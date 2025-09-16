5 Multibagger Stocks With Amazing Returns in 2025

Concerns about sticky inflation, an uncertain employment situation and geopolitical unrest loom large in the big picture. But it's important for investors to understand the stock market is still up in 2025. And a select group of multibagger stocks has delivered the kind of phenomenal returns you see in the hottest bull markets.

If you're unfamiliar with the jargon, "multibagger stocks" deliver profits at a multiple of your initial investment. Doubling your money is difficult enough. So when a stock delivers "3X" or "5X" profits – that's three times or five times your original investment – it's definitely something to be happy about.

Each of the multibagger stocks on this list is up at least 350% over the trailing 12 months through September 12 vs 19.2% for the S&P 500 during the same period. These aren't microcap start-ups, either: These multibagger stocks boast market values of at least $10 billion, demonstrating their significant scale and investor interest.

There's obviously risk in all of these firms, given their unique business models as well as macroeconomic concerns. But with returns that blow away the competition, these multibagger stocks show that higher risk can indeed deliver higher rewards when investors pick the right names.