Nvidia Earnings: Live Updates and Commentary August 2025

Hedge funds bought Nvidia in Q2 Nvidia shares plunged at the start of the second quarter as uncertainty over President Donald Trump's tariff policies spooked investors. The chipmaker quickly recovered, though, with NVDA ending the quarter up nearly 46%. (Image credit: YCharts) During this April 1 through June 30 time frame, hedge funds were net buyers of Nvidia stock in the second quarter. According to WhaleWisdom , 82 hedge funds initiated new NVDA positions over the three-month period and 389 reduced their stakes. This compares to 44 hedge funds that closed out of their Nvidia stakes entirely and 264 that reduced their positions. The net change in hedge fund share ownership amounted to 113 million shares. - Karee Venema Related: Best Blue Chip Stocks: 21 Hedge Fund Top Picks

A possible Ruben ramp delay and U.S. revenue sharing – what Gabelli Funds' Makino is watching in Nvidia's earnings Even though expectations for Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report are high, the company is likely not to disappoint. This is the view from Ryuta Makino , research analyst at Gabelli Funds. "The question currently is on the Blackwell ramp and any update on the H20 re-ramp, given that the export license restrictions have been lifted in China," Makino says. "There may be questions on the 15% revenue share with the government and how that may impact ultimate end-demand." Another story he's looking for is on the Rubin ramp, which is expected in 2026. Makino notes that "there are some rumors that it may be delayed or the ramp will be slower than initial expectations." Makino is also watching for competitive issues. Some of the developments to keep an eye on include Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) upcoming GPU lineup and Broadcom’s (AVGO) ASICs. Additionally, some Chinese firms are taking market share from the Nvidia H20. "On the networking side, we're hearing more about Arista Networks' (ANET) strength against NVLink,” he says. “So, it would be interesting to hear about the strength of Nvidia's networking as well." - Tom Taulli

Does Nvidia pay a dividend? Nvidia pays a small quarterly dividend of 1 cent per share, which works out to 4 cents per share annually. Based on the chipmaker's current share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is well below the S&P 500's current dividend yield of 1.2%. In fiscal 2025 , Nvidia paid roughly $834 billion in dividends. It also bought back $33.7 billion in stock. - Karee Venema Related: The Kiplinger Dividend 15: Our Favorite Dividend-Paying Stocks

Jamie Meyers , senior analyst at Laffer Tengler Investments, is upbeat ahead of Nvidia's earnings announcement. "We've seen strong demand intra-quarter, along with companies like OpenAI complaining about cloud capacity and chip availability," Meyers notes. "Moreover, with a resumption of China H20 shipments, we expect the loss of revenue – at $8 billion last quarter – from China sales will be significantly less or mostly eliminated." Meyers also expects management to comment on both sovereign and Blackwell Ultra ramps. "As such, we believe earnings will skew to the upside," he adds. For the earnings call, Meyers wants to learn more about next-generation efforts, including those for robotics. To this end, Nvidia has inked partnerships with firms like Siemens and Schneider Electric . He also wants to see updates about software and AI tools, such as the NeMo framework (for building generative AI models), new Omniverse libraries and the Cosmos world foundation models (for robotics). Finally, Meyers is looking to hear more about any impacts from rivals. "We are monitoring whether the hyperscalers' own chips will cut into Nvidia's demand, though we don't see evidence of that yet." - Tom Taulli Tom Taulli Kiplinger contributor Tom Taulli has been developing software since the 1980s. He sold his applications to a variety of publications. In college, he started his first company, which focused on the development of e-learning systems. He would go on to create other companies as well, including Hypermart.net that was sold to InfoSpace in 1996. Along the way, Tom has written columns for online publications such as Bloomberg, Forbes, Barron's and Kiplinger. He has also written a variety of books, including Artificial Intelligence Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction.