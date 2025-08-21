What Will Powell Say In His Jackson Hole Speech?
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely walk a fine line in his Friday morning speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, but Wall Street is hoping for rate-cut clues.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Economic Policy Symposium bills itself as a "venue for international central bankers, Federal Reserve officials, other policymakers and academics to discuss issues of mutual concern."
But normies really just care about what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has to say in his speech Friday morning.
After all, when the Fed chief speaks, markets listen. And that's especially true at this particularly delicate time for both the economy and the independence of the Federal Reserve.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Powell will likely walk a fine line when he delivers what looks to be his final keynote address at Jackson Hole. The Fed's dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices is increasingly challenged by a softening labor market and above-target inflation.
Should the Fed cut rates?
In an argument for lower rates, it's true that gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of only 1.2% in the first half of the year. Second-half growth is set to come in at a "still-subdued" 1.3%, writes David Payne, staff economist at The Kiplinger Letter, in the Kiplinger GDP Outlook.
A softer labor market also helps make the case for lower rates. The July jobs report featured "stunning revisions that suggest the labor market slowdown has happened earlier than economists expected," Payne notes in the Kiplinger Jobs Outlook.
On the other hand, inflation remains above the Fed's long-term target and tariffs are very much complicating the outlook.
"Inflation has made little progress toward the Fed's 2% target since last year's Jackson Hole conference," writes Lauren Goodwin, economist and chief market strategist at New York Life Investments. "The labor market is better balanced, but increasingly shaped by a mix of cyclical softening, structural trends and policy-driven shocks."
Powell also faces challenges outside the arena of economic data. There's mounting political pressure for the Fed to cut rates. Powell's tenure as chief has even seemingly been put at risk.
Inside the Fed, two voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) dissented with the central bank's move to keep rates steady at its July meeting.
Either way, odds are that the FOMC won't stand pat at the next Fed meeting.
Interest rate traders assign an 85% probability to the FOMC cutting the short-term federal funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point, or 25 basis points, in September. That's up from 56% a month ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch, reflecting changes in the labor market.
What the experts say about Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Regardless of how Powell uses his Wyoming swan song, equity investors should have little to fear in the short term.
Historically, the market's reaction to Jackson Hole keynote speeches has been positive. If you look at the five trading days both before and after the Fed chief's speech, the S&P 500 averages a gain of a bit less than 1% – with most of the upside coming after the event.
That's partly a function of the Fed being pretty careful about telegraphing policy adjustments well in advance. Note that in 2022, an unexpectedly hawkish tone from Powell led the market to shed about 12% of its value over the next month.
Few observers expect anything so dramatic this year, but many market participants are hopeful for clues on future policy moves.
Still, Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, says "there is no guarantee that the speech will hint at potential policy changes. But his team's analysis continue "to suggest that the Fed will cut at one of the remaining three meetings this year and again next year."
And José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, thinks Powell's speech at Jackson Hole might even free equities from the August doldrums.
"An acknowledgement from Chair Powell at Jackson Hole that the central bank ought to resume its walk down the monetary policy stairs at its next meeting in September could shake the markets from their recent malaise," Torres says.
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, SmartMoney, InvestorPlace, DailyFinance and other tier 1 national publications. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Consumer Reports and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among many other outlets. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about markets and macroeconomics.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade individual stocks or securities. He is eternally long the U.S equity market, primarily through tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Veterans Could Lose Food Benefits Under Trump’s Tax Law: What to Know
Food Benefits Veterans up to 64 years old must work to keep food stamps under Trump’s new tax legislation.
-
Want to Retire at 67? See if You Can Answer These Five Questions
Retirement is within your reach. But before you leap make sure you are ready by answering these five questions.
-
A Timeline of Warren Buffett's Life and Berkshire Hathaway
Buffett was the face of Berkshire Hathaway for 60 years. Here's a timeline of how he built the sprawling holding company and its outperforming equity portfolio.
-
Fall Is Tax Time? Yes! Act Now to Make Needed Adjustments
Review your withholdings, contribute to tax-saving HSA and FSA accounts, manage a bonus' impact and adjust for major life events such as weddings and job changes.
-
Board Service in Retirement: The Best Time to Join a Board Is Before You Retire
Many senior executives wait until retirement to take a seat on a corporate board. But making this career move early is a win-win for you and your current organization.
-
Tech Sells Off While Trump Stirs the Fed: Stock Market Today
We've reached another important part of earnings season, though markets remain captivated by the president, the Fed, and interest rate policy.
-
A Financial Professional's Take on Long-Term Care Insurance: Buy or Not?
Unless you have about $6,000 burning a hole in your pocket every month, you should make a plan in case you need long-term care. Luckily, you have options.
-
How to Unearth Sustainable Investment in Mining: A Financial Professional's Guide
Mining is likely to play a critical role in the global transition to more environmentally friendly energy resources. Here's how you can balance the opportunities and the risks.
-
Dow Retreats From a Record High: Stock Market Today
Quietly rising since April, Home Depot stock was conspicuously constructive Tuesday as high-profile tech names dragged equity indexes down.
-
Don't Be a Sucker: The Truth About Guarantor and Cosigner Agreements
There are significant financial and relationship risks involved if you agree to be a cosigner or guarantor. Make sure you perform your due diligence, and know exactly what you're getting into, before agreeing to such a commitment.