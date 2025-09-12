September Fed Meeting: Live Updates and Commentary

Refresh

The smartest places to keep your cash when rates drop The Kiplinger personal finance team is of course always following trends in savings vehicles, looking for opportunities and strategies for our readers. With an expected rate cut after months of stasis, this is a key time to get your cash in order. Even if you're not actively saving up, chances are you have spare funds to store that you don't necessarily want to put into the stock market, whether it's because you're holding it for a house project, vacation or emergency fund, or just don't like risk in your portfolio. Personal finance writer Sean Jackson has been beating the drum for CDs in the lead-up to this September Fed meeting. With a CD, you lock in a rate for its entire lifetime, meaning that even if savings rates drop after the meeting, your CD rate will remain the same. In this article, he shares the best CDs he's found this week — as well as his advice on where not to put your cash. Read more: The Smartest Places to Keep Your Cash If Rates Drop in 2025 - Alexandra Svokos, digital managing editor Alexandra Svokos Digital Managing Editor Alexandra Svokos is the digital managing editor of Kiplinger. She has over a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through the major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy.

Fed rate cut incoming Weak job gains during July and August, plus a forthcoming revision that lowers employment numbers going back to April of last year, will change the Fed's default position from one of standing pat to one of cutting short-term interest rates a quarter point at a time, starting with next week's policy meeting on September 17. Inflation is still higher than the Fed would like, but Chair Powell has emphasized that the Fed has a dual mandate from Congress: not just to maintain low inflation, but a good economy as well. At the moment, it looks like the latter has become a greater concern than the former, and thus is the priority. - David Payne David Payne Staff economist, The Kiplinger Letter David is both staff economist and reporter for The Kiplinger Letter, overseeing Kiplinger forecasts for the U.S. and world economies. Previously, he was senior principal economist in the Center for Forecasting and Modeling at IHS/Global Insight, and an economist in the Chief Economist's Office of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Some good news on the inflation front? This week also brought an encouraging reading on wholesale inflation . Ahead of Wednesday's open, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures what businesses are paying suppliers for goods, fell 0.1% from July to August – coming in below economists' estimates for a 0.3% rise. Year over year, PPI was up 2.6%. "The better-than-expected and relatively benign producer price report is both good news and bad news," says Scott Helfstein , head of investment strategy at Global X . "On the positive side, tariffs are not having a drastic impact on company supply chains in aggregate. Alternatively, the slowing in producer inflation could also signal a softening economy." He goes on to say that inflationary pressures are not impacting producers right now and input costs appear to be contained. And the areas that did see increases in goods pricing were tied to the consumer staples sector, including food, tobacco and certain electronics segments. "There were a few catalysts for higher prices in services with transportation costs and apparel being notable standouts," Helfstein says. While he notes that the Fed is likely to take notice of the data, it will not shift the odds for a rate cut next week. - Karee Venema

Fed meeting schedule for 2025 The next Fed meeting, which runs from September 17 to 18, marks the sixth gathering of 2025. That means there are two more to go after that. "The committee meets eight times a year, or about once every six weeks," writes Kiplinger contributor Dan Burrows in his feature, " When Is the Next Fed Meeting? ". The Federal Open Market Committee "is required to meet at least four times a year and may convene additional meetings if necessary," Burrows adds, noting that "the convention of meeting eight times per year dates back to the market stresses of 1981." Fed meetings last two days and wrap up with the release of a policy decision at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time. This is typically followed by the Fed chair's press conference at 2:30 pm. Here is the full Fed meeting schedule for 2025: January 28 to 29 March 18 to 19 May 6 to 7 June 17 to 18 July 29 to 30 September 16 to 17 October 28 to 29 December 9 to 10

A weakening labor market is worrying the Fed A number of economic reports has the Federal Reserve concerned about the labor market. Most recently, Thursday's release of weekly jobless claims, which climbed by 27,000 in the week ending September 6, to a seasonally adjusted 263,000. This is the highest level since October 2021. Bill Adams , chief economist at Comerica Bank, says this particular initial claims update "should be taken with a larger-than-usual grain of salt" given the volatile nature of the data and the fact that the latest update coincided with the Labor Day holiday and the start of the school year. "Even so," he notes, "after the downward revisions to payrolls announced earlier this week and the weak jobs report for August last week, the job market is looking the wobbliest since the pandemic." As for that August jobs report , the Labor Department recently said that nonfarm payrolls rose by 22,000 in August, missing economists' estimate for 75,000 new jobs. Figures for June were revised down by 27,000, from adding 14,000 to losing 13,000, while July job growth was upwardly revised by 6,000 (from 73,000 to 79,000 additions). With these revisions, the U.S. added 21,000 fewer jobs in June and July than previously reported. The unemployment rate, which is calculated from a separate survey, ticked up to 4.3% from 4.2%. The data "underlines the growing downside risks to the labor market," says Simon Dangoor , head of Fixed Income Macro Strategies at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "Hiring is running close to stall speed, and the breadth of jobs gains remains poor." Dangoor adds that while slowing supply growth – due in part to reduced immigration – "is mitigating upward pressure on the unemployment rate, the Fed is acutely aware that a low-demand, low-supply equilibrium is fragile and vulnerable to deterioration." - Karee Venema