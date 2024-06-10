How to Find the Perfect Cruise For You

Menus created by Michelin-star-earning chefs. Entertainment that rivals Broadway shows. “Virtual balconies” that give those in windowless rooms real-time views of the ocean outside the ship on floor-to-ceiling multimedia screens.

With their massive size, myriad onboard experiences and technical advances, modern cruise options make the Love Boat look like a dinghy.

“The cruise of today is much different than the cruise of five, 10 or 30 years ago,” says Colleen McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, a website that provides cruise reviews and information.

Depending on the cruise, travelers can enjoy onboard amenities such as an art gallery, ice skating rink, rock climbing wall, skydiving simulator and even a planetarium. For those who want to squeeze in some work or stay connected with others at home, once-spotty cruise internet access is now much more reliable.

“If you ask any cruise line executive, they’ll tell you they don’t compete against other cruise lines,” says McDaniel, who was recently on a ship with seven pools and more than three-dozen dining, bar and nightlife offerings. “They compete against land options, and they’re keeping themselves very competitive.”

With more than 300 oceangoing ships operating worldwide — including the introduction of 12 new ones this year — there’s a mainstream cruise experience for just about everyone’s interests and budget. Whether you’re a cruise connoisseur or a first- timer, here’s how to plan the perfect voyage.

Envision your ideal expedition

“It’s important to consider what you’re looking for in a vacation,” says Laura Poe, a travel adviser and founder of the travel- planning firm Curated by Laura Poe. “Are you more destination-focused or more ship-focused? Are there specific experiences that are most meaningful to you? Who will you be traveling with? Are there any physical limitations or other preferences for your party?”

If off-boat excursions are your priority, consider where you’d like to go. Do you want to explore medieval cities or observe wildlife in its natural habitat? Popular destinations for 2024 include the Caribbean as well as Alaska, Iceland, Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands.

If you plan to spend most of your time on the ship, are you more in-terested in sunbathing by a pool or participating in activities such as cooking classes and line dancing?

These considerations can help you select the best cruise line and itinerary. For instance, smaller ships often have access to more off-the-beaten-path ports, while larger ones usually offer many onboard options for entertainment and other activities, Poe says.

If your idea of a dream vacation is going it alone, you’re in luck, as more cruises are offering solo cabins, providing singles- specific activities and eliminating the extra fee for not sharing a room. And if a vacation with your extended family is more your style, you can find a good fit, too, as many cruise lines are also offering activities for different ages, interests and mobility levels.

“There is a cruise for everyone, and getting on the right cruise line is key to having a positive experience,” says Chris Caulfield, travel adviser and owner of a CruiseOne travel-agency franchise.

Trip-comparison sites, Facebook groups and discussion forums such as those on Cruise Critic can help you find cruises that fit your desires, budget and ideal travel schedule.

Read comments and ask questions to get a feel for what to expect. Fellow cruisers are often more than happy to share their experiences and give you their take on different cruise lines. Katherine McLain Pursley, who has gone on more than 25 cruises with her husband, Joe, uses YouTube for research. “There are endless videos of every cruise ship taken by enthusiastic passengers,” she says.

You can also get a real-time feel for what’s happening onboard by following cruise line and ship-specific hashtags, such as #CarnivalCruise and #IconOfTheSeas, on social media.

Partner with a travel adviser

Planning a cruise can be complicated. You’ll face a wide range of decisions, including cabin location, food options, internet package type, and which activities and excursions to prioritize. On top of that, you’ll need to get a grasp of added costs, such as port fees and gratuities, and understand cancellation policies.

This is where an experienced travel adviser comes in. An adviser can guide you throughout your entire journey, from picking a cruise to finding a cabin away from noisy areas to avoiding surprise charges on your final bill.

Their services usually come at no additional cost because cruise lines typically pay commissions to these advisers, says Cruise Critic’s McDaniel. In addition, they can often provide discounts and perks that you wouldn’t find on your own, says Trapper Martin, travel adviser with the firm Dream Vacations Trapper Martin, Shane Smartt & Associates.

To find an adviser, visit the Cruise Lines International Association’s website or the American Society of Travel Advisors’ website. Many cruise lines also provide online directories of advisers.

Book (and arrive) early for cruises

Once you’ve decided on a cruise, don’t hold off on booking in hopes that prices will drop. Demand for cruises is strong, as those forced ashore during the pandemic are eager to explore the world. Ocean cruising is one of fastest-growing areas of tourism, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.

“Start early to maximize your savings and access the best cabin category and location selections,” says Poe. “Although many consumers believe there may be last minute cruise deals to be had, planning and booking well in advance of a desired sail date is really how travelers can save the most money.” In fact, cruise fares typically increase closer to the sail date, she says.

Although you could find last-minute deals in years past, “they are far rarer than they used to be,” says McDaniel. One potential way to find a discount is to check in with a cruise line just after final payment is due, which is about 90 days out.

