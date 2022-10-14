Inflation Keeps Retail Shoppers Skittish
Shoppers are still spending, but they’re growing more cautious as inflation squeezes budgets and recession worries mount.
The early results from Amazon’s October Prime "Early Access Sale" show that consumers are still buying, but they are shying away from big-ticket items such as computers and big-screen TVs. Folks may be cautious about conserving their savings because of inflation and the threat of recession next year. Eighty of the top 100 retailers also held sales events to compete with Amazon in early October. Coupon use jumped at sites that offer them. Discounts averaged 21%, which likely pulled sales forward from later in the season.
September retail sales were flat. Sales of electronics, furniture, home furnishings and motor vehicles dipped. The only winners were apparel, general merchandise and gasoline, which was helped by a third consecutive month of falling gas prices.
A bright spot, if you want to call it that, is that price increases subsided for many items, so that inflation-adjusted sales were flat instead of down. Price increases obscured volume declines, but only in a few categories like groceries, restaurant meals and motor vehicles.
Going forward, some sales weakness will result from consumers switching their buying patterns to more services. But slow economic growth may also make consumers more cautious in their spending in general. High retail inventories suggest that there will likely be heavy discounting late this holiday season.
