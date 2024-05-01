Federal Reserve Meeting: Live Updates and Expert Commentary

The Federal Reserve wraps up its regularly scheduled two-day meeting with a policy statement at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, but no one expects the central bank to bring rates down from a 23-year high. If anything, markets are bracing for a "higher-for-longer" message from the Fed.

The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) left interest rates unchanged at its last meeting in March, and indications this time around, including from the latest economic reports, point to more of the same with inflation staying sticky and growth coming more slowly.

"The acceleration in [Tuesday's] Employment Cost Index (ECI) supports the narrative that the last leg down in inflation is going to be slow and uneven and reinforces our call for the Fed to remain on hold until September," Jay Hawkins, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said.

Here, Kiplinger investing and economic experts will provide live guidance and commentary on the Fed meeting and what it could mean for you going forward. All times posted are in Eastern, please check back for updates.

How investors feel about the upcoming Fed announcement - 1:25 p.m.

This is generally a bummer for equity investors, who pretty much always want lower interest rates. As Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), likes to say: "Interest rates are like gravity in valuations. If interest rates are nothing, values can be almost infinite. If interest rates are extremely high, that's a huge gravitational pull on values."

There's a lot going on in that sentence, so let's just take away one thing as it pertains to share prices. When interest rates go up, a corporation's cost of capital goes up too. (Companies, especially smaller ones, tend to issue a lot of shorter-term floating rate debt.) This is important because a higher cost of capital today equals a lower return on that capital tomorrow.

There's a lot more we could get into. For example, lower rates also make for cheaper margin debt (a cost of capital), which can also be supportive of stocks.

But the bottom line remains the same: equity investors – like most folks – love cheap money. Here's Uncle Warren again: "Interest rates are to asset prices like gravity is to the apple."

In other words, rate cuts make stocks go up.

That's a big reason why the S&P 500 gained more than 25% between the October low and the mid-March high. Traders and investors were betting on a series of cuts. Stocks stumbled in April largely because cuts started coming off the table.

The fact that borrowing costs won't be getting cheaper with today's Fed statement should already be reflected in share prices. That's why Fed Chair Jerome Powell's 2:30 pm press conference will be the real star of Wednesday's central bank show. After all, markets are desperate for clarity on the Fed's rate-cut schedule. If markets move on Fed day, it will likely be because of something Powell says after 2:30 pm.

- Dan Burrows, senior investing writer, Kiplinger Digital

What to look for in the press conference - 12:20 p.m.

As markets await the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates later today, here are the key things to look for in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference:

1. Inflation has not shown much improvement recently. Powell will claim to be resolute in fighting it, and in following the data. But, will Powell hint that he thinks there will be enough of an improvement in upcoming inflation data to allow a rate cut later this year, or is he adamant about waiting to see solid evidence that price pressures are easing before the Fed acts?

2. Will the Fed take the widely anticipated step of slowing the pace of its balance sheet reduction by keeping more of its portfolio of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities? Powell used the word “soon” when asked about this at his last press conference. Keeping more securities on its balance sheet is a likely preliminary before any actual Fed rate cut.

3. If the Fed does take this step, what rationale will Powell offer if he also says that inflation hasn’t improved yet? Any form of looser monetary policy could be hard to square with the recent run of hotter-than-expected inflation reports.

- David Payne, staff economist, Kiplinger Letter

Mid-day stock market check-in - 11:37 a.m.

Stocks are mixed midday as investors sift through a packed earnings calendar ahead of this afternoon's Fed announcement. The Dow is outperforming, up 0.3% at last check, as Amazon.com (AMZN) gains on solid first-quarter results . The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are both in the red, though, as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) sinks on disappointing Q1 gaming revenue.

Today's weakness follows Monday's sharp selloff for the broad market, which closed out a weak April for stocks.

"A pullback was not unhealthy or unexpected, but the stubborn inflation and deteriorating consumer data are sources of concern," says Mark Hackett , chief of investment research at Nationwide. The market continues to face several hurdles, including today's Fed meeting, which should "provide clues on whether the drawdown has legs," he adds.

- Karee Venema, senior investing editor, Kiplinger Digital

Will we get a rate cut at all this year? - 11:20 a.m.

The CME FedWatch Tool now shows futures markets put the most likely scenarios as just one or two quarter-point cuts by the end of the year. And even that would likely require significant progress on the Fed’s goal of bringing inflation down to near 2%.

Recent inflation data are running well above that level. If the inflation data don’t cooperate soon, the odds of even one or two interest-rate cuts could take a big hit.

- David Payne, staff economist, Kiplinger Letter

Why expectations for a rate cut are low - 10:45 a.m.

Heading into 2024, market participants expected as many as seven quarter-point cuts to the short-term federal funds rate. As recently as March, the central bank's rate-setting group known as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) signaled three cuts before the end of the year.

But, my, have times changed since the Fed's last meeting.

The economic data have been mixed, to put it charitably. A series of stubbornly high inflation prints, indications of slower economic growth and a robust labor market have pushed back the timing – and probably number – of rate cuts. A few economists and strategists are questioning the need for lower rates at all.

Although, a May 1 rate cut was never considered much of a possibility. As of April 30, futures traders assigned a 99.5% probability to the Fed standing pat on rates today, up from 90% a month ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

- Dan Burrows, senior investing writer, Kiplinger Digital