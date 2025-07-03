The Best FSA or HSA-Eligible Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now

Double down on savings by taking advantage of these early Prime Day deals that are FSA or HSA eligible. Save on fitness trackers, air purifiers, baby gear and more.

Rachael Green's avatar
By
published
in Features

Amazon Prime Day is coming up fast, which means it's time for shoppers to start planning out their deal-hunting strategy. Running from July 8 through July 11, the four-day event will feature tons of savings on the latest tech, the best travel gear and more. But one of the best-kept secrets of savvy shoppers is Amazon's FSA store.

Amazon offers hundreds of FSA or HSA eligible items on its platform, and the FSA storefront makes it easy to browse through everyday essentials like supplements and over-the-counter medicines to surprisingly eligible items like fitness trackers or massagers.

Amazon Prime Day might be a few days away, but deals like the ones below are already starting to pop up ahead of the major sale. To maximize your savings, I've rounded up the best early Prime Day deals on FSA or HSA-eligible products I can find, as someone who writes about deals for a living.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

Between the deep discounts on these deals and the tax-free dollars you use to pay for them, you can stack savings during Amazon's biggest sales event of the year.

Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime : was $14.99 at Amazon

Start your 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime today so you can shop the deals during Amazon Prime Day 2025. You'll still have time left after the sale to decide if you want to keep the membership.

View Deal

Tips for shopping FSA or HSA eligible items on Prime Day

While there are hundreds of FSA or HSA-eligible items available on Amazon, there are some important guidelines to keep in mind as you shop these early Prime Day deals–or when you're shopping for FSA/HSA-eligible items in general.

Here's what to remember:

  • Buy the eligible items separately. Don't combine them with any non-eligible deals you're eyeing. If you're ever audited by the IRS, only eligible products should show up in your expense history.
  • Some items may require a medical diagnosis before they're eligible. Before clicking "place order" on anything, check with your HSA or FSA administrator to make sure an expense is covered.
  • Shop Amazon's FSA store or click the "FSA or HSA eligible" filter to easily filter products on Amazon's marketplace to display the ones you’d be able to use your FSA or HSA funds for.
  • The FSA contribution limit for 2025 is $3,300, while the HSA contribution limit for 2025 is $4,300 for individuals.

Early Prime Day deals on FSA or HSA-eligible wearables

One of the coolest ways to use up any unused FSA/HSA funds is to splurge on smart tech that can help you monitor your health or prevent problems later in life.

Here are some early Prime Day deals on FSA or HSA-eligible wearables you can shop now:

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Smart Ring
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Smart Ring: was $277 now $249 at Amazon

Get 10% off.

View Deal
RENPHO Lynx Smart Ring
RENPHO Lynx Smart Ring: was $219 now $179 at Amazon

Save $40.

View Deal
Garmin HRM-Fit
Garmin HRM-Fit: was $150 now $130 at Amazon

Get 13% off.

View Deal
Garmin HRM Pro Plus
Garmin HRM Pro Plus: was $130 now $115 at Amazon

Save $15.

View Deal
Sennheiser All-Day Clear Bluetooth Hearing Aids
Sennheiser All-Day Clear Bluetooth Hearing Aids: was $1,000 now $800 at Amazon

Get $200 off.

View Deal
Nvboty Supermini Hearing Aids
Nvboty Supermini Hearing Aids: was $283 now $170 at Amazon

Save over $100.

View Deal
Oklar Blood Pressure Monitor
Oklar Blood Pressure Monitor: was $40 now $27 at Amazon

Get 33% off.

View Deal

Early Prime Day deals on wellness tech

From home air purifiers to help you breathe better to foot massagers to help you recover after a long day, these early Prime Day deals help you save on health and wellness boosting tech for your home.

See what's available now:

Caresky Shiatsu Foot Massager
Caresky Shiatsu Foot Massager: was $170 now $150 at Amazon

Get $20 off.

View Deal
BOB AND BRAD Back Massager with Heat
BOB AND BRAD Back Massager with Heat: was $80 now $56 at Amazon

Save 30%

View Deal
RENPHO Smart Scale
RENPHO Smart Scale: was $76 now $66 at Amazon

Save 13%.

View Deal
KardiaMobile EKG Monitor
KardiaMobile EKG Monitor: was $149 now $129 at Amazon

Get $20 off.

View Deal
Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced
Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced: was $90 now $60 at Amazon

Get 34% off.

View Deal
Shark NeverChange Air Purifier
Shark NeverChange Air Purifier: was $250 now $190 at Amazon

Save 24%.

View Deal
LEVOIT Air Purifier
LEVOIT Air Purifier: was $100 now $85 at Amazon

Save 15%.

View Deal

FSA or HSA-eligible baby essentials on sale on Amazon

With prices on baby essentials rising due to tariffs, grabbing a couple of these FSA or HSA eligible baby items while they're on sale for Prime Day is an easy way to show the new parents in your life you care.

Here are baby purchases with deals:

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Floor Stand
Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Floor Stand: was $400 now $310 at Amazon

Get 23% off.

View Deal
Sense-U Baby Monitor Sock Shoe Bundle
Sense-U Baby Monitor Sock Shoe Bundle: was $300 now $270 at Amazon

Save $30.

View Deal
Owlet Dream Sock
Owlet Dream Sock: was $299 now $274 at Amazon

Save $25.

View Deal
GoodBaby No-Touch Thermometer
GoodBaby No-Touch Thermometer: was $30 now $16 at Amazon

Get over 33% off.

View Deal

Whether you've been eyeing a new Oura Ring or you just need to stock up your medicine cabinet, these FSA or HSA-eligible Prime Day deals are a great way to save on your shopping list.

You can use pre-tax dollars to buy them and stretch those dollars further by taking advantage of some of the best deals available all year. Just remember to avoid tax headaches later by doing your FSA/HSA shopping separately from any other Prime Day deal hunting you have planned.

Related content

Rachael Green
Rachael Green
Personal finance eCommerce writer

Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8