Are You Middle-Class? Here's The Most Tax-Friendly State For Your Family

Kiplinger found the one U.S. state that may offer the best balance of low income, sales, and property taxes for your family’s wallet. Here it is.
The most tax-friendly state for the middle class
To determine the “most tax-friendly state for the middle-class,” Kiplinger considered each state's median annual salary to determine which states have the lowest tax burden for households with middle incomes.
Then, we calculated the average annual tax spent on three tax categories: state income tax, property taxes, and sales taxes on essential items (groceries, diapers, and gas). (See the end of the article for more information about methodology.)
The state with the lowest tax burden is considered the most "tax-friendly " for these rankings.
Best state for middle-class taxes
Nevada.
Nevada has no state income tax, which is just one reason it’s the most tax-friendly state for middle-class families. Among the many types of income that you’ll find tax-exempt in the Silver State are:
Most retirement income, like 401(k) withdrawals and Social Security benefits.
Plus, Nevada residents save on property tax bills, too. The annual median property tax paid in the Silver State is $2,143, which is about $1,000 less than the national average, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
This is partly due to Nevada’s effective property tax rate of .49%, per the Tax Foundation, which is one of the lowest rates in the nation.
Plus, Nevada has a property tax abatement law that caps yearly increases on property taxes for primary residences, protecting homeowners from sudden hikes.