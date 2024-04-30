Philips CPAP Settlement: What to Know
Philips agreed to a $1.1 billion settlement over CPAP and ventilator machines.
During its first-quarter earnings report this week, Philips, the health technology company, announced it agreed to pay $1.1 billion in a settlement over respiration and sleep apnea machines. This is the latest action over the machines, which were recalled in 2021.
The 2021 recall was mostly around DreamStation CPAP machines due to problems with "sound abatement foam" used in them, per the company's recall letter. The foam "may degrade into particles which may enter the device's air pathway and be ingested or inhaled by the user," and "may off-gas certain chemicals," according to the letter.
Now, the company has taken the step of agreeing to a settlement, in the wake of the recall and consumer lawsuits. The company says: "Philips and Philips Respironics do not admit any fault or liability, or that any injuries were caused by Respironics' devices."
Here's what you need to know about it, whether you're a product user or an investor.
What CPAP users should know about the settlement
The Philips settlement money will be for "users of the now-recalled CPAP and other respiratory devices who suffer from significant physical injuries," attorneys told NPR, as well as towards funding research to treat those injuries.
Since the massive 2021 recall, many people have already come forward as part of the litigation. Philips said about 58,000 people have already filed claims or registered, and the company does not expect many more people to join since the litigation has been ongoing widely for some time now.
People eligible to be part of the settlement, though, will still have to sign up for it, even if they were part of a case already. Philips said people will have six months from the date of the settlement to sign up for it, and the payment amount "is capped regardless of number of participants" — so how much you would get depends on how many people sign up.
If you are one of those eligible individuals, it will take some time for the payout. Philips expects to make payments in 2025.
There are still some logistical hurdles in this process, as the agreement has to be filed with a federal court in Pennsylvania, NPR reported.
There is also another related class-action lawsuit Philips settled. That one was for about $445 million over economic loss, for people who bought certain machines. You can join that at the settlement website, for $100 for each recalled device if its returned by August 9, 2024.
What's next for Philips
Philips already agreed to stop selling sleep apnea machines in the U.S., as USA Today reported, until it meets a set of standards, in a settlement with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
With this latest settlement, Philips says it will be funded from cash flow generation and that a 982 million Euro provision was recognized in the first quarter of 2024.
The announcement appeared to bring relief to investors that the threat of costly litigation is now in the company's past, as the stock price (ticker PHG) shot up about 30% on April 29. The $1.1 billion price tag was well below expectations, CNBC reported, which also likely contributed to the investor response.
In the Monday earnings report, Philips reiterated an expected 3-5% sales growth for full year 2024 and announced an increased expected free cash flow to 0.9-1.1 billion Euros in 2024.
Alexandra Svokos is the senior digital editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group.
Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sell Off Ahead of Fed Decision
Stocks sold off sharply Tuesday as anxiety set in ahead of Wednesday's policy statement from the Federal Reserve.
By Karee Venema Published
McDonald's Stock Struggles After Rare Earnings Miss
McDonald's stock is choppy Tuesday after a mixed first-quarter earnings report. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
Eli Lilly Stock Surges on Demand for Weight-Loss Drugs
Eli Lilly beat earnings expectations for the first quarter and raised its outlook for the year.
By Joey Solitro Published
3M Stock Is Higher Despite Its Dividend Cut. Here's Why
3M is snapping its decades-long streak of dividend hikes, yet it's the best Dow Jones stock Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
Stock Market Today: Markets Post Broad-Based Gains Thanks to Mega-Cap Tech
Stocks get help from a couple of laggard Magnificent 7 stocks.
By Dan Burrows Published
How To Find Great Dividend Stocks
Dividend-paying stocks have lagged lately but are due for a comeback. Here's what to look for in great dividend stocks.
By Kim Clark Published
Stock Market Today: Markets Soar Amid Strong Earnings for Big Tech
Equities ended the week on an up note thanks to some of the market's biggest names.
By Dan Burrows Published
Stock Market Today: Markets Tumble Amid Slower Economic Growth and Rising Prices
Disappointing readings on GDP and inflation helped tank equities.
By Dan Burrows Published