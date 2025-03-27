Kohl’s to Close 27 Stores in March 2025 — Is Your Location on the List?
Kohl’s is shutting down 27 stores across 15 states — find out which locations and why they’re closing.
As brick-and-mortar retailers like Macy’s, Rite Aid and Joann Fabrics close stores, Kohl’s has also announced that it will be shuttering several locations. 27 underperforming Kohl’s stores are closing this Saturday, leaving shoppers to find other retailers or turn to online shopping to fill the gap.
These may be just the beginning of the store closures that we’ll see from various retailers in 2025. Coresight Research, a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology, predicts that approximately 15,000 United States stores will close in 2025.
That would be more than double the 7,325 store closures that occurred in 2024. Inflation, paired with an increased preference for online shopping to get the best deals, contributed to those closures.
Why Kohl’s is closing 27 stores in 2025
Kohl’s is closing 27 underperforming stores. While the retailer operates more than 1,150 locations nationwide, these specific stores did not meet performance expectations, according to a company press release.
“We always take these decisions very seriously,” Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, says of the closures. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”
According to Kohl’s, all associates of the affected stores have been informed of the closures. They have been offered a severance package or the option to apply for open roles at other Kohl’s stores.
In addition to these store closures, Kohl’s is shutting down a San Bernardino, California e-commerce fulfillment center in May. The center has been in operation since 2010, but new technology at newer fulfillment facilities have allowed Kohl’s to fulfill customer orders from store locations without relying on the San Bernardino facility.
Shopping alternatives to Kohl’s that are also offering great deals
Retailers like Target and Walmart are known for their low prices and extensive variety of products. They might be a first choice when shopping for discounted home and lifestyle products.
JCPenney offers clothing, home décor and accessories similar to the selection at Kohl’s. Macy’s will close 66 stores in 2025, but the remaining locations continue to offer quality clothes and accessories.
How to save during Kohl’s store closures
The 27 Kohl’s stores set to close present a chance to score deep discounts as they liquidate inventory. Shoppers can expect major markdowns at these locations, but time is running out — with only a few days left, now’s the moment to grab the best deals before the doors shut for good.
Kohl’s also offers online clearance deals on home, women’s, men’s and kid’s items. There are plenty of deals under $10, and you can save even more on your purchases with the Kohl’s Cash program.
Kohl’s Cash is a rewards program that gives shoppers $10 in store credit for every $50 spent during promotional periods. The earned Kohl’s Cash can be used on future purchases — usually within a specific redemption window — both in-store and online. To earn it, simply shop during a Kohl’s Cash earning event, which is often clearly marked on the website and in stores.
Shop by category below and find today's best deals at Kohl's
- Home and Decor
- Women's Fashion
- Men's Fashion
- Kid's Clothing
- Shoes
- Beauty & Sephora
- Jewelry & Accessories
- Sales & Clearance
List of 27 closing Kohl’s locations
Here is the full list of the 27 Kohl’s stores closing across 15 states:
- Alabama
- Spanish Fort: 21000 Town Center Ave.
- Arkansas
- Little Rock West: 13909 Chenal Parkway
- California
- Balboa (San Diego): 5505 Balboa Avenue
- Encinitas: 134 N El Camino Real
- Fremont: 43782 Christy Street
- Mountain View: 350 Showers Drive
- Napa: 1116 1st Street
- Pleasanton: 4525 Rosewood Drive
- Point West (Sacramento): 1896 Arden Way
- San Rafael: 5010 Northgate Drive
- San Luis Obispo: 205 Madonna Road
- Westchester: 8739 S Sepulveda Boulevard
- Colorado
- Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora): 6584 S Parker Road
- Georgia
- Duluth: 2050 W Liddell Road
- Idaho
- Boise: 400 N Milwaukee Street
- Illinois
- Plainfield: 11860 S Route 59
- Spring Hill (West Dundee): 3000 Spring Hill Ring Road
- Massachusetts
- Stoughton: 501 Technology Center Drive
- New Jersey
- East Windsor: 72 Princeton Hightstown Road
- Ohio
- Blue Ash: 4150 Hunt Road
- Forest Park (Cincinnati): 100 Cincinnati Mills Drive
- Oregon
- Portland Gateway: 10010 NE Halsey Street
- Pennsylvania
- Pottstown: 351 W Schuylkill Road
- Texas
- North Dallas: 18224 Preston Road
- Utah
- Riverton: 13319 S 3600 W Lot 13
- Virginia
- Herndon: 2100 Centreville Road
- Williamsburg: 100 Gristmill Plaza
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
