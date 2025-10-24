October Fed Meeting: Live Updates and Commentary

Refresh

Stocks notch new highs ahead of Fed week The three main indexes finished at record highs on Friday. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.0% at 47,207, the S&P 500 was 0.8% higher at 6,791, and the Nasdaq Composite had gained 1.2% to 23,204. Track all markets on TradingView Over in the bond market, the 2-year Treasury yield slipped 2 basis points to 3.48% and the 10-year Treasury yield ticked up 8 basis points to 3.997%, both near their lowest level of the past 12 months. - Karee Venema

It's a big week ahead for Wall Street Next week will be a busy one on Wall Street. In addition to the Fed meeting, market participants will also have a jam-packed earnings calendar to sift through. Among the most notable names reporting are Alphabet (GOOGL) on Wednesday evening, and Amazon.com (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) after Thursday's close. "So far, Q3 results are off to a good start – S&P 500 earnings are up around 9% year over year, marking the ninth straight quarter of growth, the longest streak since 2018," says Raymond James Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam . "Plus, 82% of companies are beating EPS estimates – the best showing since Q3 2023." Additionally, President Donald Trump is scheduled to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday ahead of the APEC summit in South Korea. Trade tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent weeks, though Adam notes that this appears to be posturing ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. "Neither side wants to look weak, but neither wants a repeat of the turmoil earlier in the year," Adam says. "While it's unrealistic to expect the Trump-Xi meeting to resolve all issues, even a shift toward calmer rhetoric could help move negotiations forward." - Karee Venema

Wall Street shouldn't expect a half-point rate cut anytime soon Today's mostly benign inflation report for September should make the Federal Reserve more comfortable with cutting short-term interest rates by another quarter-point at their policy meeting on October 29. Although September employment data has not been published because of the ongoing federal government shutdown, the Fed will assume that the labor market weakness shown in the August report is continuing, which justifies a rate cut. It seems likely that the Fed will also cut by a quarter point at its December 10 meeting before pausing. However, those who are expecting a half-point cut at either of these two meetings are likely to be disappointed. Read more: Kiplinger Inflation Outlook: Stable for Now, but With Signs of Increasing Tariff Pressure - David Payne David Payne Staff economist, The Kiplinger Letter David is both staff economist and reporter for The Kiplinger Letter, overseeing Kiplinger forecasts for the U.S. and world economies. Previously, he was senior principal economist in the Center for Forecasting and Modeling at IHS/Global Insight, and an economist in the Chief Economist's Office of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Expect more rate cuts in 2026, says BMO The September CPI report all but locks in quarter-percentage-point rate cuts in both October and December, says Douglas Porter , chief economist at BMO Financial Group. "Looking a bit further ahead into 2026, we suspect that the near-absence of serious tariff-related inflation sets the stage for additional cuts," the economist adds. "After all, core goods prices, the very area one would expect tariffs to affect, rose a moderate 0.2% last month and 1.5% in the past year. True, that's up from essentially no inflation in this category in the decade up to 2020, but it's not the shape-shifting pace that many analysts expected in the wake of double-digit tariffs." Porter adds that moderating shelter inflation – it rose just 0.2% on a monthly basis in September after a 0.4% rise in August – should have headline and core inflation averaging annual increases of just below 3% next year. As such, he's expecting an additional 75 basis points of rate cuts in 2026, bringing the federal funds rate south of 3% when all is said and done. - Karee Venema

Fed meeting schedule for 2025 and 2026 The next Fed meeting, which runs from October 28 to October 29, marks the seventh gathering of 2025. That means there's one more to go after that. "The committee meets eight times a year, or about once every six weeks," writes Kiplinger contributor Dan Burrows in his feature, " When Is the Next Fed Meeting? ". The Federal Open Market Committee "is required to meet at least four times a year and may convene additional meetings if necessary," Burrows adds, noting that "the convention of meeting eight times per year dates back to the market stresses of 1981." Fed meetings last two days and wrap up with the release of a policy decision at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time. This is typically followed by the Fed chair's press conference at 2:30 pm. Here is the full Fed meeting schedule for 2025: January 28 to 29

March 18 to 19

May 6 to 7

June 17 to 18

July 29 to 30

September 16 to 17

October 28 to 29

December 9 to 10 And here's the full Fed meeting schedule for 2026: January 27 to 28

March 17 to 18

April 28 to 29

June 16 to 17

July 28 to 29

September 15 to 16

October 27 to 28

December 8 to 9 - Karee Venema