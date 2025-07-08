46 Anti-Prime Day Tech Deals You Should Get from Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale Instead

Apple, Blink, Garmin, Samsung and more leading tech brands are on sale at Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale this week.

From July 8 through 11, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is promising daily deal drops and deep discounts on some of the most popular brands. But that's not the only major retailer enticing shoppers with savings.

You'll also be able to take advantage of rival sales like Walmart Deals Week or Target Circle Week. But if any tech is on your wish list, then you need to shop Best Buy's Black Friday in July event.

Running from July 7 through July 13, Black Friday in July is Best Buy's answer to Amazon Prime Day deals this week. While some of the deals are the same at both retailers, you'll also find brands that aren't available on Amazon. Even when deals are the same, you can typically be more confident you're getting the real thing when you buy your tech from Best Buy.

Plus, there's no need to sign up for a membership to shop Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. So, if you're not sure it's worth it to join Amazon Prime just to shop Prime Day deals, check out these Best Buy deals to see if you can grab what you want from the rival retailer instead.

Home security deals from the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale

Now's a great time to make some DIY home security upgrades (and maybe even score a discount on your home insurance for doing so). At Best Buy this week, you'll find deep discounts on Blink, Ring and other leading smart security brands.

Ring - Starter Set with Battery Doorbell and Indoor Cam
Save 50%
Ring - Starter Set with Battery Doorbell and Indoor Cam: was $140 now $70 at Best Buy

View Deal

High tech travel deals at the Black Friday in July sale from Best Buy

Upgrading your travel gear with these tech accessories will make for a more comfortable trip. Even more comforting is the knowledge that you grabbed them all for up to half off.

Apple AirTag, 4-Pack
Save 34%
Apple AirTag, 4-Pack: was $99 now $65 at Best Buy

View Deal

The best FSA or HSA eligible tech deals at Best Buy to double down on savings

What's better than saving hundreds of dollars on the latest tech? Doing it while using pre-tax dollars from your FSA or HSA account. Just remember to double check with your plan provider as some items might need prior authorization–and always order FSA or HSA eligible deals separately from any non-eligible items you're also eyeing this week.

Image
Save 15%
Was $499 now $424 at Best Buy

View Deal

Save on laptops and tablets during the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy

Give your home office an upgrade or recommit to your 2025 reading goals by picking up a brand new laptop or tablet for up to half off.

Image
Save 20%
Was $349 now $279 at Best Buy

View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday in July deals on headphones

From deep discounts on the latest open ear headphones to savings on Apple and Sennheiser earbuds, these are the best headphone deals from the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy this week.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with Hearing Aid feature
Save 40%
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with Hearing Aid feature: was $250 now $150 at Best Buy

View Deal

Get the Apple Watch and other smartwatches for less at Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale

Apple, Garmin and other top smartwatch brands are all on sale this week at Best Buy. Here are the best deals to grab if you're looking to upgrade your wearables.

Image
Save 23%
Was $429 now $329 at Best Buy

View Deal

Best Buy deals on major appliances and other home tech

If you're making some summer home upgrades, Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is the perfect opportunity to save hundreds on premium kitchen appliances and other home tech.

Make sure to use code "save20" or "save10" on eligible appliances at checkout to save even more.

LG Front Load Wash Tower with Steam and Center Control
Save 35%
LG Front Load Wash Tower with Steam and Center Control: was $3,400 now $2,200 at Best Buy

View Deal

Don’t overlook Best Buy during Prime Day sales event

While there are plenty of exciting Prime Day deals to watch for this week, you're usually better off heading to Best Buy for premium tech. The tech-focused retailer carries a wider variety of brands and it's easier to make sure that what you're getting is the real deal. Plus, during the Black Friday in July sale, you may even find deeper discounts or deals on tech that Amazon doesn't even carry.

