US-China Trade Hopes Send Stocks to New Highs: Stock Market Today
Apple and Microsoft are on track to join Nvidia in the $4 trillion market cap club.
Stocks notched new record closing highs to start Fed week as market participants cheered encouraging U.S.-China trade headlines. A big rally in tech stocks ahead of this week's onslaught of mega-cap earnings also helped start the week on a high note.
At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% at 47,544, the S&P 500 was 1.2% higher at 6,875, and the Nasdaq Composite had gained 1.9% to 23,637 – new record highs for all three indexes.
Over the weekend, reports emerged that the U.S. and China have hashed out a framework for a trade deal. On Thursday, President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in South Korea.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"I believe that we have the framework for the two leaders to have a very productive meeting for both sides," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday.
The negotiations reportedly included export controls, reciprocal tariff extensions and TikTok. "Investors are enthusiastic that leaders from both sides are setting the stage for a treaty, which is sparking risk-on sentiments in markets," says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.
Apple, Microsoft near $4 trillion market cap
Ahead of their respective turns on the earnings calendar later this week, both Apple (AAPL, +2.3%) and Microsoft (MSFT, +1.5%) neared a $4 trillion market valuation. Currently, Nvidia (NVDA, +2.8%) is the only company that has a $4 trillion market cap, having surpassed this level in July.
Apple is close, though, and ended Monday with a $3.989 trillion market capitalization. The iPhone maker will disclose its fiscal fourth-quarter results after Thursday's close.
"Looking to the fourth quarter, one of the most important areas for investors will be Apple's forward guidance on revenue growth, especially in light of ongoing tariff pressures and uncertainties around its AI strategy," says Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
And ahead of its Wednesday evening earnings event, Microsoft finished today with a $3.951 trillion market valuation.
Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler likes the setup on MSFT ahead of its fiscal Q1 earnings. "We think Azure could accelerate further, hitting 40% year-over-year growth vs guidance of 37%. Momentum in Copilot adoption and benefit from Windows-10 end of life will also contribute to overall strong revenue growth."
Overall, it's been a strong start to the earnings season, but as Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, warns: "The market has become less forgiving," and "recent high-profile names sold off despite respectable prints. With valuations elevated, guidance matters as much as results."
Qualcomm soars on new AI chip
Elsewhere in the Big Tech space, Qualcomm (QCOM) stock surged 11.1% Monday after the company said it is launching its own artificial intelligence (AI) chips – creating new competition for Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, +2.7%).
Qualcomm said that its AI200 chip will go on sale starting next year, while its AI250 chip will be available in 2027.
"Both solutions feature a rich software stack and seamless compatibility with leading AI frameworks, empowering enterprises and developers to deploy secure, scalable generative AI across data centers," the company said in its press release.
Wall Street will be looking for more details on Qualcomm's new AI chips when the company reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after next Wednesday's close.
Related content
- What the Rich Know About Investing That You Don't
- Best High-Yield ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest for Fall Rate Cuts by the Fed
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
A Lesson From the School of Rock About the Markets
It's hard to hold your nerve during a downturn, but next time the markets take a tumble, remember this quick rock 'n' roll tutorial and aim to stay invested.
-
I retired at 65 with $7.8 million and feel like I over-saved. My 40-something son is on the same path. Should I tell him to reconsider?
We ask financial experts for advice.
-
A Lesson From the School of Rock (and a Financial Adviser) as the Markets Go Around and Around
It's hard to hold your nerve during a downturn, but next time the markets take a tumble, remember this quick rock 'n' roll tutorial and aim to stay invested.
-
I'm a Financial Pro: This Is How You Can Guide Your Heirs Through the Great Wealth Transfer
Focus on creating a clear estate plan, communicating your wishes early to avoid family conflict, leaving an ethical will with your values and wisdom and preparing them practically and emotionally.
-
To Reap the Full Benefits of Tax-Loss Harvesting, Consider This Investment Strategist's Steps
Tax-loss harvesting can offer more advantages for investors than tax relief. Over the long term, it can potentially help you maintain a robust portfolio and build wealth.
-
Social Security Wisdom From a Financial Adviser Receiving Benefits Himself
You don't know what you don't know, and with Social Security, that can be a costly problem for retirees — one that can last a lifetime.
-
Take It From a Tax Expert: The True Measure of Your Retirement Readiness Isn't the Size of Your Nest Egg
A sizable nest egg is a good start, but your plan should include two to five years of basic expenses in conservative, liquid accounts as a buffer against market volatility, inflation and taxes.
-
Dow Adds 472 Points After September CPI: Stock Market Today
IBM and Advanced Micro Devices created tailwinds for the main indexes after scoring a major quantum-computing win.
-
October Fed Meeting: Live Updates and Commentary
The October Fed meeting is a key economic event, with Wall Street waiting to see what Fed Chair Powell & Co. will do about interest rates.
-
The Delayed September CPI Report is Out. Here's What it Signals for the Fed.
The September CPI report showed that inflation remains tame – and all but confirms another rate cut from the Fed.