Forget Prime Day: Top Walmart Anti-Prime Deals You Can't Miss

If you're looking for an alternative to Amazon Prime Day, Walmart Deals is here. Walmart's special anti-Prime sale has a few things going for it that Amazon doesn't.

One, you don't need a membership to shop Walmart Deals. For Amazon Prime Day, you need an Amazon Prime membership, which is $14.99 per month. Therefore, you'll save $15 just by going with Walmart Deals.

On top of this, you gain two extra days of deals shopping. Amazon Prime Day started on July 8 and ends on July 11. Meanwhile, Walmart Deals started on July 8 and will end on July 13. With this in mind, here are some of the best deals you can score during Walmart's event.

Top electronics deals at Walmart

If you're looking to upgrade your tech, Walmart Deals has the following sales:

Home and kitchen Walmart Deals

Walmart offers a variety of generous sales on top products to help keep your home cleaner, looking great, and in one instance, you more caffeinated:

Top beauty deals at Walmart

Walmart Deals also offers some steep discounts on summer fashion, so if you're planning a vacation soon or an evening out, you can look your best doing so:

Stay cool with top summer essentials

Earn a 50% discount on Walmart Plus

If you shop at Walmart regularly, it makes sense to consider a Walmart Plus membership. New members can try it free for 30 days to see if it works for you.

Or, you can score a 50% discount on an annual membership:

Save 50% on Walmart Plus Walmart Plus Save 50% on an annual membership to Walmart Plus, making it much more affordable than Amazon Prime. This deal expires on July 15.

Perks of Walmart Plus include:

Free shipping and returns on thousands of items

Free shipping on prescriptions with no order minimum and free grocery delivery for orders over $35

A free Paramount Plus with Essentials plan

Save 10 cents per gallon on gas at Exxon, Walmart, Mobil and Murphy gas stations nationwide, and access to Sam's Club gas

Save 25% on digital Burger King orders every day

Earn 5% in Walmart Cash when booking trips through Expedia

Free online pet care through Pawp

Early access to shopping events, such as Walmart Deals and Black Friday

As you can see, Walmart Deals offer some exceptional value. However, these deals won’t last long, sales run through July 13. If you spot something you need, it’s best to act fast before popular items sell out or prices go back up.

