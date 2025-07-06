Here's Why Walmart Deals are Better Than Amazon Prime Day
With sales for Walmart Deals and Amazon Prime Day running comparable on price, one factor separates them.
There's a deal showdown about to take place.
In one corner is Amazon Prime Day. Amazon will run four days of sales, starting on July 8 and running through July 11. In the other corner is Walmart Deals. This event also starts on July 8 but, unlike Amazon, it will go through July 13, giving shoppers two extra days of deals.
While deals are usually comparable on similar items, there are other areas to watch when it comes to these sales events. As someone who writes about deals, I examined them for you and believe Walmart's better. Here's why Walmart Deals offer you a better value overall.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Amazon Prime Day requires a membership
The main reason I prefer Walmart Deals over Amazon Prime Day is that as its name suggests, Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership.
A membership runs you $14.99 per month or $139.99 annually. That can be a great deal if you plan to shop there regularly or use some of the other perks like Prime Video or Amazon Music Prime.
New subscribers receive Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You'll need Amazon Prime for Prime Day.
That said, if you don't plan to use Amazon Prime much, it doesn't make sense to pay for a membership just to access a few days' worth of deals. Fortunately, there's an alternative that doesn't require a subscription: Walmart Deals.
One caveat: If you're new to Amazon, you can receive a 30-day free trial, and college students receive up to six months free.
Shop Walmart Deals without a membership
Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you won't need a membership to shop during Walmart Deals. The event opens to all shoppers at midnight ET on July 8. On its own, that will save you $15 compared to a monthly Amazon Prime membership.
That said, there is a perk to being a Walmart Plus member. Walmart will open sales to its Walmart Plus members one day earlier, on July 7. If you're new to the subscription, you can try it free for 30 days, making now a perfect time to try it out and get early access to Walmart Deals.
You can try Walmart Plus free for 30 days. It will give you early access to Walmart Deals on July 7.
Alternatively, you can bypass the free trial and score a great deal on an annual membership. Through July 7, new members save up to 50% on an annual Walmart Plus subscription. The deal brings the total cost down from $98 to $49 per year, which is far less expensive than the $139 Amazon charges annually.
Because of that promotion, if you decide to sign up for one of these memberships, Walmart Plus currently offers much better value and earlier shopping access for deals than Amazon Prime.
You'll also receive the following perks:
- Free shipping and returns on many items
- Free same-day grocery and pharmacy delivery (where applicable)
- Free online petcare through Pawp
- Save up to $0.10 per gallon of gas
- A 25% digital discount on Burger King orders every day
- A free Paramount Plus with Essentials Plan
The bottom line on Walmart Deals vs Amazon Prime Day
As you can see, Walmart offers easier access to their deals event, with no hoops to jump through. And if you want a membership, Walmart offers you many of the same perks as Amazon, at a much better price and with earlier shopping access for deals.
The right credit card can boost your benefits with rewards, shipping upgrades and savings. See Kiplinger's top credit card picks for online shopping, powered by Bankrate. Advertising disclosure.
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
-
-
How to Get Rid of the Things Your Kids Don't Want While Downsizing
Whether moving by necessity or choice, downsizing means deciding what to do with your stuff. Here's what to do if the kids and grandkids don't want it all.
-
Five Things You Can Learn From Jimmy Buffett's Estate Dispute
The dispute over Jimmy Buffett's estate highlights crucial lessons for the rest of us on trust creation, including the importance of co-trustee selection, proactive communication and options for conflict resolution.
-
How to Get Rid of the Things Your Kids Don't Want While Downsizing
Whether moving by necessity or choice, downsizing means deciding what to do with your stuff. Here's what to do if the kids and grandkids don't want it all.
-
When It's Worth Spending Money on Beauty and Skincare — and When You Can Save
Smart Shopping Experts agree that while you don't have to spend three figures on your products, some higher-priced items have value.
-
How to Find the Best Alternatives to Popular Travel Destinations
You don’t have to bust your budget or battle big crowds to enjoy pristine natural beauty, rich culture, authentic cuisine and more.
-
My First $1 Million: Retired Self-Employed Attorney, 75, Coast of Washington
Ever wonder how someone who's made a million dollars or more did it? Kiplinger's My First $1 Million series uncovers the answers.
-
Walmart Takes on Prime Day With Competing July Deals Event
Walmart is launching its own multi-day sales event to rival Amazon Prime Day — and it could be a smart time to shop, even if you're not a member.
-
7 Golf Course Destinations to Vacation Away from the Crowds
Beat the growing crowds of new golfers at these golf course destinations off the beaten path.
-
A Financial Expert's Three Steps to Becoming Debt-Free (Even in This Economy)
If debt has you spiraling, now is the time to take a few common-sense steps to help knock it down and get it under control.
-
I'm an Insurance Expert: This Is How Your Insurance Protects You While You're on Vacation
Here are three key things to consider about your insurance (auto, property and health) when traveling within the U.S., including coverage for rental cars, personal belongings and medical emergencies.