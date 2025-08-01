119 JCPenney Stores Just Sold — Here’s What Shoppers Should Know

Five years after filing for bankruptcy, JCPenney is making another major move. The retailer is selling 119 stores across the country, though no closures have been announced.

The sale highlights the ongoing challenges for traditional department stores as malls lose foot traffic and online shopping continues to dominate.

For shoppers, the sale signals another step in JCPenney’s effort to navigate a shrinking retail landscape while keeping its remaining locations open — for now.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

What to know about JCPenney’s 119‑store real estate sale

In an online statement, Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust announced the purchase of 119 JCPenney stores in a $947 million deal.

"Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (the "Trust") was established to acquire 160 retail properties and 6 warehouse distribution centers (the "Properties") from J.C. Penney as part of its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization," the statement reads.

"The Trust's operations consist solely of owning, leasing and selling the Properties. The Trust’s objective is to sell the Properties to third-party purchasers as promptly as practicable."

The sale of the stores from Onyx Partners, Ltd. To Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust is scheduled to be completed on or before September 8.

While the statement doesn’t detail specific plans for the stores beyond selling them to third parties, all of the stores sold are currently open and there is no mention of plans to immediately close any locations.

Earning cash back on every grocery trip can help put a little of that money back in your pocket. See Kiplinger's top credit card picks for online shopping, powered by Bankrate. Advertising disclosure . View Offers

Why JCPenney is selling stores

JCPenney filed bankruptcy in 2020 after experiencing declining sales for years. Shortly after announcing the bankruptcy, JCPenney also announced plans to close about 29% of its 846 stores. Those 242 locations closed in an effort to stabilize the business’ finances and avoid having to liquidate the remaining stores.

JCPenney’s bankruptcy and store closures are part of the broader retail real estate challenges the industry faces. In 2025, Macy’s announced the closure of 66 stores, and Kohl’s announced it would close 27 stores in March.

These retailers face increasing challenges as online shopping gains popularity and retailers like Amazon become a threatening competitor. As malls lose traction and foot traffic decreases, sales drop and retailers , and even the malls, themselves, are closing.

Capital One Shopping Research statistics project that as many as 87% of large shopping malls may close over the coming decade, and from 2017 to 2022, the number of malls in existence declined by 16.7% per year.

The full list of JCPenney locations sold

The 119 JCPenney locations sold span 35 states. Here is the full list of stores sold.

Arkansas Shackleford Crossing: 2600 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR The Mall at Turtle Creek: 3000 E Highland Dr Ste 516, Jonesboro, AR

Arizona Arrowhead Towne Center: 7750 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ Palm Valley Cornerstone: 13333 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ Superstition Springs Mall: 6525 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ Yuma Palms Regional Center: 1375 S Yuma Palms Pkwy, Yuma, AZ

California Plaza at West Covina: 1203 Plaza Dr, West Covina, CA Valley Plaza: 2501 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA Brea Mall: 400 Brea Mall, Brea, CA Westfield Santa Anita: 400 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA The Orchard at Slatten Ranch: 4951 Slatten Ranch Rd, Antioch, CA Antelope Valley Mall: 1131 W Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale, CA Glendale Galleria - 1169 Glendale Galleria - Glendale, CA Huntington Park CBD: 6420 S Pacific Blvd, Huntington Park, CA The Shops at Montebello: 1600 Town Center Dr, Montebello, CA Westfield Plaza Bonita: 3040 Plaza Bonita Rd, National City, CA Northridge Fashion Center: 9301 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA Westfield Palm Desert: 72900 Hwy 111, Palm Desert, CA Victoria Gardens: 12399 S Mainstreet, Rancho Cucamonga, CA Galleria at Tyler: 3605 Galleria At Tyler, Riverside, CA Arden Fair Mall: 1695 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA Westfield North County: 290 E Via Rancho Pkwy, Escondido, CA Imperial Valley Mall: 3351 S Dogwood, El Centro, CA Solano Town Center: 1330 Travis Blvd, Fairfield, CA Pacific View Mall: 377 S Mills Rd, Ventura, CA

Colorado Town Center at Aurora: 14200 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO First & Main Town Center: 3650 New Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO

Connecticut Danbury Fair: 7 Backus Ave, Danbury, CT Westfarms Mall: 300 Westfarms Mall, Farmington, CT The Shoppes at Buckland Hills: 344 V Buckland Hls Dr Ste 7000, Manchester, CT

Florida Westfield Brandon: 331 Brandon Town Center Mall, Brandon, FL Westfield Countryside: 27001 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, FL Pier Park: 206 Bluefish Dr, Panama City Beach, FL Pembroke Lakes Mall: 11401 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL Westfield Broward: 8000 W Broward Blvd Ste 900, Plantation, FL The Mall at Wellington Green: 10308 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL

Georgia South Point: 1380 Hwy 20 W, McDonough, GA

Iowa Coral Ridge Mall: 1471 Coral Ridge Ave, Coralville, IA

Idaho Boise Towne Square: 300 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID

Illinois Oakridge Court: 800 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL Mokena Marketplace: 11325 W Lincoln Hwy, Mokena, IL North Riverside Park Mall: 7507 W Cermak Rd, North Riverside, IL Orland Square: 3 Orland Sq Dr, Orland Park, IL Hawthorn S/C: Rt 60 & Hwy 21, Vernon Hills, IL

Indiana Hamilton Town Center: 13900 Hoard Dr, Noblesville, IN

Kansas Oak Park Mall: 11801 W 95Th St, Overland Park, KS

Kentucky Ashland Town Center: 500 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY Florence Mall: 6000 Florence Mall, Florence, KY

