50 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
We scoured Amazon and found 50 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for you to shop.
Amazon Prime Day is underway, offering Prime members exclusive access to deals and discounts on thousands of items until Wednesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. Everything from electronics to clothing to furniture is on sale, and we've scoured Amazon for some of the best deals. We've also scoured our best rewards credit cards to find the "secret" credit card for Amazon Prime Day, which can help you save even more.
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to shop these deals, which costs 14.99 per month or $139 per year. However, a 30-day free trial will give you access to these deals, and you can cancel the membership before it renews.
Here are some of the best deals we've found, separated by category.
Electronics deals
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet, 7” display. Now $49.99. Save 38%.
- Amazon Echo Pop (Lavender Bloom). Now $17.99. Save 55%.
- TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV. Now $569.00. Save 29%.
- Apple Watch Series 9. Now $279.99. Save 30%.
- Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop. Now $1,099.00. Save 15%.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Now $34.99. Save $42%.
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds. Now $168.99. Save 32%.
- Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphone. Now $119.99. Save 40%.
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3, Small Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. Now $56.99. Save 43%.
- Apple iPad (10th Generation). Now $299.99. Save 14%.
Home deals
- Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum, Silver/Nickel. Now $299.99. Save 36%.
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. Now $81.99. Save 34%.
- Ring Video Doorbell. Now $49.99. Save $50.
- MOOKA Air Purifier for Large Room. Now $59.96. Save $65%.
- Nectar King Mattress 12 Inch - Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam. Now $649.00. Save 46%.
- Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System. Now $119.99. Save 40%.
- Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft PU Padded Mid-Back Office Computer Desk Chair with Armrest - Brown. Now $39.02. Save 54%.
- Utopia Bedding King Bed Sheets Set - Microfiber - Shrinkage and Fade Resistant (King, Grey). Now $17.93. Save 40%.
- HENCKELS Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece Knife Set with Block. Now $139.99. Save 39%.
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Now $83.99. Save 30%.
Apparel deals
- Adidas Women's Future Icon Three Stripes Leggings. Now $22.49. Save 44%.
- HEYDUDE Wally Amazon Exclusive Styles, Men's Shoes. Now $39.99. Save 38%.
- Crocs Women's Classic Slide Platform Sandals (Black). Now $27.73. Save 31%.
- Under Armour Women's Infinity High Impact Sports Bra (Black/White). Now $34.95. Save 42%.
- Adidas Unisex-adult Adilette Shower Slides Sandal. Now $18.00. Save 40%.
- Coach Women's Polished Pebble Leather Taylor Tote. Now $94.90. Save 71%.
- Merrell Men's Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot (Beluga). Now $83.99. Save 44%.
- Willit Women's 5" Athletic Running Shorts Quick Dry Workout Hiking Shorts. Now 20.99. Save 30%.
- Levi's Women's 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans (Tribeca Sun). Now $33.40. Save 52%.
- Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses (Black/Grey). Now $144.00. Save 20%.
Beauty deals
- Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack). Now $29.99. Save 35%.
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser. Now $49.99. Save 50%.
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. Now $59.95. Save 45%.
- Dyson Airwrap. Now $549.99. Save 19%.
- Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50-18 fl oz. Now $54.40. Save 20%.
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti Aging Face Moisturizer - 4 fl oz. Now
$48.99. Save 42%.
- BaBylissPRO Hair Dryer, Nano Titanium 2000-Watt. Now $66.49. Save 30%.
- Nexxus Shampoo and Conditioner Therappe 33.8 oz. Now $32.47. Save 30%.
- Philosophy Pure Grace Eau De Parfum. Now $51.80. Save 30%.
- Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Face Moisturizer. Now $32.90. Save 30%.
Miscellaneous deals
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Caribbean Blue, 2-Piece Set (Carry-on/Medium). Now $185.56. Save 55%.
- CAP Barbell Dumbbell Set with Rack. Now $149.99. Save 21%.
- Strata Women’s Complete Golf Set. Now $399.99. Save 20%.
- YETI Roadie 24 Cooler (Cosmic Lilac). Now $175.00. Save 30%.
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000, 1002Wh Capacity with 2xSolarSaga 100W Solar Panel. Now $799.00. Save 52%.
- Greenies Original Teenie Natural Dental Care Dog Treats, 36 oz. Pack (130 Treats). Now $27.99 Save 30%.
- NordicTrack T Series Treadmill. Now $479.00. Save 20%.
- SALT & STONE Scented Candle, 8.5 oz. Now $39.20. Save 20%.
- Cocktail Smoker Kit with Torch – 6 Flavors Wood Chips. Now $26.34. Save 47%.
- Energizer AA Batteries, Alkaline Power, 32 Count. Now $13.29. Save 30%.
