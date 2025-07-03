The Best FSA or HSA-Eligible Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day is coming up fast, which means it's time for shoppers to start planning out their deal-hunting strategy. Running from July 8 through July 11, the four-day event will feature tons of savings on the latest tech, the best travel gear and more. But one of the best-kept secrets of savvy shoppers is Amazon's FSA store.

Amazon offers hundreds of FSA or HSA eligible items on its platform, and the FSA storefront makes it easy to browse through everyday essentials like supplements and over-the-counter medicines to surprisingly eligible items like fitness trackers or massagers.

Amazon Prime Day might be a few days away, but deals like the ones below are already starting to pop up ahead of the major sale. To maximize your savings, I've rounded up the best early Prime Day deals on FSA or HSA-eligible products I can find, as someone who writes about deals for a living.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Between the deep discounts on these deals and the tax-free dollars you use to pay for them, you can stack savings during Amazon's biggest sales event of the year.

Amazon Prime : was $14.99 at Amazon Start your 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime today so you can shop the deals during Amazon Prime Day 2025. You'll still have time left after the sale to decide if you want to keep the membership.

Tips for shopping FSA or HSA eligible items on Prime Day

While there are hundreds of FSA or HSA-eligible items available on Amazon, there are some important guidelines to keep in mind as you shop these early Prime Day deals–or when you're shopping for FSA/HSA-eligible items in general.

Here's what to remember:

Buy the eligible items separately. Don't combine them with any non-eligible deals you're eyeing. If you're ever audited by the IRS, only eligible products should show up in your expense history.

Some items may require a medical diagnosis before they're eligible. Before clicking "place order" on anything, check with your HSA or FSA administrator to make sure an expense is covered.

Shop Amazon's FSA store or click the "FSA or HSA eligible" filter to easily filter products on Amazon's marketplace to display the ones you’d be able to use your FSA or HSA funds for.

The FSA contribution limit for 2025 is $3,300, while the HSA contribution limit for 2025 is $4,300 for individuals.

Early Prime Day deals on FSA or HSA-eligible wearables

One of the coolest ways to use up any unused FSA/HSA funds is to splurge on smart tech that can help you monitor your health or prevent problems later in life.

Here are some early Prime Day deals on FSA or HSA-eligible wearables you can shop now:

Early Prime Day deals on wellness tech

From home air purifiers to help you breathe better to foot massagers to help you recover after a long day, these early Prime Day deals help you save on health and wellness boosting tech for your home.

See what's available now:

FSA or HSA-eligible baby essentials on sale on Amazon

With prices on baby essentials rising due to tariffs, grabbing a couple of these FSA or HSA eligible baby items while they're on sale for Prime Day is an easy way to show the new parents in your life you care.

Here are baby purchases with deals:

Whether you've been eyeing a new Oura Ring or you just need to stock up your medicine cabinet, these FSA or HSA-eligible Prime Day deals are a great way to save on your shopping list.

You can use pre-tax dollars to buy them and stretch those dollars further by taking advantage of some of the best deals available all year. Just remember to avoid tax headaches later by doing your FSA/HSA shopping separately from any other Prime Day deal hunting you have planned.