There could be cancellations from people who decided to opt out, which may result in discounts as cruise lines seek to fill available cabins, McDaniel says. “But we are not seeing that as much as we used to.”

Plan to get to your departure port a minimum of one day ahead, says travel adviser Martin. This way you’ll build in some wiggle room if your flight is delayed or canceled or if you miss a connection. And if you’re crossing time zones, arriving early will give you time to shake off your jet lag.

Understand your expected cruise costs

From internet and port fees to excursion expenses and automatically added gratuities, most cruises are jam-packed with expenses beyond your basic fare.

To avoid a post-trip financial headache, take time to review your expected costs before embarking. Factor in the total expense of the trip, which could include airfare or hotel stays before and after your cruise, expenses related to your time on the ship, and costs such as travel insurance or arranging a pet-sitting service for any furry companions left at home.

You’ll have to reassess and prioritize if your budget doesn’t meet your anticipated expenses. If you’re a foodie, you might want to splurge on specialty dining rather than spa treatments. Or you may be okay with a smaller, less-expensive cabin to free up funds for excursions.

In some cases, signing up for drinks, spa service, specialty dining and other packages can help reduce your costs. But it’s crucial to do the math. For instance, the drinks package might work for you if you have a penchant for piña coladas. However, some packages can set you back more than $100 per day, and typically you must opt in for the entire length of the trip. Unless you’re planning on enjoying alcoholic drinks all day long, you might be better off buying your coconut concoctions individually.

In addition, some cruises exclude certain drinks from their packages, so it’s important to understand the fine print of a drinks package or any others that might seem right for you.

Optimize your onboard experience

A little planning can bring huge returns. An important initial step: Check out the deck plan on your cruise line’s website or app. Find out where your cabin is in relation to elevators, activities and restaurants, says McDaniel. You can discover activities and amenities you didn’t realize were on the ship, such as a tucked-away hot tub or mini golf course.

YouTube is also helpful here, says veteran cruiser McLain Pursley. “Look for videos in which the filmmaker points out the little nooks and crannies on the ship,” she says, noting that you can gain insights such as the times the ice cream station is least busy and which theater seats could provide you with the experience you want.

Travel advisers can also offer guidance and help you understand which activities, meals and entertainment to book in advance. And they can point out discounts you might reap by signing up early.

“Many cruise lines offer savings if you pre-book things like a shore excursion, a spa treatment or dining experience,” says McDaniel. In addition, you can typically find discounts at the spa on port days because business is light as many passengers explore on land, she says.

For popular ship activities, make reservations if they’re offered, as it’s increasingly rare that you can just walk up and participate, McDaniel adds. (You can typically do this through the cruise line’s app.) Sign up as early in your journey as possible for activities that could be shut down due to windy weather or rough seas.

Jen Rosa, a franchise owner and travel adviser with Cruise Planners, tells her clients to go to guest services as soon as they get on the ship and ask whether room upgrades are available. There may be inventory due to people missing their flights or canceling at the last minute for other reasons. If a better room is available, you could get it at a cheaper rate than its initial price.

However, don’t bank on this strategy to get into a room class you strongly prefer, as there’s no guarantee the ship will have openings. “If there is a category you really want to sail in, I would suggest booking it rather than hoping it might be available as an upgrade,” Rosa says.

Make the most of your time at port stops

Think through what you want to get out of shoreline visits before you head to those areas. For instance, booking excursions through your cruise line offers convenience and typically the guarantee that you’ll make it back to the ship before it departs.

At the same time, if you go this route, you could end up on a big motor coach filled with your fellow cruise mates, which may or may not be your preferred style of exploring, says Rosa.

If staying close to the ship and roaming the port area is more your speed, keep in mind that these areas are often designed for tourists, Rosa notes, so you may not get a fully authentic experience.

While planning your cruise, check out tips from online forums and social media groups on how to get the most out of shoreline visits. Travel advisers can also guide you on everything from security and local customs to finding hidden gems and handling currency differences.

In addition to doing the ship excursions, you can explore on foot or sign up for independent tours that could allow you to tour with a smaller group. Rosa says some independent providers offer less-expensive, more-personalized expeditions and give you the same guarantees as cruise ship excursions.

If you’re in a new time zone, understand the difference between ship time and the time in the area you’re visiting. Ship time is set and followed by your cruise ship and may differ from the local time zone in your ports. It’s critical to be aboard by the ship time’s deadline, or you could be left on the pier as your cruise glides away. Always have the ship’s contact information with you so you can get in touch if something goes awry while you’re ashore.

Finally, if you’re thinking about your next cruising adventure while you’re still at sea, you can get a head start by booking that future cruise while still onboard. Many cruise lines offer onboard-only specials on future excursions.

“The perfect time to take advantage of discounts and special incentives on your next cruise is while you’re still enjoying your current cruise,” says McLain Pursley, who has capitalized on that opportunity multiple times to save money on the Disney cruises she has taken with her husband.

