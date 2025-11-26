Unwrapping Your Estate Plan for Your Kids: A Gift That'll Keep Giving Long After the Holidays

The holidays give many families a rare chance to gather in one place, sharing meals, stories and traditions. But amidst the festivities, there is also a unique opportunity to have conversations about the future.

Even a small step now — sharing your thoughts on aging, care or estate plans — could help prevent confusion, conflict or stress down the road.

Many people find these conversations challenging, and understandably so. They touch on mortality, money and independence.

Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation.

Yet, in my experience with clients, the greatest gift you can give isn't always measured in dollars; it's the clarity and peace of mind that come from a well-communicated plan.

Whether you are the matriarch or patriarch of the family, or the adult child looking to support aging parents, here is how to approach these conversations this season.

For the older generation: Stewardship and clarity

If you are the one who built or stewarded the family's wealth, you are likely focused on two main objectives: maintaining your own comfort and easing future responsibilities for your children. Clear communication supports both.

Long-term care and living wills

Talking about long-term care doesn't have to be a technical discussion about insurance policies. It can be as simple as expressing a wish: "I want to make sure my health care preferences are clear if I can't speak for myself."

From there, you can share whether you would prefer to age at home or elsewhere and confirm that your power of attorney and health directive documents are current. This isn't about giving rigid instructions — it's about ensuring your family isn't left guessing during a crisis.

Estate plans and legacy

A smooth, organized transition is one of the most meaningful legacies you can leave. You don't need to get into specific dollar figures at the dinner table. Instead, focus on the logistics:

Where are the key documents kept?

Who are your attorney, tax professional and wealth manager?

What is the general structure of the plan?

If your plan involves unequal distributions, offering brief context now can spare significant tension later.

Family values and philanthropy

If discussing assets feels too heavy, try starting with values. Bringing your family into your charitable giving can be a gentle way to discuss legacy. Asking which causes matter to them turns the conversation toward shared purpose rather than inheritance.

For adult children: Curiosity and respect

Adult children often want to support their parents but fear overstepping boundaries. The key is approaching these topics with curiosity and respect, rather than demands.

Asking about preparedness

You would feel better knowing where your parents' key documents are and who to contact if something happens. Frame the question practically, not intrusively.

Understand what key professionals are involved — the attorney, wealth manager, accountant and anyone else supporting the family. Identifying these individuals is not only part of maintaining an "orderly estate," but it also helps reduce the risk of miscommunication.

Crucially, it can help prevent your parents from becoming victims of financial fraud and hacking by ensuring there is a trusted team watching over their affairs.

Understanding the care plan

If your parents have said they want to age in place, it helps to ask what that means in practice. How do they imagine the family coordinating support?

Discussing this now keeps everyone aligned and avoids accidental misunderstandings later.

Aligning on educational support

Holidays can also be a good time to talk about help for the grandchildren's education. Asking whether they would like to contribute to 529 plans — or use another approach — keeps things coordinated and tax-efficient.

Conversation starters

If you aren't sure how to break the ice, try one of these openers.

Parents could say:

"We're not getting any younger, and I want to make sure we're on the same page about elder care. We'd like you to be the point person for our care when we're older. Is that something you'd be open to?"

"At some point next year, I'd like you to sit down with our wealth manager and attorney to understand what to expect when I'm gone. Can we get something on the calendar?"

Adult children could say:

"I'm not sure how to think about planning for the children's education. Is that something you'd be willing to contribute to during your lifetime instead of leaving it up to the will?"

"If you got hit by a bus tomorrow, where is everything saved? Do you have a doomsday file on your computer?"

Putting it all together

Not every topic will be resolved over a single holiday dinner — and that's okay. The goal is simply to begin.

By opening the door to these conversations, your family can create a shared commitment to clarity, stability and long-term well-being. That is a gift that lasts far beyond the holiday season.

