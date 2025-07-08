Sam's Club Takes On Amazon Prime With Big Summer Savings — But Is It Worth Joining?
With longer sales and seasonal deals, Sam's Club is making a strong case for summer value. Here's how to save.
Amazon isn't the only retailer putting on a major promotional event this summer. To compete with Amazon Prime Day, Sam's Club is offering extended deals on seasonal goods to help families "have their best summer yet."
While existing customers will enjoy saving money on the goods they need to make the season special, non-customers may wonder if the promotion is reason enough to join the warehouse club.
We'll break down what deals customers can expect and discuss the cost and benefits of club membership. That way, you can decide whether becoming a member is the right move.
Stack Social is offering the entry-level Sam's Club membership for just $20 (regularly $50) or the upgraded Plus membership for just $60 (regularly $110).
Sam's Club summer locked-in values
Now through July 22, 2025, Sam's Club is freezing potential price increases on hundreds of summer essentials. Locked-in value items include, but aren't limited to:
- Backyard barbecue must-haves: Grills, hot dogs, smashed burgers, rotisserie chicken, chicken breasts, hamburger and hot dog rolls, condiments, cherry limeade, strawberry lemonade and paper plates
- Beach and pool necessities: Sunscreen, Igloo coolers, water toys, pool floats and travel snacks
- Seasonal apparel: Shorts, t-shirts, tank tops and sandals
- Outdoor fun gear: Splash pads and golf balls
Diana Marshall, executive vice president and chief experience officer at Sam's Club, said about the shopping event, "We listened — and what we heard was clear: summer is about making memories. Time with family and friends. Backyard barbecues. Spontaneous pool days. Members want to soak up every moment, not stress over shifting prices or weekly budgeting."
Once the locked-in value days are over, the Club will kick off another one-day promotion on July 23, 2025, called the July Instant Savings Event. Customers can expect price cuts on summer-related products and back-to-school gear.
Here are some of the locked-in value items you can shop right now:
- Igloo Bone White and Gray 60-Quart Sunset Roller Cooler, $49.98
- Member's Mark 2-Pack Hotel Premier Collection Down Alternative Bed Pillows, $17.98
- VIZIO 75" Class Quantum Series 4K QLED Smart TV, $548
- Oral-B iO Series 2 Electric Toothbrush, Pure White & Night Black, 2pk., 3 Brush Heads, $99.97
- Versace Medusa Pop Swiss Quartz Black Silicone Watch, 39mm, $249
How the shopping event compares to Prime Day
Sam's Club's summer promotions focus mainly on seasonal goods and everyday items that families need, while Amazon Prime Day features steep discounts on electronics (especially the retailer's brand), toys and other items.
Prime Day (which should now be called Prime Days) runs from July 8, 2025, through July 11, 2025, ending nearly two weeks before Sam's Club's events.
Like Sam's Club, you must be a member to shop the Prime Day deals. Prime membership comes with a range of benefits, including, but not limited to:
- Unlimited streaming
- Unlimited photo storage
- Fast, free shipping
- Free GrubHub+ membership
- Gas and pharmacy savings
Joining Prime costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month.
Is a Sam’s Club membership worth the price?
Becoming a Sam's Club member gives you shopping rights at 600 locations. Depending on your goals and budget, you can choose one of two membership levels:
Club Level
Plus Level
$50 per year
$110 per year
Instant, in-club savings
Fuel savings
2 membership cards
100% satisfaction guarantee
Instant, in-club savings
Fuel savings
2 membership cards
100% satisfaction guarantee
2% Sam's Cash™ Back
Free shipping or delivery on orders over $50
Early shopping hours
Pharmacy, optical and tire and battery center savings
If you're still not convinced that you'll save enough money via Sam’s Club’s summer promotions to offset the membership fee, consider what buying in bulk could do for your budget year-round.
Plus, there are ways to save on a Sam's Club membership. For instance, StackSocial is running a limited-time 50%-off deal on both membership levels. You may also be eligible for a discounted membership if you're a teacher, member of the military, first responder, senior, healthcare professional, student, government employee or member of another qualifying group.
Laura has been a freelance writer since 2018. Her work primarily focuses on managing your money, navigating your career, and running a successful business. Her words have been featured in Yahoo Finance, US News & World Report, and many other publications. She earned her MBA and a Bachelor's in Psychology during her previous career in human resources.
