Five Common Retirement Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

When I was getting started with my business, a very successful person said to me, “The more money you have, the bigger the mistakes.” At the time, I didn’t completely understand what he meant, but as I began making more and more money, it finally registered.

I grew up in a blue-collar family and was raised to work hard to take responsibility for my life. I have always been driven — it is just part of my DNA — and when you couple a strong work ethic with a desire for nice things, you quickly find yourself stuck.

I was 21 when I began my business, and within a few years, I was making more money than anyone I knew growing up. By all societal standards, I was successful and had all the boxes checked of what many people would perceive as success. I had nice vehicles, a nice home, a model family and was seen as a good, reputable business owner who was involved in the community.

Creating multiple streams of passive income

I always knew that if I worked hard, things would be good, but that was the problem — I had to keep working hard to maintain what I had. Being in finance, I only had examples of how to work hard and make money, but what I eventually figured out on my own was that making a lot of money was not the same as having financial freedom.

I came to realize that what I was doing was unsustainable long term, and I instead needed to create income-producing systems that would support my lifestyle. That was a pivot point in my life when I realized that I needed to create multiple streams of passive income, and so that is what I created for my family.

The experience I had is like so many people who work to earn a paycheck while accumulating money in retirement accounts and then find themselves wanting to retire. They are stuck in the same way I was stuck trying to figure out how to maintain a lifestyle without having to work to earn a paycheck.

Over the last 30 years, I have worked with thousands of people, teaching similar strategies, and have discovered common mistakes that you can work to avoid when possible.