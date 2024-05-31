How Gen Z’s Retirement Planning and Investing Are Different

Growing up with a smartphone in hand has made the use of technology for investing and retirement planning second nature for Generation Z.

Three Gen Z friends on a sofa smiling and talking with one another.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Shane W. Cummings, CFP®, AIF®
By
published

It is said that Generation Z, individuals born in the late 1990s to early 2010s, is the first generation to grow up with smartphones and social media, making them inherent digital natives. This has led to a very different experience with investing and retirement planning for Gen Z, as they have access to many investing tools and technologies not available in the past. This shift presents both new opportunities and challenges in their investment journey.

Use of mobile apps

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Shane W. Cummings, CFP®, AIF®
Shane W. Cummings, CFP®, AIF®
Wealth Adviser and Director of Technology/Cybersecurity, Halbert Hargrove

Shane W. Cummings is based in Halbert Hargrove’s Denver office and holds multiple roles with Halbert Hargrove.  As Director of Technology/Cybersecurity, Shane’s overriding objective is to enable Halbert Hargrove associates to work efficiently and effectively, while safeguarding client data.  As wealth adviser, he works with clients in helping them determine goals and identify financial risks, creating an allocation strategy for their investments.

