Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Fed?

The Federal Reserve has been making monetary policy decisions in the U.S. since it was created by Congress in 1913 as part of the Federal Reserve Act.

More recently, Fed meetings have become must-watch events on Wall Street after inflation hit a pandemic-induced 40-year peak in 2022 – which forced the central bank into an aggressive rate-hiking campaign that lifted the federal funds rate to its highest level in more than two decades.

With the next Fed meeting on deck, we decided to test your knowledge on the Federal Reserve. Don't worry if you miss an answer or two. We've included links to several of Kiplinger's most popular Fed articles at the end of this quiz.

