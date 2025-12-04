Are You Middle-Class? Here's The Most Tax-Friendly State For Your Family

We found the state with no income tax, low property tax bills, and exemptions on groceries and medicine.

Tired of feeling in a tight spot come tax time? You’re not alone. According to a recent Pew Research report, just over half of Americans believe they pay “more than their fair share” in taxes.

Fortunately, you could have a say over how much the taxman takes if you’re willing to relocate. But you should consider a state’s overall tax landscape before making a move.

For instance, some states make up for low income taxes with higher taxes in other areas, like sales and property tax rates — making you perhaps no better off than you were before relocating, tax-wise.

Kiplinger found the one U.S. state that may offer the best balance of low income, sales, and property taxes for your family’s wallet. Here it is.

The most tax-friendly state for the middle class

To determine the “most tax-friendly state for the middle-class,” Kiplinger considered each state's median annual salary to determine which states have the lowest tax burden for households with middle incomes.

Then, we calculated the average annual tax spent on three tax categories: state income tax, property taxes, and sales taxes on essential items (groceries, diapers, and gas). (See the end of the article for more information about methodology.)

The state with the lowest tax burden is considered the most "tax-friendly " for these rankings.

Best state for middle-class taxes

Nevada.

Nevada has no state income tax, which is just one reason it’s the most tax-friendly state for middle-class families. Among the many types of income that you’ll find tax-exempt in the Silver State are:

Plus, Nevada residents save on property tax bills, too. The annual median property tax paid in the Silver State is $2,143, which is about $1,000 less than the national average, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

  • This is partly due to Nevada’s effective property tax rate of .49%, per the Tax Foundation, which is one of the lowest rates in the nation.
  • Plus, Nevada has a property tax abatement law that caps yearly increases on property taxes for primary residences, protecting homeowners from sudden hikes.

What’s even better is that the Silver State is one of the few states that don’t tax inheritance or estates, meaning more money for your heirs is also tax-exempt.

But even though these tax benefits generally outweigh the tax cons in our ranking, like all states, there may be a few tax reasons you wouldn’t want to move to Nevada. Let’s go over those next.