York City
|3,645,000
|Long Island
|1,344,000
|Hudson Valley
|986,000
|Western New York
|620,000
|Finger Lakes
|542,000
|Capital Region
|502,000
|Central New York
|340,000
|Southern Tier
|263,000
|Mohawk Valley
|208,000
|North County
|163,000
|Total
|About 8.6 Million
Tripling the Empire State Child Credit
Millions of children in New York benefit from the state child tax credit, known as the Empire State Child Credit.
Gov. Hochul plans to double or triple the child tax credit, by increasing the maximum annual credit to $1,000 per child under age 4 and up to $500 per child between the ages of 4 and 16. Under the current structure, families can get up to $330 per child.
As reported by Kiplinger, the proposed Empire State Child Credit expansion would benefit up to 1.6 million New York taxpayers and 2.75 million children.
Can New Yorkers expect tax cuts in 2025?
Gov. Hochul’s proposed tax breaks would be a welcome relief to millions of New York taxpayers. However, if they are likely to happen is up for debate.
Days before the governor released her tax plans, state lawmakers warned that raising taxes for New Yorkers this year wasn’t off the table.
Before Gov. Hochul can address these new tax breaks, legislative leaders have to figure out how to fill the MTA’s multi-billion-dollar budget gap. As reported by Kiplinger, the MTA’s five-year $65 billion capital plan was shot down in December due to a failure to indicate where half of its revenue would come from.
Notably, lawmakers said the newly implemented congestion pricing would not be enough to fill the budget gap.
The concerns come after MTA officials signed off on a new construction plan in September, estimated to be worth $33 billion. The plan scheduled from 2025 to 2029 aims to repair and expand the MTA’s infrastructure.
New York’s budget negotiations are still ongoing and many have tax implications that can impact you directly. Gov. Hochul’s proposed tax breaks still need support from state lawmakers, so stay informed.
More on New York Taxes
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Gabriella Cruz-Martínez is a seasoned finance journalist with 8 years of experience covering consumer debt, economic policy, and tax. Before joining Kiplinger as a tax writer, her in-depth reporting and analysis were featured in Yahoo Finance. She contributed to national dialogues on fiscal responsibility, market trends and economic reforms involving family tax credits, housing accessibility, banking regulations, student loan debt, and inflation.
Gabriella’s work has also appeared in Money Magazine, The Hyde Park Herald, and the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier. As a reporter and journalist, she enjoys writing stories that empower people from diverse backgrounds about their finances no matter their stage in life.
-
-
Seven Tips to Land Your First Client as a Financial Adviser or Entrepreneur
Building customer relationships is easier when you start from a place of trust and empathy.
By Kiplinger Advisor Collective Published
-
Asset Protection for Affluent Retirees in 2025
Putting together a team of advisers to assist with insurance, taxes and other financial issues can help with security, growth and peace of mind.
By Derek A. Miser, Investment Adviser Published
-
More Taxes Could Slam New Yorkers Over MTA Budget Shortfall
State Taxes Lawmakers warn that New Yorkers may need to brace for more taxes.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
IRS Free File Is Now Open for 2025: Are Your Taxes Eligible?
Tax Filing Official tax season doesn't begin until late January, but taxpayers can start filing free online returns now.
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
California Fires: How to Recover Tax Records and Other Important Documents
Disaster Recovery Having your tax records and other vital documents is important for claiming casualty loss deductions that can help with recovery.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Last updated
-
Child and Dependent Care Credit: How Much Is It?
CDCTC The non-refundable tax break can help working families afford quality care for their child or qualifying dependent.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Last updated
-
Maryland Property Tax Assessment: What It Means for You
State Tax Amid a growing deficit, Maryland property values are rising. Here’s more of what to know.
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
Gov. Hochul Wants to Triple the New York Child Tax Credit
State Tax Millions of New York families could get a larger state child tax credit check over the next two years under a new proposal.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Last updated
-
U.S. Consumers May Feel Pinch From Panama Canal Tariff Hike
Tax Policy The Panama Canal tariffs on crossing ships will add to looming price hikes for U.S. consumers as Trump threatens to take control of the historic waterway.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
The American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC): How Much Is It Worth?
Tax Credits This tax break can help you offset $2,500 in qualifying expenses tied to your higher education. Here's what you need to know.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Last updated