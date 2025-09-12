Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Fed?
Test your basic knowledge of the Federal Reserve and how its actions impact your money in our quick quiz.
The Federal Reserve has been making monetary policy decisions in the U.S. since it was created by Congress in 1913 as part of the Federal Reserve Act.
More recently, Fed meetings have become must-watch events on Wall Street after inflation hit a pandemic-induced 40-year peak in 2022 – which forced the central bank into an aggressive rate-hiking campaign that lifted the federal funds rate to its highest level in more than two decades.
With the next Fed meeting on deck, we decided to test your knowledge on the Federal Reserve. Don't worry if you miss an answer or two. We've included links to several of Kiplinger's most popular Fed articles at the end of this quiz.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
More on the Federal Reserve, from the Kiplinger team:
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
-
-
Here's Why I'm Upgrading to the iPhone 17
The iPhone 17 is here. Learn what's new, where the best deals are and whether it's worth the switch.
-
September Fed Meeting: Live Updates and Commentary
The September Fed meeting is a key economic event, with Wall Street keyed into what Fed Chair Powell & Co. will do about interest rates.