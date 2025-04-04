How to Use Your Cell Phone on a Cruise

A cruise can be a great escape from your everyday routine, offering the chance to relax, recharge and unplug. But let’s face it, most of us don’t want to be completely cut off from the world while we’re at sea.

Whether you need to check in with family, respond to a few work emails or scroll through social media during some downtime, staying connected is often part of the plan.

However, using your cell phone on a cruise can lead to unexpected — and expensive — charges if you're not careful. Doing a little research ahead of time can help you determine the best service option and overall setup for your needs, so you can relax and enjoy the perfect cruise without worrying about cell phone charges.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Can I use my cell phone on a cruise ship?

Yes, you can use your cell phone on a cruise ship but how you use it will depend on your cruise destination.

Your regular cell service likely won’t work the way it does on land. Cruise ships often travel through remote ocean regions where traditional cell towers can’t reach, resulting in spotty or nonexistent coverage.

To stay connected at sea, your phone may automatically connect to the ship’s satellite-based mobile networks, such as Cellular at Sea or Wireless Maritime Services. This is known as maritime roaming, and it’s not cheap.

Your carrier will treat this as international roaming with a premium. Maritime roaming fees can run between $3 to $5 per minute for voice calls, $0.50 or more per text and sky-high rates for data usage.

That means even basic tasks like checking your email or scrolling social media could lead to a surprisingly expensive bill when you return home.

Many cruise lines offer Wi-Fi-based apps that work without a cellular connection. These apps allow passengers to access ship maps, make reservations, view daily schedules, message other guests and even use contactless payment options — all while connected to the ship’s onboard Wi-Fi network.

Downloading the app before boarding is recommended to ensure full access throughout your trip.

Can I use my own mobile data on a cruise?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a common misconception that unlimited data plans apply while you’re at sea. Most cruise ships rely on satellite-based cellular networks when they’re out of range of traditional land-based cell towers.

If your phone connects to this network, you'll be using what's known as maritime roaming, and that can come with very expensive international roaming charges, even if you have an unlimited data plan.

Your ability to use mobile data on a cruise depends on your location and your mobile provider’s international coverage. Here's how it typically works:

While in Port : When docked in a U.S. or international port, your phone will usually connect to a local land-based network. If your mobile plan includes international roaming (or you purchase an international day pass), you can use your own mobile data normally in these locations.

: When docked in a U.S. or international port, your phone will usually connect to a local land-based network. If your mobile plan includes international roaming (or you purchase an international day pass), you can use your own mobile data normally in these locations. While at Sea: Once the ship leaves port and sails out of range of land-based networks, your phone may automatically connect to the ship's satellite network (often labeled “Cellular at Sea” or something similar). This is not covered by most standard or unlimited data plans. Unless you've arranged a specific cruise package through your mobile provider, using data, making calls or sending texts in this mode can result in hefty roaming charges.

How do I avoid cell phone charges on a cruise?

You can avoid expensive roaming charges by switching your phone to airplane mode and using the cruise ship’s Wi-Fi instead.

Most major cruise lines, including Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian, offer internet packages with different tiers to match your needs.

These tiers typically include:

Social Media Only: Access to apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Basic Internet: Includes web browsing and email (but no streaming).

Premium/Streaming: Supports video streaming, video calls and faster speeds.

Wi-Fi packages range from around $15 to $25 per day, depending on the tier and cruise line.

Discounts are often available if you purchase a multi-day package in advance. It’s a good idea to factor this cost into your budget when booking a cruise, especially if you plan to stay connected while at sea.

Some cell phone providers offer cruise-specific or global roaming plans to help you stay connected without incurring surprise charges.

For example, AT&T offers dedicated cruise packages that provide coverage on more than 175 cruise ships. The AT&T Cruise Basic plan costs $60 for 30 days, while the Cruise Plus plan — offering higher talk, text and data limits — is $100 for 30 days.

These plans are designed specifically for maritime use, making them a safer option than relying on standard roaming.

Verizon offers TravelPass, which includes unlimited talk, text and data in over 210 countries. Pricing starts at $6 per line per day in Canada and Mexico and $12 per line per day in other countries.

However, it’s important to note that Verizon’s TravelPass typically does not cover maritime networks, meaning it won’t protect you from roaming charges once your ship is out at sea.

Always check with your provider before your trip to confirm coverage and pricing for cruise travel.

What happens if I don’t put my phone on airplane mode on a cruise?

If you leave your phone on and don’t switch it to airplane mode while at sea, it can quietly rack up roaming charges — even if you’re not actively using it.

Many apps run in the background, automatically updating and syncing data. If your phone connects to the ship’s satellite-based cellular network, you could be charged expensive international roaming fees for that background data usage.

To avoid this, it's best to turn on airplane mode as the ship is leaving port. This disables your phone’s cellular connection and prevents it from connecting to costly maritime networks.

The good news? You can still enable Wi-Fi while in airplane mode, which allows you to use internet-based services, access apps, send messages through Wi-Fi and even make calls using apps like WhatsApp or FaceTime.

The bottom line

Staying connected on a cruise doesn’t have to mean coming home to a shocking phone bill.

By understanding how mobile data and roaming work at sea, switching to airplane mode and exploring cruise-specific phone plans, you can stay in touch on your terms — without the surprise charges.