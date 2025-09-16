Markets Are Quiet Ahead of Fed Day: Stock Market Today
Investors, traders and speculators appear to be on hold amid an unusually fraught Fed meeting.
The main U.S. equity indexes traded lower Tuesday but remained near all-time highs heading into the climactic second day of a much-anticipated Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Incoming data indicate the all-important American consumer is still healthy despite signs of weakness in the labor market.
The outcome is hardly in doubt – the target range for the federal funds rate is headed lower from its current 4.25% to 4.50% – but it could be "one of the strangest in years," says Nick Timiraos of The Wall Street Journal.
And the next Fed meeting is well underway, with a decision due at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference to follow at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"The meeting is unfolding during an extraordinary political moment," Timiraos explains, following "months of attacks from President Trump" about interest rates as well as "parallel legal dramas that have cast doubt on who will attend the meeting."
Late Monday, the Senate confirmed Stephen Miran to replace former Fed Governor Adriana Kugler on the central bank's board. Miran, who said he would take an unpaid leave of absence from his position as the director of the Council of Economic Advisers upon confirmation, is present and voting at this FOMC meeting.
So too is Fed Governor Lisa Cook, whose position was secured, for now, by a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to uphold an injunction imposed by a lower court on President Trump preventing him from firing her. The White House said it would appeal the most recent ruling to the Supreme Court.
The probability of a rate cut is 100%, according to CME FedWatch, with the odds of a double, 50-basis-point move down to 3.9% from 5.0% as of Monday's closing bell and 7.0% a week ago.
Follow everything about the FOMC meeting on our live Fed blog. And be sure to take our Fed quiz before tomorrow's big decision.
At the closing bell on Fed Day Eve, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was off 0.1% at 22,334, the broad-based S&P 500 had slipped 0.1% to 6,066, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% to 45,757.
Aerospace brings life to GE stock
GE Aerospace (GE, +2.2%) hit a new all-time high for the first time since 2000, a process more than 9,000 days in the making (and re-making) for one of the most famous industrial stocks.
GE stock traded as high as $294.74 Tuesday, topping the intraday peak at $289.94 it reached on August 28, 2000, and the all-time closing high of $287.55 it set the same day, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
The old General Electric completed its three-way separation, which formed GE Aerospace, GE Vernova (GEV) and GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC), in April 2024.
Following a recent meeting with GE Aerospace management, Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro reiterated his Overweight (or Buy) rating and his 12-month target price of $675 for GE stock, citing "multiple upside opportunities in Electrification to get excited about: share gains, new product launches, and further margin expansion."
Arcaro sees a "healthy" backdrop for the gas turbine market too, including "consistent demand trends" that make "further price upside look achievable." The long-term outlook is positive as well, "with continued top-line growth and EBITDA margin expansion well into the 2030s."
Retail sales surprise to the upside
The Census Bureau said retail sales increased by 0.6% month over month, well above a FactSet-compiled consensus forecast for 0.2% growth compared to July. Sales expanded by 5.0% year over year in August.
"The consumer continues to propel the economy forward," notes Comerica Bank Chief Economist Bill Adams. "Back to school shopping was in full swing in August, with excellent sales for online businesses, clothing, and school supplies."
Adams says weak grocery sales in August are probably a sign that lower and middle-income consumers are retrenching. At the same time, however, "affluent consumers are in better shape, and likely fueled the outperformance of overall retail sales and more discretionary categories in August."
The housing market is stuck
The NAHB Housing Market Index remained at 32 in September, unchanged vs August but below a FactSet forecast for an uptick to 33.
According to the National Association of Homebuilders, readings above 50 on the index indicate "the majority of builders feel confident about the current and near-term outlook for housing."
The current survey shows 39% of builders cut prices in September, up from 37% in August, to the highest level in the post-COVID period and "a sign that the housing market remains soft."
As Raymond James Chief Economist Eugenio J. Alemán observes, "Regionally, conditions remain weak: the South – the nation's largest housing market – reported an unchanged HMI of just 29, while the Northeast bounced back to 44." Alemán adds that "all regions' readings remain below the confidence threshold for most builders."
In addition to headwinds for new home sales due to rising competition, "These trends reinforce our view that the housing sector remains under pressure and that residential investment will likely stay subdued through the third quarter."
Related content
- StubHub IPO: Should You Buy STUB Stock?
- 5 Multibagger Stocks With Amazing Returns in 2025
- What Stocks Are Politicians Buying and Selling?
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.
-
-
Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of the OBBB, Wealth Transfer and Early Retirement
Quiz The financial professionals who contribute to Kiplinger's Adviser Intel recently wrote about the OBBB's impact on retirement, how to ensure your wealth passes to your family and early retirement questions.
-
Quiz: Do You Know What Medicare Gives You for Free?
This quiz tests your knowledge of the services that Medicare provides at no cost to you.
-
5 Multibagger Stocks With Amazing Returns in 2025
multibagger stocks As the term suggests, multibagger stocks multiply your money – gains of 1,200%, for example. Here's where to look for that kind of performance this year.
-
Investing Freebies: Perks You Get for Owning These Stocks
While the biggest investing returns come over the long term, these companies offer instant gratification for investors with several freebies and perks.
-
How an Expired Passport Thwarted Blackmail (and What Other Important Documents You Should Keep)
An optometrist produced his expired passport to foil a blackmail attempt by the daughter of a former employee. After proving he was out of the country on the date of a forged diary entry, he took it a step further.
-
Optimize, Grow, Retain: The Power of Annual Client Reviews
Financial advisers can use annual reviews to help enhance client outcomes, strengthen relationships and build their practice.
-
I'm a Real Estate Investing Pro: This Is What Investors Should Know About Truck Stop Investments
Truck stops might seem like good investments, but they can actually be a risky gamble due to unstable fuel prices, unreliable operators and coming changes in transportation. Instead, consider safer options like industrial or residential properties.
-
How Digital Platforms Are Changing the Way You Invest in Gold
Investing in gold is easier than ever thanks to digital platforms. Learn how online tools are lowering costs, increasing transparency and making gold accessible to all investors.
-
Stocks Rise to Start Fed Week: Stock Market Today
The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 hit new record closing highs as Wall Street awaits the Fed's next rate cut.
-
Don't Disinherit Your Grandchildren: The Hidden Risks of Retirement Account Beneficiary Forms
Standard retirement account beneficiary forms may not be flexible enough to ensure your money passes to family members according to your wishes. Naming a trust as the contingent beneficiary can help avoid these issues. Here's how.