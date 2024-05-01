Amazon Stock Jumps as Cloud Growth Fuels Blowout Quarter

Amazon beat expectations for the first quarter and the Dow Jones stock is soaring. Here's what you need to know.

amazon prime logo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By Joey Solitro
published

Amazon.com (AMZN) stock is up nearly 4% out of the gate Wednesday after the e-commerce giant disclosed higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for its first quarter.

In the three months ended March 31, Amazon's revenue increased 12.5% from the year-ago period to $143.3 billion and its earnings per share (EPS) more than tripled to 98 cents.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8