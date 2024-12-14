Digital Asset ETFs: A Less Risky Way to Invest in Crypto?

Digital assets and cryptocurrencies have captured significant attention in recent years. Despite retreating significantly at the start of 2024, the total crypto market has recently experienced strong price appreciation and stands at $3.59 trillion in total market capitalization. The digital asset space continues to evolve with important developments that merit attention. In this article, we’ll dive into recent changes and what they may mean for investors navigating the world of digital assets.

What should we expect in 2025? With Donald Trump winning another presidential term, there has been a broad rally in digital asset prices. Many investors seem to expect the next Trump administration to provide more support for digital assets and likely remove governmental obstacles to crypto projects. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has announced his upcoming departure as head of the SEC. Gensler has been a critic of digital assets and brought several lawsuits against various crypto projects on behalf of the U.S. government. The current Trump administration nominee to run the SEC, Paul Atkins, is expected to be much less hostile to crypto and regulation of crypto exchanges. This might mean the SEC will turn its attention to other issues and not focus on taking action to restrict certain digital assets.

This may explain the rally in digital assets prices we’ve seen since the 2024 presidential election. Bitcoin has topped $100,000 in December, which is a significant milestone. Many other top digital assets are seeing major price gains as well.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

New ETFs mean a new way to invest

Earlier this year, the SEC approved the launch of several bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds. What does this mean for bitcoin investing? Before the launch of ETFs, investors could invest in bitcoin only by holding the tokens directly, through an exchange or in limited circumstances a fund, such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. However, due to the structure of the Grayscale Trust, it didn’t always track the price performance of bitcoin itself.

The new bitcoin ETFs are designed to more closely track the price of bitcoin while offering lower costs to investors and allowing for intraday trading, similar to buying or selling a stock. As of October 2024, the largest among them is the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, with $21.1 billion in assets. The launch of these ETFs and increased liquidity is expected to attract more institutional interest in digital assets and increase inflows into bitcoin ETFs.

Hot on the heels of bitcoin ETFs, the SEC approved ethereum ETFs later in 2024, and similar ethereum-tracking ETFs launched shortly afterward. Currently, the largest ETF in this space is the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, with $972 million in assets. Ethereum is typically the second-largest crypto asset by value, after bitcoin. Both bitcoin and ethereum are the most well-known and liquid digital assets, largely due to their strong investor bases and extensive network usage. Ethereum is often recognized for its versatile smart contract capabilities, while bitcoin remains dominant as a store of value.

Some providers, like Bitwise, also offer ETFs that invest in digital assets beyond bitcoin and ethereum, such as Solana, XRP (Ripple) and Cardano. However, these lesser-known digital assets tend to be more volatile and less liquid. Their prices are often driven by behind-the-scenes trading, making pricing trends harder to predict. For that reason, risk-averse investors may want to avoid investing in lesser-known cryptos. Additionally, these assets may carry more regulatory risk or idiosyncratic risk.

Buying digital assets direct vs ETF investing

For investors seeking certain features, such as active tax-loss harvesting, owning digital assets directly may still be valuable. Currently, tax law does not subject digital assets to wash-sale restrictions, meaning investors can sell digital assets to harvest tax losses and then immediately buy them back. This is not allowed with marketable securities, offering a potentially significant advantage for taxable crypto investors looking to offset capital gains.

However, owning digital assets directly on an exchange introduces complications, such as the risk of being hacked or managing a digital wallet. Unlike traditional securities, digital assets are not as regulated, and fewer protections are in place than on traditional brokerage platforms. For casual investors, digital asset ETFs may remove some of these headaches. A financial adviser can help you determine an appropriate approach to investing in digital assets.

Digital asset price trends

Bitcoin has a history of dramatic price swings. At the start of 2024, it was priced around $44,000, and as of December 12, 2024, it has climbed to $100,033 — a roughly 126% return year to date. In comparison over the same period, the S&P 500, representing U.S. large cap stocks, has risen a little over 27% year to date, and ethereum has gained about 64%.

While such returns can excite investors, it’s critical to remember that this comes with significant risk. For example, bitcoin peaked at about $65,000 in November 2021, only to crash to $16,625 by January 2023 — a staggering 74% price drop. While bitcoin has since increased, investors who bought in near the 2021 high may have endured years of losses if they remained invested.

Investors may be drawn to crypto by stories of some early adopters becoming millionaires, but it’s essential not to invest more than you can afford to lose. A conservative allocation to digital assets may be appropriate in an effort to avoid negatively impacting an investor’s financial future. Digital assets are not for everyone, but a financial adviser may be able to help integrate them into a diversified portfolio.

It should be noted that investing in digital assets comes with significant risk of loss (including complete loss) that you should be prepared to bear, including, but not limited to, volatile market price swings or flash crashes, market manipulation, economic, regulatory, technical, and cybersecurity risks. In addition, digital asset markets and exchanges are not regulated with the same controls or customer protections available when investing in traditional asset classes.

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC (“HH”) is an SEC registered investment adviser located in Long Beach, California. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional information about HH, including our registration status, fees, and services can be found at www.halberthargrove.com. This blog is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. It should not be construed as a solicitation to offer personal securities transactions or provide personalized investment advice. The information provided does not constitute any legal, tax or accounting advice. We recommend that you seek the advice of a qualified attorney and accountant.

The views contained herein are not to be taken as advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any investment. Any forecasts, figures, opinions or investment techniques and strategies set out are for information purposes only, based on certain assumptions and current market conditions and are subject to change without previous notice. There is no guarantee any forward-looking statement will come to pass. All opinions or views reflect the judgment of the author as of the publication date and are subject to change without notice. All information presented herein is considered to be accurate at the time of writing, but no warranty of accuracy is given and no liability in respect of any error or omission is accepted. This material should not be relied upon by you in evaluating the merits of investing in any securities or products mentioned herein. In addition, the Investor should make an independent assessment of the legal, regulatory, tax, credit, and accounting and determine, together with their own professional advisers if any of the investments mentioned herein are suitable to their personal goals. Investors should ensure that they obtain all available relevant information before making any investment. It should be noted that the value of investments and the income from them may fluctuate in accordance with market conditions and taxation agreements and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Both past performance and yield may not be a reliable guide to future performance. Any reference to a specific investment or product is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement thereof. Any reference to a market index is included for illustrative purposes only as it is not possible to directly invest in an index.

Related Content