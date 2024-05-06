Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now (Under $10)

If you're willing to take on the risk of owning cheap stocks, these five picks are all priced under $10.

person holding stack of cash in one hand and a ten dollar bill in the other
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Jeff Reeves
By Jeff Reeves
published

First things first: Cheap stocks are not necessarily better stocks.

"False promises of quick and painless riches are easier to fall for when an investment can be made with so little money up front," writes Dan Burrows, senior investing writer at Kiplinger.com, in his feature on penny stocks. "An investor might think, 'How risky could it be?'"

CompanyTicker symbol
AlightALIT
AmcorAMCR
Arcadium LithiumALTM
Kosmos EnergyKOS
Valley National BancorpVLY

Jeff Reeves
Jeff Reeves
Contributing Writer, Kiplinger.com

Jeff Reeves writes about equity markets and exchange-traded funds for Kiplinger. A veteran journalist with extensive capital markets experience, Jeff has written about Wall Street and investing since 2008. His work has appeared in numerous respected finance outlets, including CNBC, the Fox Business Network, the Wall Street Journal digital network, USA Today and CNN Money.

