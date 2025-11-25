Quiz: Test Your IRA Contribution IQ

Test your basic knowledge of traditional and Roth contribution rules in our quick quiz.

Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are the foundation of tax-advantaged retirement savings, offering every worker the chance to build wealth outside of a workplace retirement plan. But knowing whether to choose a Traditional IRA (tax break now) or a Roth IRA (tax-free in retirement) requires understanding the crucial differences in contribution limits, income phase-outs, and withdrawal rules.

This 10-question True/False quiz covers the essential facts you need to maximize your annual contributions and avoid costly mistakes. Don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

