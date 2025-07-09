Forget Prime Day: Top Walmart Anti-Prime Deals You Can't Miss
Walmart Deals runs through July 13, giving shoppers two extra days compared to Amazon Prime. Here are the best anti-Prime deals to consider.
If you're looking for an alternative to Amazon Prime Day, Walmart Deals is here. Walmart's special anti-Prime sale has a few things going for it that Amazon doesn't.
One, you don't need a membership to shop Walmart Deals. For Amazon Prime Day, you need an Amazon Prime membership, which is $14.99 per month. Therefore, you'll save $15 just by going with Walmart Deals.
On top of this, you gain two extra days of deals shopping. Amazon Prime Day started on July 8 and ends on July 11. Meanwhile, Walmart Deals started on July 8 and will end on July 13. With this in mind, here are some of the best deals you can score during Walmart's event.
Top electronics deals at Walmart
If you're looking to upgrade your tech, Walmart Deals has the following sales:
Save $90 on these incredible AirPods, producing exceptional sound and hands-free functionality.
- Lenovo LOQ 15 15.6" 1920 x 1080 FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop - Now at the low price of $549.99
- HP 15.6 inch Windows Touch Laptop Intel Core i5-1334U 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Natural Silver - Now $358, save $231
- NBD Digital Camera 4K Ultra HD 48MP All-in-One Vlogging Camera with Wide Angle Lens, Digital Zoom 16x and 3" Screen - Now $133.96, save $365.04
- VIZIO 50" Class Quantum 4K QLED HDR Smart TV (NEW) VQD50M-0809 - Now $218, save $80
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones - Black - Now $169.95, save $180
- Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - S/M - Now $279, save $120
- 2025 Apple 11-inch iPad A16 Wi-Fi 128GB - Silver - Now $279, save $70
- Xbox Series S, 512GB SSD, All Digital Gaming Console, Robot White - Now $314.99, save $65
Home and kitchen Walmart Deals
Walmart offers a variety of generous sales on top products to help keep your home cleaner, looking great, and in one instance, you more caffeinated:
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Nickel
This lightweight vacuum will clean your home quicker. And with its LCD screen, you know how much run time you have.
- Shark Verte Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFin, IZ440H - Now $230.30, save $169.69
- Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Kitchen Rounded Arch Cabinet, Rich Black - Now $238, save $110
- Carote Nonstick Cookware Sets, Granite Non Stick Pots and Pans Set with Removable Handle, 16 Pcs - Now $55.99, save $83.97
- Keurig K-Supreme SMART Coffee Maker, MultiStream Technology, Brews 6-12oz Cup Sizes, Black - Now $109, save $70
- Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Silver - Now $229.99, save $170
Top beauty deals at Walmart
Walmart Deals also offers some steep discounts on summer fashion, so if you're planning a vacation soon or an evening out, you can look your best doing so:
Michael Kors Women's Zipper Closure Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag, Brown
Save $261 on this stylish crossbody bag that comes in a dozen different colors and style options. Prices will vary based on the style you choose.
- Gocvo Straw Beach Bag for Women Summer Woven Beach Tote Bag Shoulder Handbags Boho Bag - Now $14.99, save $10
- L'ange Hair Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Blow Dryer Brush Blush Hot Air Brush with Oval Barrel - Now $48.30, save $70.70
- MOSHU High Waisted Women's Bikini Sets Sporty Two Piece Swimsuits for Women Color Block High Cut Bathing Suits - Now $14.99, save $18.00
- Skechers Men's GO RUN Lite- Quick Stride Running Sneakers - Now $40.48, save $34.52
Stay cool with top summer essentials
Save more than $85 on blackout curtains that can lower your room's temperature and reduce your home's energy use.
- Nest Smart Learning Thermostat - 3rd Generation - Stainless Steel - Now $147.07, save $101.96
- Google Nest Temperature Sensor - Now $29.49, save $9.51
- Midea 12,000 BTU 115V Smart Window Air Conditioner with Remote, up to 550 Sq. ft., White, MAW12S1DWWT, New - Now $299.88, save $200.11
Earn a 50% discount on Walmart Plus
If you shop at Walmart regularly, it makes sense to consider a Walmart Plus membership. New members can try it free for 30 days to see if it works for you.
Or, you can score a 50% discount on an annual membership:
Save 50% on an annual membership to Walmart Plus, making it much more affordable than Amazon Prime. This deal expires on July 15.
Perks of Walmart Plus include:
- Free shipping and returns on thousands of items
- Free shipping on prescriptions with no order minimum and free grocery delivery for orders over $35
- A free Paramount Plus with Essentials plan
- Save 10 cents per gallon on gas at Exxon, Walmart, Mobil and Murphy gas stations nationwide, and access to Sam's Club gas
- Save 25% on digital Burger King orders every day
- Earn 5% in Walmart Cash when booking trips through Expedia
- Free online pet care through Pawp
- Early access to shopping events, such as Walmart Deals and Black Friday
As you can see, Walmart Deals offer some exceptional value. However, these deals won’t last long, sales run through July 13. If you spot something you need, it’s best to act fast before popular items sell out or prices go back up.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