Louisiana Mall of Louisiana: 6201 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA

Massachusetts Northshore Mall: Rt 114 & 128, Peabody, MA

Maryland White Marsh Mall: 8200 Perry Hall Blvd, Baltimore, MD St Charles Towne Center: 11130 Mall Cir, Waldorf, MD

Michigan Waterside Marketplace: 50753 Waterside Dr, Chesterfield Township, MI Rivertown Crossings: 3774 Rivertown Prkwy Sw, Grandville, MI Twelve Oaks Mall: 27150 Novi Rd, Novi, MI Lakeside Mall: 14300 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Heights, MI Grand Traverse Mall: 3300 S Airport Rd W, Traverse City, MI Oakland Mall: 700 W 14 Mile Rd, Troy, MI

Minnesota Rosedale S/C: 1700 W County Rd B-2, Roseville, MN

Missouri The Plaza at Shoal Creek: 8100 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO Mid Rivers Mall: 4 Mid Rivers Mall, St Peters, MO

Mississippi Southaven Towne Center: 6620 Towne Center Loop Ste E, Southaven, MS

North Carolina The Streets at Southpoint: 6910 Fayetteville Rd Ste 600, Durham, NC

New Hampshire The Mall at Rockingham Park: 81 Rockingham Park Blvd, Salem, NH

New Jersey Freehold Raceway Mall: 3710 Hwy 9, Freehold, NJ Newport Centre: 10 Mall Dr W, Jersey City, NJ Rockaway Townsquare: 305 Mount Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ Woodbridge Center: 428 Woodbridge Ctr Dr, Woodbridge, NJ

New Mexico Coronado Center: 6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 600, Albuquerque, NM Cottonwood Mall: 10000 Coors Bypass Nw, Albuquerque, NM

Nevada Galleria at Sunset: 1312 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV Meadows Mall: 4400 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas, NV Meadowood Mall: 5200 Meadowood Mall Cir, Reno, NV

New York The Mall at Bay Plaza: 100 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY Gateway Shopping Center I & II: 360 Gateway Dr, Brooklyn, NY Staten Island Mall: 140 Marsh Ave, Staten Island, NY

Ohio Stone Creek Towne Center: 3675 Stone Creek Blvd, Colerain Township, OH Polaris Fashion Place: 1450 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH The Mall at Tuttle Crossing: 5083 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, Dublin, OH The Shops at Fallen Timbers: 3100 Main St Ste 1000, Maumee, OH SouthPark Center: 17177 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH

Oklahoma Shops at Moore: 2400 S Service Rd, Moore, OK Penn Square Mall: 1901 NW Expwy Ste 1200, Oklahoma City, OK Center at Owasso: 9056 N 121St East Ave, Owasso, OK

Oregon Clackamas Town Center: 12300 SE 82nd Ave, Portland (Happy Valley), OR

Pennsylvania Westmoreland Mall: 5256 Route 30, Greensburg, PA High Pointe Commons: 4680 High Pointe Blvd, Harrisburg, PA The Mall at Robinson T/C: 2000 Robinson Town Ctr, Pittsburgh, PA

Puerto Rico Plaza Centro: 200 Avenida Rafael Cordero, Ste 111, Caguas, PR Mayaguez Mall: 975 Av. Eugenio Maria De Hostos, Ste 320, Mayaguez, PR

Tennessee Wolfchase Galleria: 2756 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN Stones River Mall: 1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Texas The Parks at Arlington: 3851 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX Southpark Meadows S/C: 9500 S Ih-35 Ste H, Austin, TX Sunrise Mall: 2370 N Expwy Ste 2000, Brownsville, TX Lakeline Mall: 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr, Cedar Park, TX Post Oak Mall: 1500 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX Teas Crossing: 3165 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX Golden Triangle Mall: 2201 S Interstate 35 E Ste D, Denton, TX El Mercado Plaza: 1950 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX Alliance Town Center: 3001 Texas Sage Trl, Fort Worth, TX Baybrook Mall: 100 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX Valle Vista Mall: 2006 S Expy 83, Harlingen, TX The Shops at Stone Park: 5858 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX Deerbrook Mall: 20131 Hwy 59N Ste 3000, Humble, TX Killeen Mall: 2100 S W S Young Dr Ste 2000, Killeen, TX Mall Del Norte: 5300 San Dario, Laredo, TX Midland Park Mall: 4511 N Midkiff Rd, Midland, TX New Braunfels T/C at Creekside: 215 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX Fairmont Center: 5120 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX Sherman Town Center: 610 Graham Dr, Sherman, TX First Colony Mall: 16529 Southwest Frwy, Sugarland, TX Waxahachie Towne Center Crossing: 1441 N Hwy 77, Waxahachie, TX

Virginia Southpark Mall: 6 Southpark Mall, Colonial Heights, VA Peninsula Town Center: 2071 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA

Washington Bellis Fair: 10 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, WA Columbia Center: 1321 N Columbia Ctr Blvd # 100, Kennewick, WA Westfield Southcenter: 1249 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, WA

Wisconsin Fox River Mall: 4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WI



JCPenney stores remain open under new ownership

Remember that, at least for the time being, all of the JCPenney locations sold remain open but are under new ownership. Aside from selling the stores to private parties, no plans for the stores have been specified. While day-to-day shopping won’t change immediately, we’ll have to wait for more updates to hear how these store sales might affect these locations.