The crypto trends we're watching in 2026 include one major story and three minor themes that support it. A little more than 17 years after Satoshi Nakamoto famous introduced bitcoin (BTC) to the world, cryptocurrency is still a fast-growing market. It's maturing at a rapid pace too.
The big forces shaping bitcoin and the broader market Satoshi's famous white paper (pdf) created include regulatory clarity and scalability; adoption and use; and integration and convergence. And, apart from the potential for big gains, real players in the industry are laying a foundation for less friction in financial transactions.
"Less friction" means "lower costs." And that's a real-world benefit we can all get behind. Whether bitcoin is an inflation hedge is a question the market will determine.
But technology has a long-term track record of driving efficiency gains. (And the best tech stocks have created a lot of wealth for investors in the process.)
Crypto trends to watch in 2026 include big ideas along those lines – above and beyond "BTC go up."
Crypto trends to watch in 2026
There will be more regulatory clarity and more scale in 2026. For example, the SEC is expected to issue new rules on tokens and decentralized finance protocols in the coming months that observers suggest will free digital assets from the burdens of traditional securities registration.
And ethereum recently introduced its latest upgrade designed to increase "Layer-2" efficiency and make it easier – and faster – to execute transactions. Reducing congestion on the main network will, again, lower costs.
Adoption and use, perhaps as a function of regulatory clarity and increasing scale, are also rising. Consider BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink, once a loud and "proud" skeptic who is now leading one of the biggest efforts to mainstream crypto.