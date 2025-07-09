Don't Miss These Sub-$100 Prime Day Deals for a Smarter, Safer Home: Ring Doorbells, Nest Thermostats, Leak Detectors and More
Use these under-$100 Prime Day deals on Ring, Blink, Nest and other top smart home brands to upgrade your home for less this summer.
With new deals dropping daily, it's easy to get overwhelmed with all the options during Amazon Prime Day 2025. It's also easy to end up splurging on things you don't really need. Even though there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to a few splurges, one of the best ways to make sure you're actually saving with Prime Day deals is to shop for essentials and things that actually add value to your home.
For example, you can take advantage of deep discounts on energy-efficient upgrades that qualify for the tax credits disappearing after this year. Alternatively, browse FSA or HSA eligible Prime Day deals so you can use those pre-tax dollars to save on everything from everyday essentials to the latest home health tech.
But, if you're trying to keep your spending down this week without missing out on some truly worthwhile discounts, start by grabbing a couple of these Prime Day deals on home security, weatherproofing and other smart home gadgets. Everything on this list is under $100 – and many items are well below that price point. Grab these deals before they disappear, and be surprised at just how much $100 or less can do for your home.
Ring home security deals during Amazon Prime Day
One of the biggest names in smart home security is Amazon's own Ring security system. From video doorbells to outdoor cameras with built-in floodlights, you can get up to half off on a complete DIY home security setup and install it yourself this weekend.
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery-Powered), $90 (originally $150)
- Ring Floodlight Cam, Motion-Activated (Wired), $100 (originally $180)
- Ring Indoor Cam, $30 (originally $60)
- Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit, $100 (originally $200)
- Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, $40 (originally $80)
Prime Day deals on Blink home security
Another popular home security brand, Blink has tech that's on par with Ring but is offering some even more enticing deals during Amazon Prime Day this year. Whichever way you lean, we recommend sticking with one brand for your entire home security system to make sure all the different parts are compatible with each other.
- Blink Video Doorbell (Battery), $30 (originally $70)
- Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, $24 (originally $40)
- Blink Floodlight Camera (Wired), $50 (originally $100)
- Blink Mini Smart Camera, 2-Pack, $25 (originally $50)
Other Prime Day home security deals
Ring and Blink aren't the only brands wooing shoppers with big discounts this year. You'll also find home security deals from other popular brands like eufy and ecobee. And if you've already got a smart security system (or don't want one), you can add extra layers of protection with some of the other budget-friendly home security finds below.
- Ecobee Smart Video Doorbell (Wired), $100 (originally $160)
- Emdmak Door Stop Alarm with Siren, 2-Pack, $13 (originally $16)
- Eufy Security SoloCam (Solar-Powered), $62 (originally $130)
- Securityman 2-in-1 Door Security Bar and Sliding Door Bar, 2-Pack, $29 (originally $50)
Prime Day deals on smart thermostats, sensors and monitors
Surviving the summer heat without running up your electric bill is a lot easier when you've got smart home tech doing the work for you. From smart thermostats to humidity sensors, these summer home upgrades on sale during Amazon Prime Day help you keep your home comfortable without wasting energy where you don't need it.
You'll also find deals on leak detectors and other sensors that can help you spot a problem before it becomes a threat to your health or an expensive emergency repair.
- Govee WiFi Thermometer and Hygrometer, 2-Pack, $72 (originally $90)
- SwitchBot Wifi Thermometer and Hygrometer, 3-Pack, $53 (originally $66)
- Govee WiFi Leak Detector 2, 4-Pack, $60 (originally $90)
- Toptes PT520A Natural Gas Detector, $34 (originally $40)
Air quality deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale
No matter where you live, the air quality in your home can have a huge impact on your health and wellbeing. From pollution and dust particles coming in from outside to the fumes and odors created by common household cleaning products or cooking ingredients, a great air purifier can help you breathe better. Meanwhile, dehumidifiers can give your air conditioner a break by making your space feel more comfortable even at slightly higher temperatures.
- Blueair HEPA Air Purifier (926 sq. ft.), $94 (originally $140)
- SwitchBot HEPA Air Purifier (3,620 sq. ft.), $87 (originally $193)
- Bissell HEPA Air Purifier (3,172 sq. ft.), $84 (originally $180)
- ToLife Dehumidifier (95 oz. tank), $63 (originally $110)
- Tabyik Dehumidifier (35 oz. tank), $39 (originally $46)
Prime Day deals on weatherproofing and energy efficient upgrades
Even if you've already got the most efficient air conditioning system, you'll be surprised at just how much your utility bill will be impacted by a few easy weatherproofing projects like weatherstripping or heat-sealing your windows. Lighting is another often-overlooked electricity drain that's easily solved by swapping out inefficient bulbs for smart options like the ones on sale during Amazon Prime Day.
- Qoqooice Transparent Window Weather Sealing Tape, $8 (originally $10)
- GE LED+ Dusk to Dawn A21 Automatic Light Bulbs, 3-Pack, $22 (originally $33)
- Govee Smart Color-Changing Light Bulbs, 4-Pack, $24 (originally $40)
- Oxrq Door Draft Stopper, $6 (originally $10)
Bottom line
Whether you're looking for smart home security or you want to beat the heat with budget-friendly weatherproofing, there are plenty of handy items available on Amazon. And, during Amazon Prime Day, you can stock up on many of them for a fraction of their regular price. So you can make your home safer and more comfortable without upending your shopping budget this week.
