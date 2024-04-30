Philips CPAP Settlement: What to Know

Philips agreed to a $1.1 billion settlement over CPAP and ventilator machines.

Hands hold a smartphone with the Philips logo displayed, in front of a lighted background.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexandra Svokos
By Alexandra Svokos
published

During its first-quarter earnings report this week, Philips, the health technology company, announced it agreed to pay $1.1 billion in a settlement over respiration and sleep apnea machines. This is the latest action over the machines, which were recalled in 2021. 

The 2021 recall was mostly around DreamStation CPAP machines due to problems with "sound abatement foam" used in them, per the company's recall letter. The foam "may degrade into particles which may enter the device's air pathway and be ingested or inhaled by the user," and "may off-gas certain chemicals," according to the letter. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Alexandra Svokos
Alexandra Svokos
Senior Digital Editor

Alexandra Svokos is the senior digital editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group. 

Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8