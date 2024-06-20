Join Walmart Plus and Get Free Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME

If you’re a regular Walmart shopper and enjoy the retail giant’s massive range of merchandise and everyday low prices, signing up for its membership program, Walmart Plus, just makes sense.

Not to mention that today — June 20 — for a limited time you can join Walmart Plus and get Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME — FREE for 6 months. That should get your attention.

Becoming a Walmart Plus member grants dozens of other benefits, such as same-day delivery on some orders, shopping rewards, scan-and-go-app features for in-store shoppers, free shipping, discounts on gas at more than 24,000 locations nationwide and oh, so much more. Besides, the Walmart Plus membership costs just $98 a year if paid annually (less than the $139 Amazon Prime annual membership).

But the perks don’t stop there. Active trial and paid Walmart Plus members inside the U.S. can add the Paramount Plus Essential plan to their membership at no additional cost.

What's the deal?

Walmart just announced its Walmart Plus Week mystery offer. Walmart Plus members get six months of Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME free. It's available today, June 20th only, and is in limited supply. Plus, you must be a paying Walmart Plus member to see this deal.

With this offer, you'll get everything offered on Paramount Plus along with SHOWTIME movies and TV shows. Normally you'd pay $11.99 per month, but this offer is good for six months, saving you $71.94. This offer is only for paying members, so if you're on a free trial membership, you're out of luck.

Sign me up

Not a Walmart Plus member? Sign up today. You can try Walmart Plus free for 30 days and check out all of the deals and discounts during Walmart Plus week, going on now through June 23.

Does Paramount Plus cost extra?

Paramount Plus Essential (ad-supported plan) is included with Walmart Plus memberships at no additional cost. Just log into the Walmart app or visit walmart.com/plus to get started.

Upgrade to the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan

After the six month deal ends, active trial and paid Walmart Plus members can activate their Paramount Plus Essential plan, with the option to upgrade to the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan for an extra $6.49 per month or $64.99 per year (versus the regular price of $11.99/month or $119.99/year without Walmart Plus).

The option will pop up after you create your Paramount Plus account, or by finding Paramount Plus in your Walmart Plus member hub and selecting Change Plan.

If you want to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime deal but already have a Paramount Plus subscription (via a third-party, such as Amazon, App Store, Google Play, Roku and not through Walmart), you can still upgrade to the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan.

However, you must use the same email address for both your Paramount Plus and Walmart Plus accounts. If you’re using a different email address for Paramount Plus, you must cancel your paid subscription or wait until the end of the billing cycle. Then sign up for Paramount Plus using the Walmart Plus benefit. Need help canceling? Go here.

You must have an active Walmart Plus membership to access this benefit. Don’t sign up through Paramount Plus.

It’s easy to sign up:

Go to your Account page. Select Walmart Plus. Find Video Streaming with Paramount Plus in the Benefits Hub. Select How Streaming Works to learn more. Select Get Paramount Plus. Create a Paramount Plus account. You must use the same email for your account with Walmart Plus. Build your profile to start streaming.

Upgrade to Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME

After your six months of FREE streaming, upgrading to Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME is easy.

Go to your Account page Select Walmart Plus Select Video streaming with Paramount Plus Select Upgrade Select Manage Plan Find Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME Select Choose this plan Select a payment method Select Start Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME

How to stream Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME

Walmart Plus members can stream hit movies, exclusive originals and more at no extra cost during the six-month promotion as long as they have a Walmart Plus membership. Once you’ve linked your Walmart Plus and Paramount Plus accounts, visit paramountplus.com or log into the Paramount Plus app from any supported device and begin streaming.

Key Points

Today, June 20, you can join Walmart Plus and get Paramount Plus and SHOWTIME — FREE for 6 months. Limited time offer.

Your Paramount Plus subscription is managed through Walmart Plus.

Your Paramount Plus subscription is included in your Walmart Plus membership at no extra cost.

Walmart Plus members have the option to upgrade to the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan

If you cancel your Walmart Plus membership, your Paramount Plus benefit will also be canceled.

Walmart Plus week deals

Now through June 23, Walmart is rolling out incredible offers and savings exclusively for Walmart Plus members, featuring fantastic deals on gas, travel and more.

Get double the discount on fuel at Exxon & Mobil stations nationwide.

Earn up to 20% back in Walmart Cash on flights, hotels, car rentals, and activities booked through Walmart Plus Travel.

Enjoy complimentary Express Delivery, delivering your order right to your doorstep in under two hours, without the usual $10 fee.

Experience three free months of Walmart Plus InHome.

Get exclusive access to new and unique items for members only.