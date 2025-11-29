What Fed Rate Cuts Mean For Fixed-Income Investors
The Fed's rate-cutting campaign has the fixed-income market set for an encore of Q4 2024.
What does the Federal Reserve's rate-reduction initiative mean in the short run for your fixed-income holdings?
You'll recall that one year ago, the Fed cut three times, starting by hacking its benchmark overnight funds rate by 0.50 percentage point in September. The year ended with bond markets and fund returns in retreat. It's wishful thinking that cheaper short-term credit and falling money market yields will spark a general bond-buying binge and propel your 2025 total returns toward 10% by year-end.
My judgment is that long-dated bonds are expensive and risky and that we are set for an encore of 2024, when the fourth quarter was a downer, with 19 of 23 fixed-income categories in the red, according to Morningstar.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
So I do not expect further advances over the 5% to 8% returns earned through the third quarter. Instead, and pardon the cliché, it looks like déjà vu all over again, with a lot of losses and a few breakevens.
"If you have 6% in the bag already, which is 2% a quarter, I figure now it is sideways or giving a little back" the rest of the year, says Warren Pierson, co-chief investment officer for Baird Asset Management.
Last year, every time the Fed cut, rates on the 10-year note and longer maturities increased, meaning a loss of principal, adds Nick Losey, who manages high-yield and asset-backed securities for Barrow Hanley. (Rates and bond prices move in opposite directions.)
He expects a repeat. Inflation is edging higher, the dollar is weak, and there is no sign of fading economic momentum to the degree that traditionally provokes big flows into Treasury bonds and forces those yields down.
Hang tight
These are not sell signals, just a reality check. Credit conditions are good, yields are respectable, and enough pension funds, banks and insurance companies will keep buying even as individuals withdraw money from bond mutual and exchange-traded funds.
And there is a cavalry of sorts. Bond honcho Christian Hoffmann at Thornburg Investment Management insists that when 30-year Treasuries reach 5%, a herd of buyers will arrive and stanch the sell-off. That may be true, and if you think 5% through 2055 is a fair deal, that is your business. I disagree, and I advise against long T-bonds virtually anytime — and especially now.
Fixed-income thinkers and managers just cannot shake their unpleasant memories of how last fall's Fed rate cuts hurt, rather than helped, bond values.
Morningstar's fourth-quarter 2024 figures tell this story as well as anyone. The four gainers in that list of 23 were floating-rate bank loans and high-yield bonds, which are more correlated with stocks than with Treasuries; ultra-short bonds, which are tantamount to cash and rarely lose any principal under any conditions; and, in a surprise, non-traditional bond funds, which are go-anywhere, actively traded portfolios. All four categories are still in fine shape and are definite keepers.
Municipal bonds also held up in last year's fourth quarter, with some of the smallest losses on the charts. Tax-exempts are well positioned to end 2025 on a better note, even if taxable bonds struggle. The oversupply of municipals that dragged down principal values in the first half is no more.
Also in the past is the overblown (but damaging) fear that the budget-and-tax bill would end or limit the tax exemption. But municipals got so cheap that the buyers returned, so the various muni indexes are back in the green for the year to date.
One fund I like is Baird Strategic Municipal Bond (BSNSX), showing a year-to-date return through September of 3.5% and a tax-free yield of 3.3%.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Kosnett is the editor of Kiplinger Investing for Income and writes the "Cash in Hand" column for Kiplinger Personal Finance. He is an income-investing expert who covers bonds, real estate investment trusts, oil and gas income deals, dividend stocks and anything else that pays interest and dividends. He joined Kiplinger in 1981 after six years in newspapers, including the Baltimore Sun. He is a 1976 journalism graduate from the Medill School at Northwestern University and completed an executive program at the Carnegie-Mellon University business school in 1978.
-
-
My First $1 Million: Oil Industry Engineering Manager, 67
Ever wonder how someone who's made a million dollars or more did it? Kiplinger's My First $1 Million series uncovers the answers.
-
Pickleball Injuries are Getting Out of Hand for Some Adults
As more older adults take up pickleball, injuries are on the rise. Here's how you can lower your risk and still have a ball.
-
I'm a Financial Literacy Expert: Bubble-Wrapping Our Kids Robbed Them of Resilience. Now What?
By raising them to think they're amazing no matter what and lifting them over obstacles, we left them unprepared to work in the real world.
-
I'm a Financial Planner: If You're a High Earner, You Need an 18-Month Safety Net
No job seems to be safe in this age of AI. If you make a larger-than-usual salary, then you need to have a larger-than-usual emergency fund. Here's why.
-
If You Put $1,000 into Qualcomm Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You Would Have Today
Qualcomm stock has been a big disappointment for truly long-term investors.
-
Stocks Extend Win Streak on Black Friday: Stock Market Today
The main indexes notched wins in Friday's shortened session, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closing higher on the month.
-
Why I Trust These Trillion-Dollar Stocks
The top-heavy nature of the S&P 500 should make any investor nervous, but there's still plenty to like in these trillion-dollar stocks.
-
As Holiday Shopping Kicks Off, Consider Adding Some Financial Literacy to Your Child's Wish List
Now is a prime time to teach your child some financial literacy and consider focusing on experiences rather than spending hard-earned money on material gifts.
-
I'm a Wealth Adviser: Here's How to Maximize Your Generosity Before the OBBB's 2026 Cap Kicks In
With the OBBB set to dramatically change charitable tax deductions in 2026, donors might want to consolidate gifts into 2025 to lock in current tax benefits.
-
Hang in There With This Value Fund
Patience is required for investors in the Dodge & Cox Stock Fund, but its long-term outperformance proves it's worth the wait.