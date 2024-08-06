New York Residents to Receive Child Tax Credit Checks in Mail

Living in the Big Apple State just got a little sweeter: Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that $350 million in New York state revenues will be sent throughout August. This is part of the state’s expanded Empire State Child Tax Credit program.

We’ll cover the program, eligibility requirements, and how much families can expect in their mailboxes.

What is the NY Child Tax Credit?

The Empire State Child Credit (ESCC) is a tax break for New York-eligible families with children under 17. This credit, designed to help families with childcare expenses, is refundable, meaning you could still be eligible to claim part of this credit even if your family didn't owe any tax.

There are several eligibility requirements that families must meet to qualify for the 2023 Empire State Child Credit, including:

Being a full-year New York resident or married to a full-year resident

Having a child that qualified for the federal child tax credit

Claiming a child tax credit based on 2017 income thresholds OR having met 2023 federal income requirements



After meeting the eligibility requirements, families could claim up to a certain dollar amount per child on their 2023 tax return.

Who qualifies for the New York child tax credit check?

So can you expect an additional payment for the child tax credit? You may receive the check in your mailbox if you are a New York resident. To qualify, you must have met the below eligibility requirements:

Claimed the Empire State child credit for 2023

Received at least $100 from the Empire State child credit

Filed your return by the April 15, 2024 deadline (or had a valid extension)

How much is the child tax credit check?

You can receive up to $330 per child. However, the exact amount is based on your federal adjusted gross income (AGI) on your 2023 tax return. And the payment is anywhere between 25% and 100% of your claimed child tax credit. For example, if your federal AGI was $10,000, you will receive the full $330 per child.

Additional calculations are found below. If your federal AGI was…..

More than $10k and less than $25k, you will receive 75% of your ESCC

More than $25k and less than $50k, you will receive 50% of your ESCC

More than $50k, you will receive 25% of your ESCC



To help you calculate your estimated amount, the state of New York has provided an interactive calculator on their website .

How do I apply for a check?

There is no application process. You are automatically enrolled based on your 2023 tax filing and checks are already out.

To check the status of your check, or for general New York tax questions, visit the state’s Department of Taxation and Finance website .

Will there be a second check mailout for 2025?

The 2024 tax credit mailout is a one-time occurrence, but many speculate whether there will be a similar payment in 2025. For that to happen, next year’s state budget would need to renew the funding.

However, when asked about the 2024 payments, Gov. Hochul said, “I’ll never stop fighting to address the cost of living for working parents.” This is predicated on her work expanding tax refunds for New Yorkers last year .

If Hochul’s commitment rings true, we may see potential expansion of this program in the future.