Don't Miss These Sub-$100 Prime Day Deals for a Smarter, Safer Home: Ring Doorbells, Nest Thermostats, Leak Detectors and More

Use these under-$100 Prime Day deals on Ring, Blink, Nest and other top smart home brands to upgrade your home for less this summer.

With new deals dropping daily, it's easy to get overwhelmed with all the options during Amazon Prime Day 2025. It's also easy to end up splurging on things you don't really need. Even though there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to a few splurges, one of the best ways to make sure you're actually saving with Prime Day deals is to shop for essentials and things that actually add value to your home.

For example, you can take advantage of deep discounts on energy-efficient upgrades that qualify for the tax credits disappearing after this year. Alternatively, browse FSA or HSA eligible Prime Day deals so you can use those pre-tax dollars to save on everything from everyday essentials to the latest home health tech.

But, if you're trying to keep your spending down this week without missing out on some truly worthwhile discounts, start by grabbing a couple of these Prime Day deals on home security, weatherproofing and other smart home gadgets. Everything on this list is under $100 – and many items are well below that price point. Grab these deals before they disappear, and be surprised at just how much $100 or less can do for your home.

Ring home security deals during Amazon Prime Day

One of the biggest names in smart home security is Amazon's own Ring security system. From video doorbells to outdoor cameras with built-in floodlights, you can get up to half off on a complete DIY home security setup and install it yourself this weekend.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Indoor Cam
Save 50%
Ring Battery Doorbell with Indoor Cam: was $140 now $70 at Amazon

Prime Day deals on Blink home security

Another popular home security brand, Blink has tech that's on par with Ring but is offering some even more enticing deals during Amazon Prime Day this year. Whichever way you lean, we recommend sticking with one brand for your entire home security system to make sure all the different parts are compatible with each other.

Blink Outdoor 4, 2-Camera System
Save 60%
Blink Outdoor 4, 2-Camera System: was $130 now $52 at Amazon

Other Prime Day home security deals

Ring and Blink aren't the only brands wooing shoppers with big discounts this year. You'll also find home security deals from other popular brands like eufy and ecobee. And if you've already got a smart security system (or don't want one), you can add extra layers of protection with some of the other budget-friendly home security finds below.

WYZE Cam OG Indoor/Outdoor Smart Cameras, 2-Pack
Save 33%
WYZE Cam OG Indoor/Outdoor Smart Cameras, 2-Pack: was $60 now $40 at Amazon

Prime Day deals on smart thermostats, sensors and monitors

Surviving the summer heat without running up your electric bill is a lot easier when you've got smart home tech doing the work for you. From smart thermostats to humidity sensors, these summer home upgrades on sale during Amazon Prime Day help you keep your home comfortable without wasting energy where you don't need it.

You'll also find deals on leak detectors and other sensors that can help you spot a problem before it becomes a threat to your health or an expensive emergency repair.

Google Nest Thermostat
Save 34%
Google Nest Thermostat: was $130 now $86 at Amazon

Air quality deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale

No matter where you live, the air quality in your home can have a huge impact on your health and wellbeing. From pollution and dust particles coming in from outside to the fumes and odors created by common household cleaning products or cooking ingredients, a great air purifier can help you breathe better. Meanwhile, dehumidifiers can give your air conditioner a break by making your space feel more comfortable even at slightly higher temperatures.

Levoit HEPA Air Purifier (1,074 sq. ft.)
Save 15%
Levoit HEPA Air Purifier (1,074 sq. ft.): was $100 now $85 at Amazon

Prime Day deals on weatherproofing and energy efficient upgrades

Even if you've already got the most efficient air conditioning system, you'll be surprised at just how much your utility bill will be impacted by a few easy weatherproofing projects like weatherstripping or heat-sealing your windows. Lighting is another often-overlooked electricity drain that's easily solved by swapping out inefficient bulbs for smart options like the ones on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Gila Heat Control Titanium Adhesive Window Film
Save 31%
Gila Heat Control Titanium Adhesive Window Film: was $29 now $20 at Amazon

Bottom line

Whether you're looking for smart home security or you want to beat the heat with budget-friendly weatherproofing, there are plenty of handy items available on Amazon. And, during Amazon Prime Day, you can stock up on many of them for a fraction of their regular price. So you can make your home safer and more comfortable without upending your shopping budget this week.

Personal finance eCommerce writer

Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.

