Walmart Takes on Prime Day With Competing July Deals Event

Amazon Prime Day has long been a well-anticipated mid-year shopping event, driving billions in consumer spending and prompting rival retailers to counter with their own promotions.

This July, Walmart plans to make Amazon share the spotlight by announcing its own "Walmart Deals" event, overlapping Prime Day and offering broad access and enticing perks even for non-members.

Amazon’s 11th Prime Day begins at 12:01 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, July 8, and runs through Friday, July 11 making it the longest stretch in the sale’s history .

Throughout the four days, Prime members will find refreshed themed deals across more than 35 categories, plus early fuel-discount offers from July 3 – 6.

Walmart kicks off six-day sale to rival Prime Day

Rather than cede the summer spotlight, Walmart will launch its six-day Walmart Deals event starting Tuesday, July 8, and continuing through Sunday, July 13. The entire sale will be available online at 12 a.m. ET on July 8 and in stores at local opening times.

This is the first Walmart summer event offered simultaneously online and in brick-and-mortar locations.

Walmart+ members get early access starting July 7

Walmart+ subscribers get a jump on the action with "first dibs" beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, July 7. This advantage mirrors Amazon’s member-exclusive model, but opens the door to everyone once the event officially begins.

Below are a few standout deals from Walmart:

How Walmart is challenging Amazon’s Prime Day dominance

Open-access vs. paywall

Prime Day remains locked behind a $14.99-per-month (or $139-per-year) Prime subscription. Walmart Deals, by contrast, welcomes all shoppers from the get-go, with membership perks layered on top rather than gating access entirely.

Extended duration & multi-channel reach

A six-day window gives Walmart more runway for promotions and inventory management, while in-store availability offers flexibility for customers who prefer curbside pickup or last-minute runs.

Curated selection and bundles

Walmart promises "major savings" across electronics, home, fashion, toys, beauty and back-to-school essentials, with early previews already highlighting top deals like a 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor for $199 (down from $299.99) and a Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum for $229.99 (was $399.99).

Enhanced shopping experience

Leveraging an AI-powered app upgrade and streamlined site experience, Walmart aims to help shoppers navigate thousands of deals more efficiently.

What retail analysts say about the summer sale showdown

With U.S. consumers spending $14.2 billion during Prime Day 2024, according to Adobe Analytics , the stakes are high for every participating retailer. Analysts note that overlapping sales can boost summer spending but may also overwhelm shoppers.

So it’s crucial to plan promotions carefully and keep tight control of inventory.

Smart ways to shop both Walmart Deals and Prime Day

If you’re a Prime member and also shop at Walmart, there’s no harm in checking out both sales events in July. Here are some key tips to keep in mind:

Compare and contrast: Track key items on both platforms using price-tracking sites like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa , or browser extensions such as Honey , to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

Track key items on both platforms using price-tracking sites like and , or browser extensions such as , to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Trial memberships: If you’re on the fence about Prime or Walmart+, a free 30-day Prime trial or a short-term Walmart+ signup could unlock deeper discounts or early access.

If you’re on the fence about Prime or Walmart+, a free 30-day Prime trial or a short-term Walmart+ signup could unlock deeper discounts or early access. Plan for pickup vs. delivery: Consider in-store pickup for bulky items to avoid shipping delays, and check local store opening times for in-person-only flash deals.

By directly overlapping Prime Day, Walmart signals its willingness to invest in the summer sales promotions and challenge Amazon’s dominance.

For shoppers, the competition means expanded windows for discounts, more places to compare and potentially better bargains which is a clear win in the ongoing battle for your wallet's attention.