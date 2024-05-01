Federal Reserve Meeting: Live Updates and Expert Commentary

The May Fed meeting began Tuesday and a press conference is set for Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Burrows
By Dan Burrows
last updated
Contributions from
David Payne, Karee Venema

The Federal Reserve wraps up its regularly scheduled two-day meeting with a policy statement at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, but no one expects the central bank to bring rates down from a 23-year high. If anything, markets are bracing for a "higher-for-longer" message from the Fed.

The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) left interest rates unchanged at its last meeting in March, and indications this time around, including from the latest economic reports, point to more of the same with inflation staying sticky and growth coming more slowly. 

Dan Burrows
Dan Burrows
Senior Investing Writer, Kiplinger.com

Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.

A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.

Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.

In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.

Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.

Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts. 

With contributions from
Latest
