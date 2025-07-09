Forget Prime Day: Top Walmart Anti-Prime Deals You Can't Miss

Walmart Deals runs through July 13, giving shoppers two extra days compared to Amazon Prime. Here are the best anti-Prime deals to consider.

If you're looking for an alternative to Amazon Prime Day, Walmart Deals is here. Walmart's special anti-Prime sale has a few things going for it that Amazon doesn't.

One, you don't need a membership to shop Walmart Deals. For Amazon Prime Day, you need an Amazon Prime membership, which is $14.99 per month. Therefore, you'll save $15 just by going with Walmart Deals.

On top of this, you gain two extra days of deals shopping. Amazon Prime Day started on July 8 and ends on July 11. Meanwhile, Walmart Deals started on July 8 and will end on July 13. With this in mind, here are some of the best deals you can score during Walmart's event.



Top electronics deals at Walmart

If you're looking to upgrade your tech, Walmart Deals has the following sales:

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Save $90 on Apple AirPods
Was $239 now $149 at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Save $90 on these incredible AirPods, producing exceptional sound and hands-free functionality.

Home and kitchen Walmart Deals

Walmart offers a variety of generous sales on top products to help keep your home cleaner, looking great, and in one instance, you more caffeinated:

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Nickel
Save $200 on this Dyson vacuum
Was $649 now $449.99 at Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Nickel

This lightweight vacuum will clean your home quicker. And with its LCD screen, you know how much run time you have.

Top beauty deals at Walmart

Walmart Deals also offers some steep discounts on summer fashion, so if you're planning a vacation soon or an evening out, you can look your best doing so:

Michael Kors Women's Zipper Closure Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag, Brown
Save $269 on this stylish purse
Was $319 now $58 at Walmart

Michael Kors Women's Zipper Closure Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag, Brown

Save $261 on this stylish crossbody bag that comes in a dozen different colors and style options. Prices will vary based on the style you choose.

Stay cool with top summer essentials

NICETOWN Blackout Curtains
Save $85 and keep your rooms cooler
Was $97 now $11.35 at Walmart

NICETOWN Blackout Curtains

Save more than $85 on blackout curtains that can lower your room's temperature and reduce your home's energy use.

Earn a 50% discount on Walmart Plus

If you shop at Walmart regularly, it makes sense to consider a Walmart Plus membership. New members can try it free for 30 days to see if it works for you.

Or, you can score a 50% discount on an annual membership:

Save 50% on Walmart Plus

Walmart Plus

Save 50% on an annual membership to Walmart Plus, making it much more affordable than Amazon Prime. This deal expires on July 15.

Perks of Walmart Plus include:

  • Free shipping and returns on thousands of items
  • Free shipping on prescriptions with no order minimum and free grocery delivery for orders over $35
  • A free Paramount Plus with Essentials plan
  • Save 10 cents per gallon on gas at Exxon, Walmart, Mobil and Murphy gas stations nationwide, and access to Sam's Club gas
  • Save 25% on digital Burger King orders every day
  • Earn 5% in Walmart Cash when booking trips through Expedia
  • Free online pet care through Pawp
  • Early access to shopping events, such as Walmart Deals and Black Friday

As you can see, Walmart Deals offer some exceptional value. However, these deals won’t last long, sales run through July 13. If you spot something you need, it’s best to act fast before popular items sell out or prices go back up.

Sean Jackson
Sean Jackson
Personal finance eCommerce writer

Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.

