NY Gov. Hochul Aims To Triple Empire State Child Credit

Millions of New York families could get a larger state child tax credit check over the next two years under a new proposal.

Sidewalk chalk drawings done by parents and children to celebrate Child Tax Credit payments in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ParentsTogether.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Gabriella Cruz-Martínez
By
published
in News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed expanding the Empire State Child Credit as part of her 2025 State of the State executive agenda to triple its current worth.

The proposal aims to increase the maximum annual credit to $1,000 per child under age 4 and up to $500 per child between the ages of 4 and 16. Currently, New York families can get up to $330 per child. According to the governor, the increase would benefit 1.6 million New York taxpayers and as many as 2.75 million children.

Hochul’s latest pledge comes as nearly 80% of New York families are struggling to afford groceries, according to data from No Kid Hungry. To add insult to injury, families commuting to lower Manhattan are facing steep tolls as part of NYC’s new congestion pricing this year.

Here’s what you should know about Hochul’s new child tax credit expansion proposal, and how it may ease the strain in your pocket if successful.

New York child tax credit increase

Last year, more than 1 million New York families received the Empire State Child Credit without any need to apply for financial aid.

As Kiplinger reported, some $350 million in NY state revenues were delivered to eligible New Yorkers through August, helping parents afford childcare expenses, food, and other necessary items.

Gov. Hochul’s plan would triple the maximum credit amount for infants and nearly double the amount for older children, but the changes would be phased in over two years.

  • Eligible families with children under 4 would get a maximum $1,000 credit in 2025
  • Those with kids between the ages of 4 and 16 would get a maximum of $500 credit during the 2026 tax year

Additionally, the proposed expansion would adjust the income threshold for the credit, helping middle-class families gain eligibility.

  • Households with incomes up to $110,000 would get the full $1,000 credit for younger children and $500 for older children
  • The benefit would gradually decrease until phasing out at a $170,000 income level

Millions of children would benefit from the CTC expansion

Gov. Hochul’s pledge comes a year after she successfully expanded the Empire State Child Credit to include newborns and children under 4. In 2023, the credit was only available for children 4 years and older.

That measure alone broadened the credit’s availability to more than 600,000 previously excluded children last year.

If successful, Hochul’s new proposal is estimated to reduce child poverty by 8.2%. When combined with other policy changes by Gov. Hochul, including expanding subsidized child care, it would reduce poverty levels by 17.7%.

According to the Governor's office, the impact of the expansion would be notable:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Estimates of New York families benefitting from Empire State Child Credit expansion
RegionEstimated Household BenefitingEstimated Children Benefiting
New York City740,0001.2 million
Long Island215,000355,000
Mid-Hudson180,000330,000
Western New York118,000207,000
Finger Lakes104,000180,000
Capital Region86,000145,000
Central New York67,000116,000
Southern Tier51,00089,000
Mohawk Valley43,50076,500
North Country35,00061,000

What’s next for New York taxpayers in 2025

Millions of New York families would greatly benefit from Gov. Hochul’s proposed expansion of the Empire State Child Credit. Not only is the cost of quality child care rising, but inflation is also putting pressure on the price of everyday goods and services.

Separately, a recent survey from No Kid Hungry revealed that families across New York were struggling to keep up with the rising costs of food.

  • 79% of New Yorkers said it was harder to afford groceries last year, up 6% from 2023
  • 85% said the cost of food outpaced their income
  • 58% of New Yorkers said they were stressed about affording nutritious food compared to the previous year

While an expansion to the Empire State Child Credit would be welcome, NY residents are also battling other new taxes this year that are taking a bit out of their earnings.

As reported by Kiplinger, New York City’s new congestion pricing tax increased toll costs for commuters entering lower Manhattan. The tax has faced major backlash and multiple lawsuits contesting the fees.

So, stay tuned to any changes that may impact your taxes in New York.

Gabriella Cruz-Martínez
Gabriella Cruz-Martínez
Tax Writer

 Gabriella Cruz-Martínez is a seasoned finance journalist with 8 years of experience covering consumer debt, economic policy, and tax. Before joining Kiplinger as a tax writer, her in-depth reporting and analysis were featured in Yahoo Finance. She contributed to national dialogues on fiscal responsibility, market trends and economic reforms involving family tax credits, housing accessibility, banking regulations, student loan debt, and inflation. 

Gabriella’s work has also appeared in Money Magazine, The Hyde Park Herald, and the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier. As a reporter and journalist, she enjoys writing stories that empower people from diverse backgrounds about their finances no matter their stage in life. 

