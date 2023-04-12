Four Steps to Help You Have a Comfortable Retirement

Previous Next 2/4

2. Have a Tax Plan.

One of the most important steps on the road to retirement is having a tax plan. This goes beyond simply filing your taxes every year. The further ahead you can plan for your tax situation, the better chance you have at reducing your tax burden.

When it comes to retirement accounts, there are tax-exempt accounts like Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s and tax-deferred accounts like 401(k)s or traditional IRAs. Both kinds of accounts are helpful in saving for your retirement. The major difference between the two occurs when taxes are taken out. Those who are just starting out in their careers often rely mostly on tax deferred accounts. These accounts provide an upfront tax break on your initial contributions. The taxes are delayed, or deferred, until you begin taking money out of the account in retirement.

Tax-exempt accounts are the opposite. Rather than paying taxes when you withdraw money, you are instead required to pay taxes on your contributions up front. The contributions you put into these accounts will grow tax-free over time and you will be able to withdraw the money tax-free in retirement. These future tax benefits can be a huge relief for retirees, many of whom will be living on a reduced or fixed income.

Remember to take into account required minimum distributions, or RMDs, which are forced distributions from your tax-deferred accounts like a traditional IRA or 401(k). You must start taking RMDs by April 1 of the year after you turn 73. So, if you celebrate your 73rd birthday in August of this year, then you must take the RMDs by April 1, 2024. Every year after, you must take them by Dec. 31.