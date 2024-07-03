The Best Financial Stocks to Buy

Financial stocks play a critical role in the economy and are a key component of any well-rounded portfolio.

Investors have many reasons to seek out the best financial stocks. 

You see, every year, untold trillions of dollars flow through the financial sector – banks, insurers, payment processors, brokers and other financial services providers. These firms act as the arteries of the global economy, and they play a part in the everyday lives of billions of people.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
The best financial stocks to buy
Company/tickerLong-term EPS growth rateReturn on equityAnalysts' consensus recommendationDividend yield
HCI Group (HCI)25.038.3 1.20 1.7
East West Bancorp (EWBC)6.816.9 1.36 3.0
OFG Bancorp (OFG)9.016.1 1.50 2.6
Assurant (AIZ)6.216.4 1.50 1.7
Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)8.010.1 1.64 1.7
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)9.010.3 1.65 1.3
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)11.512.8 1.69 5.8
Webster Financial (WBS)10.410.1 1.69 3.6
BlackRock (BLK)13.315.2 1.69 2.6
Voya Financial (VOYA)16.615.4 1.69 2.3

Kyle Woodley
Kyle Woodley

Kyle Woodley is the Editor-in-Chief of WealthUp, a site dedicated to improving the personal finances and financial literacy of people of all ages. He also writes the weekly The Weekend Tea newsletter, which covers both news and analysis about spending, saving, investing, the economy and more.

Kyle was previously the Senior Investing Editor for Kiplinger.com, and the Managing Editor for InvestorPlace.com before that. His work has appeared in several outlets, including Yahoo! Finance, MSN Money, Barchart, The Globe & Mail and the Nasdaq. He also has appeared as a guest on Fox Business Network and Money Radio, among other shows and podcasts, and he has been quoted in several outlets, including MarketWatch, Vice and Univision. He is a proud graduate of The Ohio State University, where he earned a BA in journalism. 

You can check out his thoughts on the markets (and more) at @KyleWoodley.

