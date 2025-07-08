46 Anti-Prime Day Tech Deals You Should Get from Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale Instead
Apple, Blink, Garmin, Samsung and more leading tech brands are on sale at Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale this week.
- Home security deals from the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale
- High tech travel deals at the Black Friday in July sale from Best Buy
- The best FSA or HSA eligible tech deals at Best Buy to double down on savings
- Save on laptops and tablets during the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy
- Best Buy Black Friday in July deals on headphones
- Get the Apple Watch and other smartwatches for less at Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale
- Best Buy deals on major appliances and other home tech
From July 8 through 11, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is promising daily deal drops and deep discounts on some of the most popular brands. But that's not the only major retailer enticing shoppers with savings.
You'll also be able to take advantage of rival sales like Walmart Deals Week or Target Circle Week. But if any tech is on your wish list, then you need to shop Best Buy's Black Friday in July event.
Running from July 7 through July 13, Black Friday in July is Best Buy's answer to Amazon Prime Day deals this week. While some of the deals are the same at both retailers, you'll also find brands that aren't available on Amazon. Even when deals are the same, you can typically be more confident you're getting the real thing when you buy your tech from Best Buy.
Plus, there's no need to sign up for a membership to shop Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. So, if you're not sure it's worth it to join Amazon Prime just to shop Prime Day deals, check out these Best Buy deals to see if you can grab what you want from the rival retailer instead.
Home security deals from the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale
Now's a great time to make some DIY home security upgrades (and maybe even score a discount on your home insurance for doing so). At Best Buy this week, you'll find deep discounts on Blink, Ring and other leading smart security brands.
- Blink - Outdoor 4 5-Camera Security System, $160 (originally $400)
- Google Nest Cam, 3-Pack, $375 (originally $450)
- Swann MaxRanger 4k Solar, 3-Camera Security System, $500 (originally $700)
- Arlo Pro 5S 3-Camera Security Bundle, $200 (originally $400)
High tech travel deals at the Black Friday in July sale from Best Buy
Upgrading your travel gear with these tech accessories will make for a more comfortable trip. Even more comforting is the knowledge that you grabbed them all for up to half off.
- Anker - MagGo Wireless Charging Station, $77 (originally $110)
- Speck - ClickLock Wallet for Apple iPhones with MagSafe, $15 (originally $30)
- The Ridge Wallet - Titanium Cash Strap, $99 (originally $150)
- UGREEN - Nexode Power Bank with Smart Display, $38 (originally $50)
- Insignia Travel Adapter and Converter, $24 (originally $30)
The best FSA or HSA eligible tech deals at Best Buy to double down on savings
What's better than saving hundreds of dollars on the latest tech? Doing it while using pre-tax dollars from your FSA or HSA account. Just remember to double check with your plan provider as some items might need prior authorization–and always order FSA or HSA eligible deals separately from any non-eligible items you're also eyeing this week.
- Shark - NeverChange Air Purifier, $170 (originally $250)
- Insignia HEPA Air Purifier, $100 (originally $200)
- Therabody Theragun Sense Massage Gun, $200 (originally $300)
- Sony - Discreet OTC Hearing Aids, $500 (originally $700)
- Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale, $150 (originally $200)
- Jabra - Enhance Select 300 Hearing Aid, $1,420 (originally $1,695)
- Omron - Evolv Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor, $63 (originally $110)
- AliveCor Kardia Mobile 6L EKG Monitor, $99 (originally $129)
Save on laptops and tablets during the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy
Give your home office an upgrade or recommit to your 2025 reading goals by picking up a brand new laptop or tablet for up to half off.
- Samsung - Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 64GB, $140 (originally $220)
- HP - 14" Chromebook, $129 (originally $329)
- Lenovo - Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16" 2K Touchscreen Laptop, $650 (originally $1,050)
- Apple - MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop, $699 (originally $799)
Best Buy Black Friday in July deals on headphones
From deep discounts on the latest open ear headphones to savings on Apple and Sennheiser earbuds, these are the best headphone deals from the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy this week.
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds, $280 (originally $350)
- Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation, $150 (originally $180)
- Bose QuietComfort earbuds, $129 (originally $179)
- Shokz OpenFit Air earbuds, $80 (originally $120)
- JBL Endurance Race 2 earbuds, $60 (originally $90)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear headphones, $300 (originally $450)
- Apple AirPods Max, $450 (originally $550)
Get the Apple Watch and other smartwatches for less at Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale
Apple, Garmin and other top smartwatch brands are all on sale this week at Best Buy. Here are the best deals to grab if you're looking to upgrade your wearables.
- Garmin Venu Sq 2, $150 (originally $250)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), $169 (originally $249)
- Google Pixel Watch 3, $270 (originally $350)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, $210 (originally $300)
- Fitbit Charge 6, $110 (originally $160)
- Garmin Forerunner 255, $200 (originally $350)
Best Buy deals on major appliances and other home tech
If you're making some summer home upgrades, Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is the perfect opportunity to save hundreds on premium kitchen appliances and other home tech.
Make sure to use code "save20" or "save10" on eligible appliances at checkout to save even more.
- GE Profile French Door Smart Refrigerator, $2,500 (originally $3,960)
- KitchenAid Stainless Steel Dishwasher with Third Rack, $900 (originally $1,215)
- LG French Door Smart Refrigerator, $1,600 (originally $3,200)
- Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $280 (originally $500)
- iRobot Roomba Plus 505 Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop, $600 (originally $1,000)
Don’t overlook Best Buy during Prime Day sales event
While there are plenty of exciting Prime Day deals to watch for this week, you're usually better off heading to Best Buy for premium tech. The tech-focused retailer carries a wider variety of brands and it's easier to make sure that what you're getting is the real deal. Plus, during the Black Friday in July sale, you may even find deeper discounts or deals on tech that Amazon doesn't even carry.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
