The Anti-Prime Day Deals Guide to Everyday Essentials Worth Stocking Up on at Walmart, Target and Sam's Club
Skip Amazon and shop these anti-Prime Day deals at Walmart, Target or Sam's Club to save on all of your household essentials.
With major sales events like Amazon Prime Day 2025, it's easy to get caught up in all the excitement and splurge on things you probably didn't actually need. There's nothing wrong with splurging on a few fun buys – especially if you spot an especially juicy Prime Day deal. But, the best way to truly save during a big sale is to focus on spotting deals on things you were already planning to buy.
Stocking up on everyday essentials like paper towels, dish soap and deodorant might not be as exciting as grabbing an FSA or HSA eligible deal on smart rings or buying the latest AirPods at a deep discount. But taking advantage of deals on those items you know you'll need can free up cash in your budget to splurge on fun things later.
With that in mind, I've scoured the many competing Prime Day sales happening at rival retailers like Walmart and Target this week to bring you the very best anti-Prime Day deals on those everyday essentials.
Keep reading for tips on finding the best prices on the brands you love and find out which competing Prime Day sale has the best deals on popular everyday essentials.
How to save more while shopping the competing Prime Day sales at Walmart and Target
When comparing specific deals side-by-side, you'll notice Walmart tends to offer the big discount in many cases. But there's a couple of caveats to note before you ignore Target and go all in at Walmart. Here are a few tips for navigating the sales to find the best deals on what you need:
- Target is offering a $15 gift card to shoppers who spend $50 or more on select household essentials. If you know you'll rack up at least $50 in eligible items, grab them at Target, even if a specific item is technically cheaper at Walmart. In many cases, the difference between deals is a matter of pennies – small enough that the $15 gift card will more than make up for the slightly higher price tag.
- If most of what you're eyeing isn't eligible for that promotion at Target, Walmart generally has the better deals on everyday essentials this week.
- Walmart Deals week appears to include a broader selection of personal care brands (like toothpaste and deodorant).
- Meanwhile, Target Circle Week has a better selection of deals on premium laundry and cleaning supplies.
- For the best of both worlds, build a cart of $50 or more worth of eligible household supplies at Target to earn the $15 gift card. Then, head to Walmart to stock up on toothpaste, razors, over-the-counter medicine and other personal care items.
Squeeze even more savings out of every deal you shop by earning cash back or rewards on your purchases. See Kiplinger's top credit card picks for online shopping, powered by Bankrate. Advertising disclosure.
The best anti-Prime Day deals on everyday essentials from Walmart and Target
Both Walmart and Target have dropped prices across thousands of everyday essentials from trash bags and laundry detergent to toothpaste and toilet paper. So, now is a great time to stock up on your most-used products while prices are low.
As a shopping expert who regularly covers major sales events, I've compared deals at both sales to bring you the best deal on each of the items below.
Target Circle members only (free membership available).
Sam's Club's Locked In Value Event Beats Walmart and Target Almost Every Time
The best shopping tip this week: Sam's Club members should skip the sales at Walmart and Target this week as you'll find even lower prices on nearly every item listed above at the warehouse club.
For example, the retailer's Members' Mark brand offers everyday low prices on trash bags and paper towels that beat the on-sale prices at both Walmart and Target right now. Buying name brands like Charmin or Listerine in bulk at Sam's Club will also save you more than the deals listed above.
Those everyday low prices are locked in through July 22 as part of Sam's Club Locked-In Value event, after which they might go up in response to tariffs. But, the day those prices expire, Sam's Club will also kick off its July Instant Savings event, dropping prices on summer essentials and back-to-school gear.
If you're not a Sam's Club member yet, it may be worth joining, especially if you qualify for the senior discount or time it right to take advantage of the Stack Social deal to save up to $50 on a Sam's Club membership.
Stack Social is offering up to $50 off a one-year Sam's Club membership. Get the basic Club membership for just $20 (regularly $50) or the upgraded Plus membership for just $60 (regularly $110).
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
