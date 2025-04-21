33 Stocks That Could Rally 50% or More This Year

Analysts say these S&P 500 stocks have at least 50% price upside over the next year or so.

The bull market came to an abrupt halt midway through the first quarter, with the broader market losing more than 14% since its February peak. Although that's not particularly reassuring, a downbeat start to 2025 should theoretically mean that lots of stocks are on sale.

Before we get to stocks with the most upside potential based on industry analysts' average price targets, let's put our current market in perspective.

The S&P 500 is off more than 10% for the year to date through late April. That's not ideal, but it's hardly a wipeout. Note that the main benchmark for U.S. equity performance was at this price level in August.

It's also worth mentioning that the S&P 500 is up more than 6% on a price basis over the past 52 weeks.

It's understandable if this context offers little solace to jittery investors at this precarious time for equities.

After all, tariff uncertainty and rising recession odds are complicating the outlook for corporate earnings. Be that as it may, a bottom-up look at the S&P 500's constituents reveals that analysts remain bullish on scores of names despite rising macroeconomic uncertainty.

How can this be?

Cheaper valuations equal higher returns

Recall that equities were historically pricey before the stock market correction. If a stock's price falls faster than its earnings prospects, it can start to look like a bargain.

And if a stock gets slammed out of proportion to its estimated operating earnings, it can appear to be a screaming buy.

That helps explain how a total of 33 stocks in the S&P 500 have implied upside of at least 50% over the next 12 months or so, according to price target data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

But before we get to the S&P 500 stocks that could rally the most based on price targets, a caveat is in order.

Price targets are a blunt tool when it comes to sussing out cheap stocks. Committing capital based on a single data point is not an investment process.

It's also important to note that stocks with the most upside potential don't necessarily get consensus Buy recommendations from the very same analysts whose models spit out the target prices.

With that warning out of the way, if you're looking for beaten-down stocks with the most upside potential, the names listed below aren't a bad place to start.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
S&P 500 stocks with the most upside potential

Company (Ticker)

Average price target

Upside to price target

Consensus recommendation score

Consensus recommendation

Moderna (MRNA)

$51.14

107%

2.78

Hold

Micron Technology (MU)

$127.58

85%

1.50

Strong Buy

First Solar (FSLR)

$232.12

81%

1.56

Buy

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

$189.99

80%

1.87

Buy

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)

$28.96

77%

1.79

Buy

Western Digital (WDC)

$64.02

75%

1.71

Buy

Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

$44.40

74%

1.53

Buy

Albemarle (ALB)

$91.55

73%

2.57

Hold

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

$55.71

70%

1.56

Buy

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

$95.90

68%

2.65

Hold

Global Payments (GPN)

$114.97

66%

2.19

Buy

Bio-Techne (TECH)

$79.70

66%

1.80

Buy

ON Semiconductor (ON)

$57.08

65%

1.93

Buy

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

$51.77

64%

2.71

Hold

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

$47.44

64%

1.52

Buy

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

$13.27

64%

2.19

Buy

Nvidia (NVDA)

$165.66

63%

1.40

Strong Buy

Biogen (BIIB)

$191.39

61%

2.20

Buy

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

$62.04

61%

1.79

Buy

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

$140.48

61%

1.94

Buy

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

$235.78

60%

2.09

Buy

Viatris (VTRS)

$12.03

59%

2.56

Hold

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)

$98.95

59%

1.75

Buy

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

$890.34

58%

1.81

Buy

Teradyne (TER)

$111.27

56%

1.88

Buy

Carnival Corp. (CCL)

$28.02

56%

1.72

Buy

IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

$223.21

55%

1.60

Buy

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

$172.23

54%

1.96

Buy

Arista Networks (ANET)

$107.87

52%

1.73

Buy

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

$342.52

51%

2.00

Buy

Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

$159.11

50%

2.85

Hold

Dell Technologies (DELL)

$127.06

50%

1.54

Buy

Salesforce (CRM)

$368.75

50%

1.75

Buy

Data as of April 18, courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Dan Burrows
Dan Burrows
Senior Investing Writer, Kiplinger.com

Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the publication full time in 2016.

A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, SmartMoney, InvestorPlace, DailyFinance and other tier 1 national publications. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Consumer Reports and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among many other outlets. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.

In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about markets and macroeconomics.

Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.

Disclosure: Dan does not trade individual stocks or securities. He is eternally long the U.S equity market, primarily through tax-advantaged accounts.

