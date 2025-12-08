<a id="elk-9621ff32-c9e8-4930-8305-4a5a30e7688c"></a><h2 id="fed-meeting-schedule-for-2026-2">Fed meeting schedule for 2026</h2><p id="67431496-46be-41b8-9ff9-8ac4c7297aab">The next Fed meeting, which runs from December 9 to December 10, marks the final gathering of 2025. Looking ahead to 2026, the Federal Open Market Committee will hold its first meeting of the new year on January 27 to 28.</p><p>"The committee meets eight times a year, or about once every six weeks," writes Kiplinger contributor Dan Burrows in his feature, "<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/when-is-the-next-fed-meeting"><u>When Is the Next Fed Meeting?</u></a>".</p><p>The Federal Open Market Committee "is required to meet at least four times a year and may convene additional meetings if necessary," Burrows adds, noting that "the convention of meeting eight times per year dates back to the market stresses of 1981."</p><p>Fed meetings last two days and wrap up with the release of a policy decision at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time. This is typically followed by the Fed chair's press conference at 2:30 pm.</p><p>Here is the full Fed meeting schedule for 2026:</p><ul id="8155de24-ec21-4a42-b4f3-c62e873b10fe"><li>January 27 to 28</li><li>March 17 to 18</li><li>April 28 to 29</li><li>June 16 to 17</li><li>July 28 to 29</li><li>September 15 to 16</li><li>October 27 to 28</li><li>December 8 to 9</li></ul><p id="fdeead67-9512-4324-bba0-8f42dda3a2ec"><em>- Karee Venema</em></p><template data-slice-id="slice-person-YKeJejwbKJc9X29XCevjk8-iUc2pyDHxPqsrtlfotCZUE66VCyG0z7J" data-slice-class="person-wrapper"></template>